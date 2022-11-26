The Virginia Cavaliers had a lot to overcome as they traveled to Southern California for the Thanksgiving Weekend. The UCLA Bruins had already knocked off two ACC foes this year – Duke and UNC – and Virginia was making their sixth trip to Wallis Annenberg Stadium where they were just 1 – 6 versus UCLA in the NCAA tournament. My initial thoughts over the first 15 minutes of the game were that the Cavs looked jet-lagged; but of course they had been out West at least since Thursday.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 17 HOURS AGO