Newly Local Cary Crafter Uses Laser Cutting to Create Jewelry and Other ProductsJames TulianoCary, NC
Cary Christmas Tree Farm to Open the Day After ThanksgivingJames TulianoCary, NC
Brown ready to lift St. Aug’s program to new heightsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Three rapes have been reported on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus in the last five daysSheeraz QurbanChapel Hill, NC
Technician Online
Men’s basketball takeaways: NC State puts positive early returns
NC State’s new-look roster has gotten the job done with a 6-1 start. While the Pack doesn’t always look pretty, the team is finding ways to win. Most recently, the Wolfpack won by double digits against the Dayton Flyers and Butler Bulldogs in the Bad Boy Mowers Battle 4 Atlantis tournament. In the early season, NC State’s influx of transfers are playing well as the team looks to bounce back from a rough 2021-22 season.
Calling the Schoetts: NCSU Recap, Looking Ahead to ACC Championship Game
North Carolina lost its second game in a row, falling to rival N.C. State, 30-27, in double overtime on Friday afternoon in Chapel Hill. The Tar Heels finished the 2022 regular season 9-3 and closed the regular season with two conference losses at home. UNC will face Clemson in the ACC Championship game on Saturday at 8 p.m. On "Calling the Schoetts" presented by Blue Shark Vodka, former UNC linebacker Jeff Schoettmer and Inside Carolina's Ross Martin dive into the loss to N.C. State, what went wrong for the Tar Heels, and the takeaways from the disappointing end to the regular season.
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Iowa State joins Top 25 And 1 after upset of UNC sends Tar Heels plummeting
North Carolina entered this season with understandable hype after returning four starters from a team that played in the title game of the 2022 NCAA Tournament. Just about everybody was high on the Tar Heels, myself included. Over time, they might prove to be the great team the roster suggests they're capable of being. But the truth is that they've looked less-than-sharp in every game they've played this season — and that reality finally got them beat Friday.
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Purdue looks to remain unbeaten in Phil Knight Legacy showdown with Duke
The championship game of the Phil Knight Legacy was supposed to be Duke vs. Gonzaga in a preferred Sunday afternoon window. Purdue had other plans, though. So our Kyle Filipowski-Drew Timme matchup has been replaced by a Kyle Filipowski-Zach Edey showdown that might not necessarily be what TV executives had in mind when they built the schedule but should still be a super-fun two hours.
Twitter erupts after Iowa State upsets No. 1 UNC basketball in shocking fashion
Iowa State pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the 2022 college basketball season after taking down no. 1 UNC basketball during Friday’s showdown at the Phil Knight Invitational tournament. Naturally, it sent the whole Twitterverse buzzing. The Iowa State Cyclones have Caleb Grill to thank for the...
tarheelblog.com
UNC vs. NC State: Three Things Learned
Two losses in a row that on the face of current form looks destined to become three. A free fall in offensive production on a team that required the Tar Heels to put up basketball points to win games. When the well dried up, it got ugly. So it goes with UNC’s heartbreaking loss to NC State to close the regular season.
Leonard's late TD toss sinks Wake Forest 34-31
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Riley Leonard threw for a career-best 391 yards and four touchdowns and Duke used a late touchdown to close out the regular season with a 34-31 victory over Wake Forest on Saturday. Leonard, who completed 29-of-41 passes, connected with Sahmir Hagans for the game-winning score, a 20-yard reception with just over two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. Hagans finished with two touchdowns and set career-highs in receptions and receiving yards, as did Duke’s Jalon Calhoun. As a duo, Hagans and Calhoun accounted for 19 receptions and 313 receiving yards. With the win, the Blue Devils (8-4, 5-3 ACC) snapped a three-game losing streak in their series with the Demon Deacons and recorded their first eight-win regular season since 2014. “I think we put down a marker about how long it’s going to take for Duke football to get competitive,” said first-year Duke coach Mike Elko, who inherited a program that went 5-18 in 2020 and 2021.
Pete Nance gets real on Tar Heels’ shocking loss to Iowa State
After coming in this week being ranked as the No. 1 team in the country, the UNC Tar Heels suffered a shocking, 70-65, loss on Friday to the Iowa State Cyclones in the semifinals of the Phil Knight Invitational. After the game, UNC graduate student Pete Nance exclaimed that the Tar Heels can’t get too down about the loss as per Andy Katz of NCAA.com.
