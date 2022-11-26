ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

First Coast News

7-year-old missing in Jacksonville found after Amber Alert

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE: The child mentioned in this story has been found. Photographs of her have been removed because she is a minor. The adult she was traveling with has also been found. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued an amber alert Sunday night for 7-year-old Kaitlyn...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Missing girl was located safe

UPDATE 10:55 p.m.: The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has located both Kaitlyn La Rocca and Heaven Ulshafer. Kaitlyn La Rocca, 7, was reported missing to Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. She was last seen Saturday at 4:30 p.m. at 500 Los Santos Way. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. According...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

JSO: Woman dead after potential domestic incident in Edgewood area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman is dead after a potential domestic violence situation in the Edgewood area Friday night, according to The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Police say around 3:55 p.m., units responded to the 4000 block of Katanag Drive South in response in an unresponsive female inside a home.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Missing teen from Jacksonville found safe

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE: The teen has been found. Toby Sines, was reported to Jacksonville Sheriff’s Department to be diagnosed with autism and it is unknown how he may respond when being approached. Sines is missing from Jacksonville and was last seen at 4 p.m. today. He was...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville police investigate Beach Bouelvard bank robbery

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Police are investigating after a man took off with cash from a business in the Isle of Palms area, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Officers said they were called around 12:45 p.m. to a robbery at a business on Beach Boulevard at San Pablo Road. News4JAX saw several JSO cruisers at the Fifth Third Bank at the intersection. Police tape could also be seen on an entrance to the bank.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Man dead after crashing into a light pole, FHP says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An Orange Park man is dead after hitting a pole while traveling on US 17 Saturday afternoon, according to Florida Highway Patrol. The agency says the 50-year-old driver was heading south on US 17 when he swerved to the right. He went off the roadway and...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

