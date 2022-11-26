Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walmart Reopened after Police ActivityBryan DijkhuizenJacksonville, FL
Woman Disappears After Police Breakup Domestic DisputeStill UnsolvedGreen Cove Springs, FL
Season Recap: Clay High Blue Devils finish third in districtAnthony SalazarGreen Cove Springs, FL
Oakleaf, Orange Park, Fleming Island high schools rank top 3 in Marching Band State ChampionshipZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Thanksgiving Day store hours: What’s open, closed in Clay County, Jacksonville areaDon JohnsonClay County, FL
Related
News4Jax.com
Friends say woman found dead after ‘domestic dispute’ was Jacksonville mother of 2
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 42-year-old woman died Friday night in the Edgewood Manor neighborhood in what police called a “domestic dispute.”. Friends on Sunday told News4JAX her name was Velvet Brown-Anderson. She left behind two children. The father of one of Anderson’s daughters spoke to News4JAX and said...
First Coast News
Woman injured in Carver Manor area shooting
The woman was shot in the hand, according to Jacksonville police. All suspects are in custody.
News4Jax.com
JSO: Suspect identified after woman shot in hand in Northwest Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said it has identified the person who shot a young woman Sunday morning in Northwest Jacksonville. JSO said the shooting happened at the intersection of Soutel Drive and New Kings Road. JSO said it found a woman in her mid-20s shot...
First Coast News
7-year-old missing in Jacksonville found after Amber Alert
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE: The child mentioned in this story has been found. Photographs of her have been removed because she is a minor. The adult she was traveling with has also been found. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued an amber alert Sunday night for 7-year-old Kaitlyn...
Missing girl was located safe
UPDATE 10:55 p.m.: The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has located both Kaitlyn La Rocca and Heaven Ulshafer. Kaitlyn La Rocca, 7, was reported missing to Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. She was last seen Saturday at 4:30 p.m. at 500 Los Santos Way. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. According...
“I’m going for the pistol”: Westside homeowner left shaken after armed suspects crash into yard
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two suspects are in custody and a Westside homeowner was left shaken after a hit-and-run accident led to a police pursuit that caused multiple businesses to temporarily close Saturday afternoon. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Wesley DeCastro was in his backyard training his four...
First Coast News
JSO: Woman dead after potential domestic incident in Edgewood area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman is dead after a potential domestic violence situation in the Edgewood area Friday night, according to The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Police say around 3:55 p.m., units responded to the 4000 block of Katanag Drive South in response in an unresponsive female inside a home.
Missing teen from Jacksonville found safe
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE: The teen has been found. Toby Sines, was reported to Jacksonville Sheriff’s Department to be diagnosed with autism and it is unknown how he may respond when being approached. Sines is missing from Jacksonville and was last seen at 4 p.m. today. He was...
Amber Alert canceled for 7-year-old girl last seen in Jacksonville
Florida authorities are searching for a missing and endangered 7-year-old girl who was last seen in Jacksonville on Saturday.
News4Jax.com
2 semis, 20 cars involved in multiple-collision crash on I-295 on the Westside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Several multi-vehicle crashes involving two semi-trucks and multiple cars happened Sunday afternoon on I-295 south near the Morse Avenue overpass, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue responded to the crash on Jacksonville’s Westside around 1:15 p.m. The FHP said after...
WCJB
Columbia County Sheriff’s Office captain dead after car crash
FORT WHITE, Fla. (WCJB) -A Columbia County Sheriff’s Office captain is dead after a utility terrain vehicle crash on Saturday night. Captain Charles “Chuck” Brewington was driving a 2017 Honda Pioneer UTV on SW Illinois St in Fort White around 10:30 at night. The UTV overturned in...
FHP: Man dies in crash near NAS Jacksonville Saturday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 50-year-old man is dead following a crash near NAS Jacksonville Saturday afternoon, according to a crash report from the Florida Highway Patrol. FHP says the crash happened around 12:44 p.m. at US Highway 17 (Roosevelt Blvd) and Birmingham Ave. FHP says that the man driving...
News4Jax.com
Charges dropped for suspects found with over 100 pounds of marijuana after leaving airport
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two separate cases related to marijuana trafficking in Jacksonville resulted in unexpected outcomes for the suspects involved. Back in November 2021, Dezhong Wang and Hui Li were accused of trafficking hundreds of pounds of marijuana through the Jacksonville International Airport. The Florida Highway Patrol arrested the...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville police investigate Beach Bouelvard bank robbery
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Police are investigating after a man took off with cash from a business in the Isle of Palms area, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Officers said they were called around 12:45 p.m. to a robbery at a business on Beach Boulevard at San Pablo Road. News4JAX saw several JSO cruisers at the Fifth Third Bank at the intersection. Police tape could also be seen on an entrance to the bank.
News4Jax.com
Walmart on Collins Road evacuated, temporarily closed for police activity
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Walmart Supercenter on Collins Road near I-295 on Jacksonville’s Westside was evacuated Saturday evening and temporarily closed because of police activity. Police have not said exactly what happened inside and around the store on Collins Road. According to witnesses around 4 p.m., about a...
News4Jax.com
Man dead after crashing into a light pole, FHP says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An Orange Park man is dead after hitting a pole while traveling on US 17 Saturday afternoon, according to Florida Highway Patrol. The agency says the 50-year-old driver was heading south on US 17 when he swerved to the right. He went off the roadway and...
Early morning shooting leads to one man dead, Brunswick Police say
BRUNSWICK, Ga. — According to the Brunswick Police Department, at around 1:47 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 25, off-duty police were at 1800 Norwich St. when they heard gunfire coming from around the corner. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Once police arrived at the location where the initial...
20 vehicle crash on I-295 West South causing all lanes to close
DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, Jacksonville’s Fire and rescue, and Florida Highway Patrol arrived to a multi-vehicle crash on I-295 southbound at Morse Avenue. According to Florida Highway Patrol, it was an initial multiple car crash on southbound lanes that resulted 5 more cars hitting...
Toddler dies, brother and mother injured, in fiery Thanksgiving Day crash in Columbia County
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol reported that a 4-year-old girl died in a crash Thursday night on Interstate 10. STORY: Investigates: ‘Very scary’ issue dialing 911 on Google Pixel 6 cell phones. According to the crash report, at around 7:41 p.m., two sedans were traveling...
News4Jax.com
What could happen next in the murder case against Aiden Fucci? Local attorneys weigh in
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Attorneys are sharing their thoughts on a recent filing in the murder case against Aiden Fucci. The St. John’s County Sheriff’s Office said recently it doesn’t think the teen should be able to choose where he stays while he waits for trial in the murder of his schoolmate Tristyn Bailey.
