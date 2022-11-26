Source: Pirates sign veteran first baseman Carlos Santana

Seattle Mariners first baseman Carlos Santana (41) doubles against the Houston Astros during the sixth inning in Game 2 of an American League Division Series baseball game in Houston, Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022.

The Pittsburgh Pirates and first baseman Carlos Santana have agreed to a one-year deal worth $6.725 million pending a physical, a source confirmed to the Tribune-Review.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan first reported the deal.

Santana, 36, slashed .202/.316/.376 with 19 home runs and 60 RBIs for the Royals and Mariners last season.

The switch-hitting 14-year veteran has a career average of .242 with 1,533 hits, 278 homers and 925 RBIs.

After signing with the Dodgers in 2005, Santana was traded in 2008 and played his first eight major league seasons with Cleveland. He spent 2018 with the Phillies before heading back to Cleveland for the 2019-20 seasons. He played for the Royals in 2021 and parts of this past season before being traded to the Mariners.

He has hit at least 18 home runs each season since 2011 and has developed into a strong defensive first baseman.

Santana is the third first baseman the Pirates have brought in this offseason after signing Ji-Man Choi earlier this month and claiming Lewin Diaz off waivers from Miami earlier this week.