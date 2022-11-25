A fast-growing ecosystem, Brazil’s fintech sector will likely face increasing cybersecurity costs in the coming years as digitization moves forward. By almost every measure, the evolution of digital banking in Brazil during the pandemic years has been massive. Throughout the country, fintechs have included millions in the financial system. The quick adoption amid lockdowns drove the ecosystem further, with fintechs reporting a 66.1% growth in the number of companies in the past two years, from 464 startups to 771.

7 HOURS AGO