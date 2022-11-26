ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MI

jtv.tv

Monday, November 28, 2022

All new Monday JTV News presents The Morning Show. Today, Andy and Jenifer’s guests: Undersheriff Chris Simpson, Jackson County Sheriff’s Department “Stuff a Cop Car”. Kelly Pettito, House of Color. Laura Koszegi, Skin Deep Day Spa. 9 AM and 11 AM. Monday on The Bart Hawley...
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Dreaming of a wet Christmas? Michigan likely to deliver

Back in the 1990s, when Bob Ryan switched from growing grain to growing Christmas trees, he reliably would spend December mornings climbing into his tractor to plow pathways for customers at his nursery in Ida, lest their cars get stuck in the snow. Now, customers are more likely to get...
MONROE COUNTY, MI
jtv.tv

Saturday, November 26 – Sunday, November 27, 2022

Locker Room presented by County National Bank. Division 7 semifinal football highlights; JTV Sports talks with Lumen Christi Head Coach Herb Brogan following the victory over Napoleon; Hockey Media Day with Lumen Christi and Jackson United; and the Ductz of Mid-Michigan High School Scholar Athlete of the Week. The Avenue...
JACKSON, MI
WILX-TV

Dinosaurs come to Lansing in ‘Dinosaur Adventure’ event

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Dinosaurs took over The Lansing Center the weekend after Thanksgiving. The Dinosaur Adventure event came to Lansing on Saturday and dino lovers of all ages went to interact with their favorite dinosaurs. Some of the dinos included a baby triceratops and a T-Rex. There were several...
LANSING, MI
The Flint Journal

Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Bam Bam shrimp, wings among eats at Big Moe’s Kitchen in Grand Blanc

GRAND BLANC, MI - What began as a restaurant tucked inside of a gas station has turned into a marquee franchise spot in Michigan. Big Moe’s Kitchen, most known for its locations in Garden City and Dearborn, has expanded to Grand Blanc to bring a variety of menu options. It also has locations in Oxford, and a Canton location is set to open by 2023.
GRAND BLANC, MI
Joe Mertens

This Huge Flea Market in Michigan is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can be a great way to spend your day. There's always something cool to find and for a great deal too! You never know what kind of unique items you'll be able to discover.
ROMULUS, MI
WWMTCw

Car smashes into Battle Creek pizza shop

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Pizza lovers in Battle Creek might have to wait for a slice, as an operation closed because of a crash Friday evening. The Hungry Howie's located on Columbia Avenue in Battle Creek, shut down after an SUV crashed right into the store front. Last year:...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WLNS

Lansing Catholic’s Hannah Pricco announces commitment to Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Less than a month after a stellar season running for the Lansing Catholic cross country team, Hannah Pricco announced her commitment to run for the University of Michigan next year. Before realizing her potential to become a Big Ten runner though, Pricco envisioned herself playing another sport at the next level. […]
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Car crashes into Lansing Meijer

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A car crashed into a busy store during the holiday weekend. It happened around 9 p.m. on Sunday during Thanksgiving weekend. The car crashed into the store next to the grocery entrance of the South Pennsylvania Avenue Meijer. Police said no one was injured and that what happened was an accident.
LANSING, MI
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Michigan

Seafood platePhoto byPhoto by Eiliv Aceron on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Michigan and you love going out with your friends and family from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Michigan that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Lansing BWL introduces payment kiosks in 6 Quality Dairy stores

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There are more ways to pay your Lansing Board of Water and Light bills. BWL has launched fee-free payment kiosks in six Quality Dairy stores across Lansing and East Lansing. The utility said the kiosks are a convenient and accessible way for customers to pay. The...
LANSING, MI
13abc.com

Tree branches knock out power in Toledo area

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Edison has reported various power outages today that have caused thousands of people to lose power. A spokesperson from Toledo Edison said there were tree branches that came in contact with the wires this morning and that caused the outage. Additionally, the spokesperson said all power was restored this afternoon.
TOLEDO, OH
jtv.tv

Extreme Dodge Jackson County Scoreboard November 26, 2022

Lumen Christi captains walk to midfield for the coin toss before the start of today’s state championship game at Ford Field. Photo by Jeff Steers, JTV Sports. FINAL Lumen Christi 15 Traverse City St. Francis 12. The Titans staged a big comeback, with 4th quarter touchdowns by Joe Lathers...
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
whmi.com

Fantasy Of Lights Parade To Light Up Downtown Howell

The community is gearing up for tonight’s Fantasy of Lights parade. The parade will honor longtime Howell City Councilman Steve Manor - a beloved public servant and teacher named this year’s Grand Marshal who passed away recently. State Street - known as the Peppermint Path - will open...
HOWELL, MI

