Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in VirginiaTravel MavenCharlottesville, VA
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Virginia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensCharlottesville, VA
Here's the tragic reason why flags in Virginia are half-staff for 3 days this weekWatchful EyeCharlottesville, VA
University of Virginia Student Shoots Dead 3 People, 2 Wounded and Runs Away. Police Still SearchingBryan DijkhuizenCharlottesville, VA
3 UVA Football Players Killed in Mass Shooting Incident on Campus, Suspect a Former PlayerAMY KAPLANCharlottesville, VA
Related
Virginia Dominates the Glass, Beats East Carolina to Remain Unbeaten
UVA outrebounded ECU 56-25 and cruised to a 72-50 win in the Cavalier Classic to move to 8-0 on the season
streakingthelawn.com
Virginia Fails to Advance to College Cup
The Virginia Cavaliers had a lot to overcome as they traveled to Southern California for the Thanksgiving Weekend. The UCLA Bruins had already knocked off two ACC foes this year – Duke and UNC – and Virginia was making their sixth trip to Wallis Annenberg Stadium where they were just 1 – 6 versus UCLA in the NCAA tournament. My initial thoughts over the first 15 minutes of the game were that the Cavs looked jet-lagged; but of course they had been out West at least since Thursday.
techlunchpail.com
Virginia Tech Among Multiple Power 5s Interested in JMU RB Commit Jarvis Green
It has been a senior season to remember for JMU RB commit Jarvis Green at Dutch Fork HS in Irmo, SC. Green has been a star leading his high school to a state championship while putting up absurd numbers. In 12 games this season, Green has an absurd 2,031 rushing...
Virginia Women's Basketball Wins Thriller Against Minnesota 73-70
The Cavaliers downed the Golden Gophers to move to 7-0 for the first time since 1992
streakingthelawn.com
The Big Preview: UVA basketball versus Maryland Eastern Shore
Back to back wins over Baylor and Illinois proved to the nation that the Wahoos downswing is over. Between 2014 and 2019, the lowest Virginia finished a season in KenPom rankings was 12th. Since then, the finishes are 42, 19, 72. Right now, the team is ranked fifth, which matches their rank in national polls.
jmusportsnews.com
JMU Football is the King of the Sun Belt East
JMU football entered the FBS, and there were doubts about the Dukes’ readiness. The doubts weren’t about JMU’s readiness for the jump up to the FBS, but rather JMU’s ability to maintain dominance against an increased level of competition. So much for those concerns. JMU defeated...
Entire Virginia Team to Attend Funerals of Three Teammates
The program canceled its final game against Virginia Tech this weekend in order to travel to the funerals of D’Sean Perry, Devin Chandler and Lavel Davis Jr.
South Florida lays to rest slain UVA football player D'Sean Perry
MIAMI – Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr., and D'Sean Perry were killed when a gunman opened fire on a bus full of students returning home from a class field trip.Perry was a Miami native.Two other students were also injured. The gunman, a fellow student, is currently behind bars on a number of charges including murder and attempted murder.Today is Perry's funeral.
Entire Virginia team to attend three memorial services
The entire Virginia football team will attend all three memorials for their fallen teammates. Following a funeral service Saturday for
Freidel gets best of Jacks, JMU a 79-60 winner
SAVANNAH, G.A. (SDSU) – James Madison shot 50% from the field and recorded 14 steals en route to a 79-60 victory over South Dakota State on Saturday, Nov. 26, at the Hostilo Community Classic in Enmarket Arena. The Jackrabbits got off to a strong start hitting their first three 3-pointers of the contest and jumped […]
WSVN-TV
Funeral held for slain University of Virginia football player from South Florida
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Loved ones bid a final farewell to a University of Virginia football player from South Florida who was fatally gunned down. Mourners on Saturday afternoon came together to attend a funeral for D’Sean Perry in Miami Gardens. His family, friends, teammates and head coach...
Vanderbilt Hustler
FOGG: No one else should have to die
As a native Virginian, I grew up on the University of Virginia’s campus. I spent fall Saturdays frequenting Scott Stadium for football games. I donned the spiky orange and blue wig while shoving my face with popcorn as the Cavalier rode onto the field. My late grandfather adored his alma mater, not only playing football there himself but also serving as the Virginia Football Alumni Club’s first president. My younger sister and father would turn off my favorite TV shows to watch UVA’s basketball games, screaming at the top of their lungs when the Cavaliers won their first national championship in 2019 in OT against Texas Tech.
WSET
Heritage, E.C. Glass win Saturday region final games, advance to state playoffs
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Two thrilling games, two region titles staying in Lynchburg. Heritage and E.C. Glass both advanced to the state playoffs on Saturday night. The Pioneers defeated LCA 22-17 to claim the Region 3C title, in a highly anticipated rematch between the two Seminole District programs, while E.C. Glass held off Salem, 35-21, for the region 4D crown. It's the first appearance in the state rounds for E.C. Glass since coach Bo Henson led the Hilltoppers to the finals in 1995.
Western Branch wins 6A region crown over Manchester 21-14
MIDLOTHIAN (WAVY) – For the first time in 21 years, Western Branch can lay claim to a region championship in football. Saturday in Midlothian, the Bruins (11-2) held on to defeat Manchester on the Lancers home field, 21-14. Future North Carolina Tar Heel Paul Billups Jr. got the scoring started for Western Branch when he […]
NBC 29 News
City Council comments on the emergency response to the UVA shooting
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The decision for Charlottesville’s first emergency management coordinator has been delayed for quite some time, however a candidate, Jeremy Evans, has now been appointed and ratified. Council met to ratify the appointment and address the concerns of many citizens regarding the recent shooting at UVA.
UVA shooting suspect Christopher Darnell Jones' parents speak out ahead of arraignment hearing
UVA student Christopher Darnell Jones Jr.'s father reportedly said his son had been "paranoid" a month before the shooting that left three UVA football players dead.
wfirnews.com
UVA receives email threat to planned memorial service
The University of Virginia Police Department says UVA received a threatening email today in advance of the planned 3:30 pm memorial service for the three students fatally shot earlier this week. The department says “We are taking all reasonable measures to ensure the safety our our patrons and the security of the facility.”
UVA continues to receive threatening emails, police investigating
After enhancing campus security for Saturday's memorial service following a threatening email, the University of Virginia Police Department reports that the university is continuing to receive similar threats.
Virginia caterer brings hospitality home with Harvest Table café
Harvest Table has a regular menu including the Brisket Biscuit with ‘Bama Sauce – a sliced soft biscuit with sweet and savory brisket slices and a side of ’Bama white barbecue sauce.
Augusta Free Press
Charlottesville: Board’s focus on quality ‘anti-racist policing’ at Monday forum
Interim City Manager Michael C. Rogers announced that Charlottesville has narrowed the search for a new police chief to three final candidates. Residents will have an opportunity to hear from the candidates at a forum sponsored by the Police Civilian Oversight Board. The forum will be held from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. on Monday at the Carver Recreation Center. Seating is limited given the size of the space.
Comments / 1