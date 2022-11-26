Read full article on original website
UNC Points to Team's Fight & Resilience Following Two Losses in Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. --- Hubert Davis was asked last Wednesday what he wanted to take away from the three games in Portland. What did he want to learn about this team? His first comments were "I want to win." Davis then followed with some general statements about continuous improvement. "I want...
4OT Loss Leaves UNC Wanting Better Late-Clock Execution
PORTLAND, Ore. — Seth Trimble’s diving defensive hustle with North Carolina in full-court pressure mode created a turnover that set up a straightforward scenario at the end of Sunday’s four-overtime marathon in the Phil Knight Invitational third-place game. The Tar Heels now had the ball on the...
College basketball rankings: Houston dethrones UNC in AP Top 25 as new No. 1 team as Tar Heels plummet
North Carolina entered the 2022-23 campaign with a ton of hype after going to the National Championship game. But the Tar Heels did not look like a cohesive group in the early going despite having four starters back and a host of key contributors off the bench. North Carolina suffered a pair of losses this week at the loaded Phil Knight Invitational.
Iowa State falls to UCONN in PKI tournament championship
Iowa State men’s basketball put together a massive weekend in Portland as the Cyclones continue their strong non-conference play and competition. The Cyclones defeated Villanova in a tight game to open the PKI, then knocked off top-ranked North Carolina in a thriller. On Sunday night closing in on midnight in the central time zone, the Cyclones fell to a talented UCONN squad, 71-53 in the tournament championship game.
Formidable Portland takes on No. 12 Michigan State
The Portland Pilots have proven in the Phil Knight Invitational tournament, being held in their home city, that they’re not
College basketball rankings: Iowa State joins Top 25 And 1 after upset of UNC sends Tar Heels plummeting
North Carolina entered this season with understandable hype after returning four starters from a team that played in the title game of the 2022 NCAA Tournament. Just about everybody was high on the Tar Heels, myself included. Over time, they might prove to be the great team the roster suggests they're capable of being. But the truth is that they've looked less-than-sharp in every game they've played this season — and that reality finally got them beat Friday.
Linebacker commit Kelvon McBride: 'I knew NC State was the school for me'
New NC State linebacker commit Kelvon McBride discusses his commitment to NC State, his relationship with defensive coordinator Tony Gibson and more.
Purdue dominates Duke to win Phil Knight Legacy championship
No. 8 Duke had no answers for No. 24 Purdue in Sunday’s Phil Knight Legacy championship game. Purdue star big man Zach Edey scored 21 points, ripped down 12 rebounds and dished out three assists in the Boilermakers’ 75-56 win. Duke was held scoreless for the final seven minutes of regulation.
Everything Coach Jon Scheyer said following Duke's blowout loss to Purdue
After escaping against Oregon State in the opening round of the PK85 Legacy event and playing much better against Xavier the second round, Duke Basketball landed a spot in the event's championship game against Purdue. Early on the Blue Devil defense seemed poised to earn head coach Jon Scheyer his...
UNC football: Tar Heels' disappointing end to regular season highlighted by media after loss to NC State
UNC had a chance to clinch a 10-win season in Year 4 under Mack Brown but fell short against NC State and suffered its second straight home loss to end the regular season 9-3. Kicker Noah Burnette missed a short one in regulation and another one that would have sent the game to a third overtime, as NC State escaped with a 30-27 victory. The Wolfpack started their fourth quarterback of the season in redshirt freshman Ben Finley.
Duke basketball to face one of Jon Scheyer's final foes as player
Late Friday in Portland, Ore., the No. 24 Purdue Boilermakers snagged an 84-66 slight-upset victory over the No. 6 Gonzaga Bulldogs at the Phil Knight Legacy tournament. Earlier in the day, behind a statement effort from its lone captain, junior point guard Jeremy Roach, Duke basketball beat the Xavier Musketeers, 71-64.
Pack Pros: How former NC State players fared on NFL Week 12
It was a great Thanksgiving week around the NFL for former NC State players in the league, as Zonovan Knight broke a Jets record in his NFL debut, Jacoby Brissett led the Browns to an overtime victory and B.J. Hill set a new career best in tackles. Russell Wilson reached...
