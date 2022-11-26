ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minot, ND

Annual ‘Christmas Open House’ in downtown Minot

By Jordan Rodriguez
KX News
KX News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dJDsj_0jNtVmF100

MINOT, N.D. ( KXNET ) — Downtown Minot is getting ready for a rush of people for their infamous tree lighting, but there’s more to do than just waiting for the Christmas tree.

The long-awaited Christmas Tree lighting is happening in downtown Minot but much more than that businesses will be having specials for those in attendance.

Santa is in town and will be serving cookies outside the Taube Museum, and other shops downtown will be having sales, treats, and hot chocolate. This tradition has been going on for many years and it offers the community to come together as one.

“Sometimes it’s been really cold, but people still come out, they just love the comradery, they love the family spirit, they love seeing the Christmas tree lit up, and it’s just such a good nostalgic feeling to it,” said owner of Gourmet Chef kitchen appliance store Denise Lindbo.

Festivities for the Christmas Open House started at 3 p.m. but will continue until 8 p.m. Friday, November 25.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
KX News

Paradise Spas warms up the holidays with hot tub full of donations

MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — A company has come up with a creative way for people to donate Christmas gifts for those who may be in a tough spot financially, emotionally, and physically. Paradise Spas in Minot is hosting a Christmas gift drive at the Dakota Square Mall. This time, though, the donation box is a […]
MINOT, ND
KX News

Shop locally for Black Friday sales in Downtown Minot

MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Business owners have kicked off the holiday shopping season with Black Friday and Small Business Saturday deals. Downtown Minot will be busy this weekend as holiday sales and celebrations continue. Here are a few of our favorite things we saw downtown this holiday shopping season. Prairie Sky Breads has $15.00 hot […]
MINOT, ND
KX News

Hockey: Minot Boys looking for return trip to state

The Minot Magicians hope to build off a run to the state tournament in the 2021 season. The Magi got there after winning a WDA qualifier to get into Fargo round one 3-1 to Fargo Davies in Fargo last season. Co-Head Coach John Grubb says one of the biggest challenges early in the season will […]
MINOT, ND
KX News

College Basketball: UMary men host Minot State in Highway 83 Rivalry

The University of Mary and Minot State men’s basketball teams met on the hardwood Tuesday for the 79th all-time meeting between the two programs. Going into the matchup the Beavers led the series 40-39. Men: Minot State Beavers 69 University of Mary Marauders 72 Final Women: SD School of the Mines 58 Minot State Beavers […]
MINOT, ND
KX News

Basketball: Surrey returns all of their 2021 squad

The Surrey Mustangs are also a team looking to improve from a year ago. The group finished one game under .500 last year and saw their season end in the District 12 Tournament against South Prairie-Max. This season they are relying on the leadership from the four seniors on the team to help the Freshman […]
SURREY, ND
KX News

KX News

10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy