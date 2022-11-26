ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Virginia Fails to Advance to College Cup

The Virginia Cavaliers had a lot to overcome as they traveled to Southern California for the Thanksgiving Weekend. The UCLA Bruins had already knocked off two ACC foes this year – Duke and UNC – and Virginia was making their sixth trip to Wallis Annenberg Stadium where they were just 1 – 6 versus UCLA in the NCAA tournament. My initial thoughts over the first 15 minutes of the game were that the Cavs looked jet-lagged; but of course they had been out West at least since Thursday.
The Big Preview: UVA basketball versus Maryland Eastern Shore

Back to back wins over Baylor and Illinois proved to the nation that the Wahoos downswing is over. Between 2014 and 2019, the lowest Virginia finished a season in KenPom rankings was 12th. Since then, the finishes are 42, 19, 72. Right now, the team is ranked fifth, which matches their rank in national polls.
JMU Football is the King of the Sun Belt East

JMU football entered the FBS, and there were doubts about the Dukes’ readiness. The doubts weren’t about JMU’s readiness for the jump up to the FBS, but rather JMU’s ability to maintain dominance against an increased level of competition. So much for those concerns. JMU defeated...
South Florida lays to rest slain UVA football player D'Sean Perry

MIAMI – Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr., and D'Sean Perry were killed when a gunman opened fire on a bus full of students returning home from a class field trip.Perry was a Miami native.Two other students were also injured. The gunman, a fellow student, is currently behind bars on a number of charges including murder and attempted murder.Today is Perry's funeral.
Freidel gets best of Jacks, JMU a 79-60 winner

SAVANNAH, G.A. (SDSU) – James Madison shot 50% from the field and recorded 14 steals en route to a 79-60 victory over South Dakota State on Saturday, Nov. 26, at the Hostilo Community Classic in Enmarket Arena. The Jackrabbits got off to a strong start hitting their first three 3-pointers of the contest and jumped […]
FOGG: No one else should have to die

As a native Virginian, I grew up on the University of Virginia’s campus. I spent fall Saturdays frequenting Scott Stadium for football games. I donned the spiky orange and blue wig while shoving my face with popcorn as the Cavalier rode onto the field. My late grandfather adored his alma mater, not only playing football there himself but also serving as the Virginia Football Alumni Club’s first president. My younger sister and father would turn off my favorite TV shows to watch UVA’s basketball games, screaming at the top of their lungs when the Cavaliers won their first national championship in 2019 in OT against Texas Tech.
Heritage, E.C. Glass win Saturday region final games, advance to state playoffs

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Two thrilling games, two region titles staying in Lynchburg. Heritage and E.C. Glass both advanced to the state playoffs on Saturday night. The Pioneers defeated LCA 22-17 to claim the Region 3C title, in a highly anticipated rematch between the two Seminole District programs, while E.C. Glass held off Salem, 35-21, for the region 4D crown. It's the first appearance in the state rounds for E.C. Glass since coach Bo Henson led the Hilltoppers to the finals in 1995.
Western Branch wins 6A region crown over Manchester 21-14

MIDLOTHIAN (WAVY) – For the first time in 21 years, Western Branch can lay claim to a region championship in football. Saturday in Midlothian, the Bruins (11-2) held on to defeat Manchester on the Lancers home field, 21-14. Future North Carolina Tar Heel Paul Billups Jr. got the scoring started for Western Branch when he […]
City Council comments on the emergency response to the UVA shooting

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The decision for Charlottesville’s first emergency management coordinator has been delayed for quite some time, however a candidate, Jeremy Evans, has now been appointed and ratified. Council met to ratify the appointment and address the concerns of many citizens regarding the recent shooting at UVA.
UVA receives email threat to planned memorial service

The University of Virginia Police Department says UVA received a threatening email today in advance of the planned 3:30 pm memorial service for the three students fatally shot earlier this week. The department says “We are taking all reasonable measures to ensure the safety our our patrons and the security of the facility.”
Charlottesville: Board’s focus on quality ‘anti-racist policing’ at Monday forum

Interim City Manager Michael C. Rogers announced that Charlottesville has narrowed the search for a new police chief to three final candidates. Residents will have an opportunity to hear from the candidates at a forum sponsored by the Police Civilian Oversight Board. The forum will be held from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. on Monday at the Carver Recreation Center. Seating is limited given the size of the space.
