Winston-salem, NC

FOX8 News

Deadly shooting in North Carolina; no arrests yet

CORNELIUS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Cornelius Police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred Saturday afternoon. According to a release from the Cornelius Police Department, officers responded to Lynn Drive shortly after 2:30 p.m. to find a person dead at the scene. Police noted that the case is still active, but that the shooting […]
CORNELIUS, NC
860wacb.com

Man Shot, Man Arrested After Shooting At Catawba County Dollar General Store

A man is in critical condition following a shooting at a Dollar General store on Oxford School Road in Catawba County on Saturday. 30-year old Dimario Juwughn Coulter of Catawba was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, Town of Catawba Police Chief Brian D. Bixby said in a news release.
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Crash in Greensboro leaves injuries, police said

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Roads have been opened after police closed lanes due to a report of a crash down North Church Street in Greensboro. This happened between Field Street and Bond Street on Friday night. Officers said there were injuries. We are waiting to hear back from police about...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

One injured after shooting at a Winston-Salem hotel

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Friday around 10:30 p.m. Police said it happened at the Extended Stay America Suites on Hampton Inn Court. Investigators said Talmadge Alphonzo Jones was involved in a physical altercation with a person he knew. Police said during...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Man shot in finger at home on Hemlock Drive in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Watch 11 p.m. Friday Headlines above. Winston-Salem police are investigating a shooting that left a victim with non-life-threatening injuries. While on officers were on their way to the scene, they said they were notified that the victims was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WBTW News13

Family of victim speaks out following crash in North Carolina

REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A family is hoping and praying for Mark Ramey’s speedy recovery after he and his children were involved in a car crash Monday afternoon in Reidsville. Mark Ramey and his two children, 8-year-old Mia and 9-year-old Mark Wayne, were driving from school northbound on Freeway Drive when a Dodge Ram driving […]
REIDSVILLE, NC
WXII 12

Police chase ends with driver in handcuffs in Clemmons

CLEMMONS, N.C. — Davie County sheriff office have identified the man who led deputies to a car chase while traveling on U.S. Highway 158 near the area of Spangenberg Avenue. Deputies said they received the call at 7:26 p.m. on Friday. Steven Cody was driving at a high rate...
CLEMMONS, NC
wfmynews2.com

Double shooting in Burlington leaves one man dead, another injured

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington police responded to a shooting on the 800 block of Avon Avenue Tuesday night. Officers found two men suffering injuries from the shooting. Christopher Moore, 32, was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Quinnton Enoch, 24, was pronounced dead at the scene. This investigation...
BURLINGTON, NC