Live Updates: Undefeated Iowa State down 34-32 to #1 UNC at the break
Iowa State has gotten off to an undefeated start in non-conference play this year at 4-0, just like last year when the Cyclones did not lose a non-conference game in the regular season. At the Phil Knight Invitational, Iowa State picked up its best win of the year so far against Villanova on Thursday, and now gets a massive test Friday afternoon, as top-ranked North Carolina awaits in Portland.
Duke basketball to face one of Jon Scheyer's final foes as player
Late Friday in Portland, Ore., the No. 24 Purdue Boilermakers snagged an 84-66 slight-upset victory over the No. 6 Gonzaga Bulldogs at the Phil Knight Legacy tournament. Earlier in the day, behind a statement effort from its lone captain, junior point guard Jeremy Roach, Duke basketball beat the Xavier Musketeers, 71-64.
Projected college basketball rankings after UNC gets upset by Iowa State
No. 1-ranked UNC had played with fire already and finally got burned on Friday with a loss to Iowa State, turning college basketball rankings upside down. The North Carolina Tar Heels made a surprise run to the National Championship Game last season as a No. 8 seed before falling narrowly to Kansas. But with their core returning, they earned favor as the No. 1 team in the preseason college basketball rankings. To start the year, though, UNC had not totally looked the part.
247Sports
UNC football: Tar Heels' disappointing end to regular season highlighted by media after loss to NC State
UNC had a chance to clinch a 10-win season in Year 4 under Mack Brown but fell short against NC State and suffered its second straight home loss to end the regular season 9-3. Kicker Noah Burnette missed a short one in regulation and another one that would have sent the game to a third overtime, as NC State escaped with a 30-27 victory. The Wolfpack started their fourth quarterback of the season in redshirt freshman Ben Finley.
NC State Coach Dave Doeren Gives Savage Quote About ‘Elitist’ UNC
There’s no love lost between these two schools.
247Sports
UNC-NCSU: Mack Brown Postgame
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- North Carolina (9-3, 6-2 ACC) was handed its second consecutive home loss to close out the regular season, with a 30-27 double-overtime loss to N.C. State (8-4, 4-4 ACC) Friday night. North Carolina trailed 14-3 late in the second quarter before running back Elijah Green gave...
UNC becomes first ACC school to offer Clinton edge Amaris Williams
Clinton, N.C. — North Carolina became the first school from the ACC to extend an offer to Clinton High School junior defensive lineman Amaris Williams. According to a tweet sent by Williams on Friday afternoon, the Tar Heels extended an offer to him on Friday ahead of the Tar Heels' game with NC State. It comes just a few days after Southern California offered Williams.
Harvard Crimson
Women’s Soccer Falls to South Carolina 3-2, Concluding Season After Advancing to Second Round of NCAA Tournament
Senior goalkeeper Hannah Gardner high-fives her teammates during introductions on Senior Night against Columbia on November 5. By Zadoc I. N. Gee. The Crimson’s NCAA Tournament run came to a close on Friday, November 18 in Durham, N.C. as it fell 2-3 to a strong University of South Carolina squad after a late comeback surge fell short. Prior to the South Carolina game, they dominated the University of New Hampshire in a 2-0 victory in the first round of the tournament at home on Jordan Field in front of a packed house of a thousand fans.
Seventy-First came out on fire against Terry Sanford: HSOT Postgame
The Fayetteville Observer's Rodd Baxley said Seventy-First came out fast against Terry Sanford en route to a 38-13 win in the fourth round of the 3A state playoffs.
Xavier Pugh responsible for all but one point for Millbrook in win over Hillside: HSOT Postgame
Millbrook running back Xavier Pugh was responsible for every Millbrook point except one extra point in a 19-14 win over Hillside in the fourth round of the 4A playoffs. HighSchoolOT's Kyle Morton breaks down Millbrook's win.
wfmynews2.com
Extended Highlights from 1A Fourth Round Playoff matchup between Mount Airy vs. Eastern Randolph
Mount Airy gets the 35-17 win. The Granite Bears will host Draughn next week in the 1A West Regional Final.
Father of 4, NC State alum remembered for ‘incredible energy’, ‘smile’ after fatal North Carolina helicopter crash
Jason Myers wasn't just a television station meteorologist -- he was a father of four that graduated from North Carolina State University and married his childhood friend.
