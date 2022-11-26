ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

batterypower.com

Braves News: Ronald Acuna, offseason rumors, more

MLB continued a tradition of a quiet Thanksgiving weekend this year, as transactions were generally quiet across the league. The Braves were no exception to this trend. The biggest Braves news of Saturday was that Ronald Acuna will extend his stint in the Venezuelan winter league to ten games, all at DH, from what was previously set at five, with permission from the Braves’ organization. This doesn’t seem to hold a tremendous injury risk, since he isn’t playing in the field, and whatever he needs to do to fully recover from his torn ACL should be welcomed by the Braves organization and fans alike.
Yardbarker

Yankees could target under-the-radar shortstop in free agency

The New York Yankees have been connected to a myriad of different free agents this off-season. Slugger Aaron Judge remains their top priority, but having alternatives on deck is only reasonable given Judge is currently out west meeting with the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers. General manager Brian...
ATLANTA, NY
MassLive.com

Red Sox rumors: Nathan Eovaldi, Matt Strahm could sign before Winter Meetings (report)

So far this winter, zero Red Sox free agents have come off the board. That might change in the next week. The markets for pitchers Nathan Eovaldi and Matt Strahm are heating up, according to WEEI’s Rob Bradford, who reported Sunday that there’s a “good chance” at least one of them comes off the board before the Winter Meetings begin next Monday in San Diego. Eovaldi and Strahm are two of Boston’s significant free agents along with Xander Bogaerts, Michael Wacha, J.D. Martinez, Tommy Pham and Rich Hill.
BOSTON, MA

