Read full article on original website
deleted account
2d ago
Of course alcohol is involved imagine that. Meanwhile we marijuana smokers are still smoking marijuana and sitting home having a good time watching TV not causing any problems. I think this is about the 4th or 5th incident in the last week where alcohol and a bar has been involved in violence. And you were afraid of marijuana give me a break.
Reply
5
Related
YAHOO!
Sioux Falls man and woman taken into custody after stabbing incident in Florence
Multiple individuals were stabbed after an argument started outside the Sidetrack Lounge in Florence Wednesday night. At approximately 10:18 p.m., Codington County Sheriff’s Office Deputies arrived at the scene and made contact with the suspect, Trevor Murray, 26, of Sioux Falls, outside the establishment and took him into custody.
nwestiowa.com
Sibley man arrested for strangulation
SIBLEY—A 32-year-old Sibley man was arrested Monday, Nov. 21, on a charge of domestic abuse assault impeding flow of air/blood. The arrest of Jacob Lee Duin stemmed from him putting a hand on a woman’s throat and his using his forearm to apply pressure to the point that she said she “saw stars” about 7:50 p.m. that day at their residence at 524 Second St. in Sibley, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
KELOLAND TV
39-year-old killed in Union County vehicle vs. pedestrian crash
NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (KELO) — One person died in a vehicle-pedestrian crash Saturday morning. According to the Department of Public Safety, preliminary crash information shows that a Kenworth Construction semi-truck pulling trailers was northbound on Interstate 29 near North Sioux City when it struck a 39-year-old woman who was walking in the driving lane.
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Car stolen out of parking lot on Thanksgiving Day
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say a person’s car was stolen from a parking lot on Thanksgiving Day. According to Sargent Sean Koostra, at approximately 10:45 a.m. on Nov. 24, a person took off their jacket when they entered a business in southwest Sioux Falls and left it for approximately 30 min. The victim went to retrieve the jacket and noticed their car keys were not in their pocket. When they went to find their white Mazda passenger car, it was gone.
KELOLAND TV
2 kids in vehicle when man drove off during traffic stop, prosecutors say
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 27-year old man remains in the Minnehaha County jail after leading law enforcement on a chase through central Sioux Falls on Tuesday. Trey Blake faces 10 charges including four counts of hit and run, two counts of child abuse, eluding law enforcement and driving with a suspended license.
nwestiowa.com
Sibley woman cited for pot in Rock Rapids
ROCK RAPIDS—A 21-year-old Sibley woman was cited about 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, in Rock Rapids on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. The citing of Shyanne Renee Hunt stemmed from the stop of a 2015 GMC Sierra K-1500...
dakotanewsnow.com
SDHP: Suspect leads dangerous pursuit through Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the South Dakota Highway Patrol, a suspect led state troopers on a lengthy, dangerous pursuit through Sioux Falls on Tuesday. No injuries have been reported. Around 3 p.m. on Tuesday, a South Dakota trooper pulled over a 2009 Nissan Altima in...
KELOLAND TV
Man arrested after leading police on chase in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities say a 27-year-old man is behind bars for allegedly leading authorities on a chase through eastern Sioux Falls. A trooper tried pulling over a Nissan Altima this afternoon near 10th Street and Walts Avenue, but the driver took off. Authorities say the driver, Trey Blake, ran several stop signs, went the wrong way on some streets and ran into several vehicles before being stopped at 13th and Minnesota Avenue.
