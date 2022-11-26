Read full article on original website
1 dead in broad-daylight targeted shooting in NC neighborhood, police say
Police noted that the investigation is still active, but that the shooting does not appear to be random.
WXII 12
Man shot twice during a fight at a hotel overnight, Winston-Salem police said
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police is investigating a shooting at a hotel that left one man seriously injured. It happened at the Extended Stay America Suites at 1000 Blk of Hampton Inn Court, according to police. Officers responded to a call at 10:26 p.m. on Friday. Police said the...
Deadly shooting in North Carolina; no arrests yet
CORNELIUS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Cornelius Police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred Saturday afternoon. According to a release from the Cornelius Police Department, officers responded to Lynn Drive shortly after 2:30 p.m. to find a person dead at the scene. Police noted that the case is still active, but that the shooting […]
1 dead, 2 seriously injured in crash on West Gate City Boulevard in Greensboro: police
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is dead and two others are seriously injured as a result of a crash on West Gate City Boulevard, according to the Greensboro Police Department. All lanes of West Gate City Boulevard between Farmington Drive and Colby Street were closed for several hours due to the crash on Sunday […]
North Carolina man taken to hospital after being shot in finger, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Winston-Salem man was shot in the finger and taken to the hospital on Friday, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. At 7:02 p.m., officers responded to a reported shooting on Hemlock Drive. While they were on the way to Hemlock Drive, officers were told that the victim, a […]
One person killed in shooting in Cornelius, police say
CORNELIUS, N.C. — One person has been killed in a shooting, according to the Cornelius Police Department. Police said they received a call about a shooting on the 18000 block of Lynn Drive just after 2:30 p.m. At the scene, police said they found a person who had been...
Man dies after shooting in Winston-Salem on 600 block of Allen Street, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem officers are investigating the shooting death of a man on Friday as a homicide, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. Around 1:07 p.m., officers with the WSPD were dispatched to a reported shooting in the 600 block of Allen Street. Arriving officers found a man in the street […]
860wacb.com
Man Shot, Man Arrested After Shooting At Catawba County Dollar General Store
A man is in critical condition following a shooting at a Dollar General store on Oxford School Road in Catawba County on Saturday. 30-year old Dimario Juwughn Coulter of Catawba was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, Town of Catawba Police Chief Brian D. Bixby said in a news release.
WXII 12
Crash in Greensboro leaves injuries, police said
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Roads have been opened after police closed lanes due to a report of a crash down North Church Street in Greensboro. This happened between Field Street and Bond Street on Friday night. Officers said there were injuries. We are waiting to hear back from police about...
Man shows up at the hospital after being shot in the finger during drive-by in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man went to a hospital after being shot in the finger in Winston-Salem Friday, police say. The Winston-Salem police got a call about a shooting on Hemlock Drive shortly after 7 p.m. While enroute to the scene, officers were told someone drove the victim to a hospital.
One person arrested in shooting at Catawba Dollar General, police say
CATAWBA, N.C. — A man has been arrested following a shooting at a Dollar General store in Catawba, the Catawba Police Department confirmed this Saturday night. The department sent Channel 9 a news release Saturday night that said, on Nov. 26 at 12:47 p.m. the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a.
One injured after shooting at a Winston-Salem hotel
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Friday around 10:30 p.m. Police said it happened at the Extended Stay America Suites on Hampton Inn Court. Investigators said Talmadge Alphonzo Jones was involved in a physical altercation with a person he knew. Police said during...
Crash with injuries in Greensboro closes North Church Street between Field Street, Bond Street
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — North Church Street is closed between Field Street and Bond Street in Greensboro after a crash, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release. Injuries have been reported, but the extent of the injuries is unknown at this time. Police have not said when the road will reopen. Drivers are asked […]
WXII 12
Man shot in finger at home on Hemlock Drive in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Watch 11 p.m. Friday Headlines above. Winston-Salem police are investigating a shooting that left a victim with non-life-threatening injuries. While on officers were on their way to the scene, they said they were notified that the victims was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Family of victim speaks out following crash in North Carolina
REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A family is hoping and praying for Mark Ramey’s speedy recovery after he and his children were involved in a car crash Monday afternoon in Reidsville. Mark Ramey and his two children, 8-year-old Mia and 9-year-old Mark Wayne, were driving from school northbound on Freeway Drive when a Dodge Ram driving […]
A portion of N. Chruch Street in Greensboro is temporarily closed after a crash with injuries
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash with injuries in Greensboro, according to officials with GPD. Greensboro police said North Church Street is closed between Field Street and Bond Street until further notice. Officers said they do not know roadway will be back open.
WXII 12
Police chase ends with driver in handcuffs in Clemmons
CLEMMONS, N.C. — Davie County sheriff office have identified the man who led deputies to a car chase while traveling on U.S. Highway 158 near the area of Spangenberg Avenue. Deputies said they received the call at 7:26 p.m. on Friday. Steven Cody was driving at a high rate...
WXII 12
High Point Police: High winds causes traffic signal interruptions at some intersections
HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point police is alerting drivers of traffic signal malfunction due to power outages. Officers said high winds have caused an interruptions at the following intersections:. North Main Street and Lexington Avenue. Rotary Drive and West Lexington Avenue. Westchester Drive and West Lexington Avenue. East...
wfmynews2.com
Double shooting in Burlington leaves one man dead, another injured
BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington police responded to a shooting on the 800 block of Avon Avenue Tuesday night. Officers found two men suffering injuries from the shooting. Christopher Moore, 32, was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Quinnton Enoch, 24, was pronounced dead at the scene. This investigation...
Man dead, another taken to hospital after shooting on Avon Avenue in Burlington
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is dead after a shooting on Avon Avenue in Burlington, according to police. At 10:42 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to a report of shots fired near the 800 block of Avon Avenue. At the scene, officers found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Quinnton Enoch, 24, died at the […]
