FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Husband of Missing Michigan Woman Dee Ann Warner Faces Possible Criminal Contempt ProceedingsTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
USPS: Mason Post Office Reopens for ServiceBryan DijkhuizenMason, MI
Santa at Mason Area Historical Museum Before and After Mason Holidays Light ParadeMason 48854Mason, MI
Generations Community Theater To Hold Four Performances Of Christmas Play At Mason MuseumMason 48854Mason, MI
Investigative Attorney for Missing Person Dee Ann Warner Reveals Her Husband's Latest ActionsTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Related
jtv.tv
Monday, November 28, 2022
All new Monday JTV News presents The Morning Show. Today, Andy and Jenifer’s guests: Undersheriff Chris Simpson, Jackson County Sheriff’s Department “Stuff a Cop Car”. Kelly Pettito, House of Color. Laura Koszegi, Skin Deep Day Spa. 9 AM and 11 AM. Monday on The Bart Hawley...
Detroit News
Dreaming of a wet Christmas? Michigan likely to deliver
Back in the 1990s, when Bob Ryan switched from growing grain to growing Christmas trees, he reliably would spend December mornings climbing into his tractor to plow pathways for customers at his nursery in Ida, lest their cars get stuck in the snow. Now, customers are more likely to get...
jtv.tv
Saturday, November 26 – Sunday, November 27, 2022
Locker Room presented by County National Bank. Division 7 semifinal football highlights; JTV Sports talks with Lumen Christi Head Coach Herb Brogan following the victory over Napoleon; Hockey Media Day with Lumen Christi and Jackson United; and the Ductz of Mid-Michigan High School Scholar Athlete of the Week. The Avenue...
Lansing's Durant Park Volunteers
Volunteers take care of Durant Park and hope to keep an important part of the city of Lansing's history alive
WILX-TV
Dinosaurs come to Lansing in ‘Dinosaur Adventure’ event
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Dinosaurs took over The Lansing Center the weekend after Thanksgiving. The Dinosaur Adventure event came to Lansing on Saturday and dino lovers of all ages went to interact with their favorite dinosaurs. Some of the dinos included a baby triceratops and a T-Rex. There were several...
Hershey Shoes in Garden City is selling iconic carousel
Before Hershey Shoes closes, it has one last thing to sell. A rare merry-go-round that dates to the 1970s is going up for auction. The play set, known as...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Bam Bam shrimp, wings among eats at Big Moe’s Kitchen in Grand Blanc
GRAND BLANC, MI - What began as a restaurant tucked inside of a gas station has turned into a marquee franchise spot in Michigan. Big Moe’s Kitchen, most known for its locations in Garden City and Dearborn, has expanded to Grand Blanc to bring a variety of menu options. It also has locations in Oxford, and a Canton location is set to open by 2023.
This Huge Flea Market in Michigan is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can be a great way to spend your day. There's always something cool to find and for a great deal too! You never know what kind of unique items you'll be able to discover.
Michael Bolton to bring big hits to Jackson performance
JACKSON, MI – Singer and songwriter Michael Bolton is coming to Jackson for a grand performance. The 1980s ballad singer will be hitting the stage at 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4 at the Jackson College Potter Center, 2111 Emmons Road. Bolton will be performing some of his greatest hits, but also some holiday favorites.
Abandoned Michigan Farm Outside of Ann Arbor Was Site of Gruesome Murder
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. This Michigan farm was the location of a gruesome murder, that took place back in the late 1960s. The farm may look familiar to you if you're...
WWMTCw
Car smashes into Battle Creek pizza shop
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Pizza lovers in Battle Creek might have to wait for a slice, as an operation closed because of a crash Friday evening. The Hungry Howie's located on Columbia Avenue in Battle Creek, shut down after an SUV crashed right into the store front. Last year:...
Lansing Catholic’s Hannah Pricco announces commitment to Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Less than a month after a stellar season running for the Lansing Catholic cross country team, Hannah Pricco announced her commitment to run for the University of Michigan next year. Before realizing her potential to become a Big Ten runner though, Pricco envisioned herself playing another sport at the next level. […]
WILX-TV
Car crashes into Lansing Meijer
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A car crashed into a busy store during the holiday weekend. It happened around 9 p.m. on Sunday during Thanksgiving weekend. The car crashed into the store next to the grocery entrance of the South Pennsylvania Avenue Meijer. Police said no one was injured and that what happened was an accident.
Non-profit that donates everyday items to kids in need is in need of donations
Oakland County Foster Closet allows kids in Michigan's foster care system to shop for new or gently used everyday items free of charge. But the need is growing and funding is dwindling.
4 Great Seafood Places in Michigan
Seafood platePhoto byPhoto by Eiliv Aceron on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Michigan and you love going out with your friends and family from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Michigan that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food.
WILX-TV
Lansing BWL introduces payment kiosks in 6 Quality Dairy stores
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There are more ways to pay your Lansing Board of Water and Light bills. BWL has launched fee-free payment kiosks in six Quality Dairy stores across Lansing and East Lansing. The utility said the kiosks are a convenient and accessible way for customers to pay. The...
13abc.com
Tree branches knock out power in Toledo area
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Edison has reported various power outages today that have caused thousands of people to lose power. A spokesperson from Toledo Edison said there were tree branches that came in contact with the wires this morning and that caused the outage. Additionally, the spokesperson said all power was restored this afternoon.
jtv.tv
Extreme Dodge Jackson County Scoreboard November 26, 2022
Lumen Christi captains walk to midfield for the coin toss before the start of today’s state championship game at Ford Field. Photo by Jeff Steers, JTV Sports. FINAL Lumen Christi 15 Traverse City St. Francis 12. The Titans staged a big comeback, with 4th quarter touchdowns by Joe Lathers...
Pets of the week: Lake and Corey are looking for their forever homes
JACKSON, MI -- The Jackson County Animal Shelter, 3770 Spring Arbor Road, has many pets available for adoption. Lake is a pretty female 2-year-old retriever mix dog. Lake is solid white with brown patches on her face. She is not particularly fond of other dogs and would do best as...
whmi.com
Fantasy Of Lights Parade To Light Up Downtown Howell
The community is gearing up for tonight’s Fantasy of Lights parade. The parade will honor longtime Howell City Councilman Steve Manor - a beloved public servant and teacher named this year’s Grand Marshal who passed away recently. State Street - known as the Peppermint Path - will open...