KELOLAND TV
Police provide update on fatal pedestrian vs. vehicle crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Right now, alcohol, drugs and speed do not appear to be factors in Monday’s fatal pedestrian vs. vehicle crash, officials say. Officers were called to the intersection of East 6th Street and North Indiana Avenue for a car versus pedestrian crash. The pedestrian,...
kiwaradio.com
Remsen Woman Taken To Hospital After Orange City Accident
Orange City, Iowa– A Remsen woman was taken to the hospital after an accident in Orange City on Saturday, November 26, 2022. The Orange City Police Department reports that at about 11:55 a.m., 62-year-old Sandra Roder of Remsen was driving a 2012 Kia southbound on Arizona Avenue Northwest in Orange City. They tell us that 38-year-old Michael Monroe of Ashton was backing eastbound from a parking spot onto Arizona in a 2001 Ford pickup.
kelo.com
Woman walking on Interstate 29 fatally injured after being hit by semi-truck
NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (KELO.com) — A woman is dead after being hit by a vehicle while walking on Interstate 29. The South Dakota Highway Patrol says the 39-year-old female was walking in the driving lane of Interstate 29 early Saturday morning north of North Sioux City, in Union County. The driver of a Kenworth Construction semi, pulling trailers, was northbound on the interstate when he struck her. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the semi-truck was not injured. I-29 was closed in that area for about 45 minutes.
Sioux City Journal
Jury acquits Hawarden man of federal drug charges
SIOUX CITY -- A Hawarden, Iowa, man arrested during an April drug bust in Sioux City has been acquitted of federal charges. After a one-day trial, a jury on Tuesday found Jose Montes-Topete, 26, not guilty of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance, distribution of a controlled substance and possession with intent and aiding and abetting another in the possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.
KELOLAND TV
Person hit by vehicle at Sioux Falls bar
SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) – One person was hurt after an incident at a western Sioux Falls bar early Thursday morning. Our KELOLAND News crew was able to capture this video of the scene. Sioux Falls Police tells KELOLAND News that one person was hit by a vehicle at the 18th Amendment.
pureoldies1035.com
Two dead in car-semi crash north of Scotland
SCOTLAND, S.D. – Two people died and another person was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday night north of Scotland. Names of the four people involved have not yet been released pending notification of family members. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2010 Kenworth T800 semi-truck and trailer...
dakotanewsnow.com
Bishop Paul Swain dies in hospice care
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Diocese of Madison, Wisconsin announced Sunday the death of Most Reverend Paul J. Swain, Bishop Emeritus of the Diocese of Sioux Falls. Bishop Swain died on Saturday, November 26, at the age of 79, in hospice care after suffering significant medical complications...
redlakenationnews.com
'Secret, not a secret': Southwestern Minnesota meatpacking towns react to child labor allegations
WORTHINGTON, MINN. - In a basement office, across the street from the Casey's convenience store and just a block from the high school football field, a sign on the window for PSSI, a meatpacking janitorial service, announces nearly $20 an hour pay. Inside, three women sit around a laptop and...
nwestiowa.com
Two arrested for activities at casino lot
LARCHWOOD—Two Sioux Falls, SD, residents were arrested about 6:25 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18, stemming for a report of an erratic driver in the parking lot of Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort northwest of Larchwood. The arrest of 44-year-old Michael Lee Bucholz and 33-year-old Samantha Dawn Thompson followed the...
kelo.com
Woman wanted for aggravated assault
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — There is a wanted woman on the loose, and the Minnehaha County Sheriff needs your help. Authorities are looking for Abigail Garneaux. Garneaux is wanted for aggravated assault. She is 36 years old, stands five foot eight and weighs 160 pounds. If you have...
kelo.com
Friday fire ruins Thanksgiving for Sioux Falls family
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A Friday afternoon fire ruined the holiday weekend for a Sioux Falls family. At 2:45 pm Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a reported structure fire in the 2900 block of N. Highland Ave. The shed was on fire, as well as the exterior...
KELOLAND TV
Crash causes power outage in eastern Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A crash has caused a power outage in eastern Sioux Falls early Thanksgiving morning. Sioux Falls Police told KELOLAND News a car crashed into a power pole along 26th Street between Bahnson Ave. and Cleveland Ave. Police say the crash was a hit-and-run and a man and a woman fled the scene on foot. Police believe alcohol was a factor and haven’t located the suspects.
Comments / 1