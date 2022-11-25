ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Brazilian fintechs to increase cybersecurity spending as online banking grows

A fast-growing ecosystem, Brazil’s fintech sector will likely face increasing cybersecurity costs in the coming years as digitization moves forward. By almost every measure, the evolution of digital banking in Brazil during the pandemic years has been massive. Throughout the country, fintechs have included millions in the financial system. The quick adoption amid lockdowns drove the ecosystem further, with fintechs reporting a 66.1% growth in the number of companies in the past two years, from 464 startups to 771.
Cion Digital’s Advisor Lending Platform delivers value to wealth professionals and clients

Cion Digital’s new Advisor Lending Platform connects wealth professionals and firms with lenders in a more efficient process than was previously available. They also now offer their product suite to a more significant portion of the financial services and retail sectors. The Advisor Lending Platform automatically produces a range...
SuperFi: the UK’s newest debt management app

SuperFi believes they are needed now as the UK faces a consumer debt crisis on an unprecedented scale. The company is a fintech in the United Kingdom that provides personalized debt support sooner to help people achieve debt freedom faster. It uses open banking technology and proprietary algorithms to analyze...
A look into the BlockFi bankruptcy filing

A week after halting customer withdrawals, BlockFi said Monday morning it is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. In the press release, the firm blamed FTX outright and said the restructuring would help them recover funds stuck in the other bankrupt exchange. According to a public Petition from investors, BlockFi owes...

