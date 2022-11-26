Read full article on original website
Related
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona boy waiting for a heart transplant: 'All in the hands of God'
PHOENIX - One Arizona boy isn't dreaming of new toys or electronics this Christmas. Instead, he's hoping for a new heart to be able to return home for the holidays. 14-year-old Benjamin was born with hypoplasia left heart syndrome. He's been in the hospital for months and undergone countless surgeries over the years.
fox10phoenix.com
'Heartwarming': Arizona seniors surprised with holiday gifts from the community
A Christmas gift is so much more than just a toy or gadget. It says someone cares about you and is thinking about you. That's why a Phoenix-area group wants to make sure the seniors and elderly in our community aren't forgotten. FOX 10's Steve Nielsen has more.
wsfltv.com
Arizona man who received mistaken text meets woman for seventh Thanksgiving
PHOENIX — Seven years and still going strong, it's the Thanksgiving tradition that started here in the Valley and took the world by storm. Netflix plans to turn the story of Jamal Hinton and Wanda Dench into a movie. ABC affiliate KNXV caught up with the duo, who turned...
AZFamily
Phoenix doctors see increase in emergency gallbladder surgeries on Thanksgiving
Doctors warn of tripledemic after first pediatric flu death of the Arizona 2022 season. Doctors are sounding the alarm about a trio of viruses affecting kids after Arizona's first pediatric flu death. Creating healthy food habits around the holidays. Updated: Nov. 22, 2022 at 11:43 AM MST. |. How can...
Sierra Vista man accused of Whetstone shooting to have arraignment Monday
A man from Sierra Vista has four charges against him, including one count of First Degree Murder and child abuse, following a shooting at Desert RV, according to court documents.
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona road rage murder suspect tracked down in Michigan
PHOENIX - Phoenix Police have made an arrest in a 2021 homicide case after the suspect was found in Michigan. On Dec. 9, Stella Montes was shot while driving in the area of 7th Avenue and Beardsley Road. The shooter fled the scene, but police continued to investigate the case....
AZFamily
Doctors warn of tripledemic after first pediatric flu death of the Arizona 2022 season
How can we collectively help those who are hurting feel supportive and engaged during the holidays?. Seasonal depression triggered in the summer for Arizonans. Dr. Marvasti says black-out curtains can help during the summer months, and finding fun indoor activities is important. Learning about family health history. Updated: Nov. 21,...
fox10phoenix.com
Holiday events happening in the Phoenix area this season
Check out some of the festive events happening across the Valley this holiday season - watch some light shows, ice skate, and maybe even make a visit to Santa!. "The Downtown Chandler Community Partnership is celebrating the holiday season with "Sugarland", an interactive display of holiday decorations for downtown visitors to enjoy…Snap a selfie in the candy sleigh in front of a backdrop of decked Christmas trees, slide down the fruit roll up slide, climb over giant marshmallows spilling out a life-size cup of hot chocolate and dance through the candy canes any time of the day or night."
fox10phoenix.com
Florida woman suing Velveeta over 'false' cooking time claim
A Florida woman has filed suit against Velveeta alleging that the statement on its microwavable shells and cheese meal is false and misleading because the product takes longer to cook than the advertised 3 ½ minutes. Amanda Ramirez, of Hialeah, Florida filed the class action lawsuit against the Pennsylvania...
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona woman celebrates 100th birthday with 101-year-old husband
PHOENIX - Celebrating a 100th birthday is not a thing many people can claim to have done, and for one Phoenix area woman, she did on Nov. 25, alongside her husband of more than seven decades. Betty Frigon was born during what we now know as the Roaring Twenties. At...
ABC 15 News
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Wicked winds return Monday
PHOENIX — A dry cold front is set to approach our state Monday into Tuesday. The system will bring cooler air and strong winds across our state. Unfortunately no rain and only a dusting above 10,000 feet of snow. A Wind Advisory has been issued for the High Country...
Arizona Woman Gets 51 Months In Prison After Throwing 5-Year-Old Child From Moving Vehicle
Melody Gwen Nez, 32, of Dilkon, Arizona, was sentenced on November 21, 2022, by United States District Judge Dominic W. Lanza to 51 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release. Nez previously pleaded guilty to Assault Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury. For
fox10phoenix.com
A look at the impact of major holiday shopping days in Arizona
Black Friday and Small Business Saturday are some of, if not, the busiest days on the calendar for local business owners. FOX 10’s Marissa Sarbak breaks down why these weekends are not just good for small businesses, but for all Arizonans.
fox10phoenix.com
Idaho man wins $50,000 after buying 'first and only' lotto ticket
BAYVIEW, Idaho - A man who says he’s never played the lottery in Idaho won $50,000 on a scratch-off ticket he bought on a whim. Idaho Lottery says Anthony moved to Idaho about four years ago to be with family. Although he’s played scratch-off games in the past, he says he’d never played in Idaho before — until he decided to buy a ticket with leftover change at a store a few blocks from his house.
AZFamily
First pediatric flu death of the Arizona 2022 season; doctors warn against RSV, COVID too
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — While loved ones gather today to celebrate the holiday, Arizona doctors warn of rapidly spreading viruses. Arizona had its first pediatric flu death of the 2022 season this week. Some are worried about a tripledemic. A combination of flu, RSV, and COVID-19 is spreading this season and doctors are saying parents need to stay vigilant and up their preventative measures. “Every year we do unfortunately have flu deaths,” said Dr. Gary Kirkilas with the American Academy of Pediatrics.
fox10phoenix.com
For some in Northern Arizona, a Thanksgiving in the dark
High winds in the area, according to officials, resulted in downed trees, which also downed power lines. FOX 10's Lauren Clark reports.
This City in Arizona Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Arizona was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
AOL Corp
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and utilities) total $2,626 across the U.S., there are several cities in Arizona where you can live on even less. Also: 6...
Defeated Arizona hopeful Kari Lake sues Maricopa County election officials
Defeated Republican Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake’s campaign has sued Maricopa County and its election officials, demanding they respond to the campaign’s public records requests about malfunctions on Election Day before the county certifies its vote canvass on Monday. Maricopa County, which spans the Phoenix area and comprises about 60 percent of Arizona’s population, has…
This Arizona Pizza Place Is Among The Best Pizzerias In The Entire World
This pizza place is in the top 25 pizzerias in the whole world.
Comments / 1