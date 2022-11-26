ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

fox10phoenix.com

Arizona boy waiting for a heart transplant: 'All in the hands of God'

PHOENIX - One Arizona boy isn't dreaming of new toys or electronics this Christmas. Instead, he's hoping for a new heart to be able to return home for the holidays. 14-year-old Benjamin was born with hypoplasia left heart syndrome. He's been in the hospital for months and undergone countless surgeries over the years.
ARIZONA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

Arizona road rage murder suspect tracked down in Michigan

PHOENIX - Phoenix Police have made an arrest in a 2021 homicide case after the suspect was found in Michigan. On Dec. 9, Stella Montes was shot while driving in the area of 7th Avenue and Beardsley Road. The shooter fled the scene, but police continued to investigate the case....
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Holiday events happening in the Phoenix area this season

Check out some of the festive events happening across the Valley this holiday season - watch some light shows, ice skate, and maybe even make a visit to Santa!. "The Downtown Chandler Community Partnership is celebrating the holiday season with "Sugarland", an interactive display of holiday decorations for downtown visitors to enjoy…Snap a selfie in the candy sleigh in front of a backdrop of decked Christmas trees, slide down the fruit roll up slide, climb over giant marshmallows spilling out a life-size cup of hot chocolate and dance through the candy canes any time of the day or night."
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Florida woman suing Velveeta over 'false' cooking time claim

A Florida woman has filed suit against Velveeta alleging that the statement on its microwavable shells and cheese meal is false and misleading because the product takes longer to cook than the advertised 3 ½ minutes. Amanda Ramirez, of Hialeah, Florida filed the class action lawsuit against the Pennsylvania...
FLORIDA STATE
ABC 15 News

MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Wicked winds return Monday

PHOENIX — A dry cold front is set to approach our state Monday into Tuesday. The system will bring cooler air and strong winds across our state. Unfortunately no rain and only a dusting above 10,000 feet of snow. A Wind Advisory has been issued for the High Country...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Idaho man wins $50,000 after buying 'first and only' lotto ticket

BAYVIEW, Idaho - A man who says he’s never played the lottery in Idaho won $50,000 on a scratch-off ticket he bought on a whim. Idaho Lottery says Anthony moved to Idaho about four years ago to be with family. Although he’s played scratch-off games in the past, he says he’d never played in Idaho before — until he decided to buy a ticket with leftover change at a store a few blocks from his house.
IDAHO STATE
AZFamily

First pediatric flu death of the Arizona 2022 season; doctors warn against RSV, COVID too

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — While loved ones gather today to celebrate the holiday, Arizona doctors warn of rapidly spreading viruses. Arizona had its first pediatric flu death of the 2022 season this week. Some are worried about a tripledemic. A combination of flu, RSV, and COVID-19 is spreading this season and doctors are saying parents need to stay vigilant and up their preventative measures. “Every year we do unfortunately have flu deaths,” said Dr. Gary Kirkilas with the American Academy of Pediatrics.
ARIZONA STATE
AOL Corp

4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month

With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and utilities) total $2,626 across the U.S., there are several cities in Arizona where you can live on even less. Also: 6...
ARIZONA STATE
The Hill

Defeated Arizona hopeful Kari Lake sues Maricopa County election officials

Defeated Republican Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake’s campaign has sued Maricopa County and its election officials, demanding they respond to the campaign’s public records requests about malfunctions on Election Day before the county certifies its vote canvass on Monday. Maricopa County, which spans the Phoenix area and comprises about 60 percent of Arizona’s population, has…
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ

