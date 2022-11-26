Annual ‘Christmas Open House’ in downtown Minot

MINOT, N.D. ( KXNET ) — Downtown Minot is getting ready for a rush of people for their infamous tree lighting, but there’s more to do than just waiting for the Christmas tree.

The long-awaited Christmas Tree lighting is happening in downtown Minot but much more than that businesses will be having specials for those in attendance.

Santa is in town and will be serving cookies outside the Taube Museum, and other shops downtown will be having sales, treats, and hot chocolate. This tradition has been going on for many years and it offers the community to come together as one.

“Sometimes it’s been really cold, but people still come out, they just love the comradery, they love the family spirit, they love seeing the Christmas tree lit up, and it’s just such a good nostalgic feeling to it,” said owner of Gourmet Chef kitchen appliance store Denise Lindbo.

Festivities for the Christmas Open House started at 3 p.m. but will continue until 8 p.m. Friday, November 25.

