Portland, OR

247Sports

4OT Loss Leaves UNC Wanting Better Late-Clock Execution

PORTLAND, Ore. — Seth Trimble’s diving defensive hustle with North Carolina in full-court pressure mode created a turnover that set up a straightforward scenario at the end of Sunday’s four-overtime marathon in the Phil Knight Invitational third-place game. The Tar Heels now had the ball on the...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

College basketball rankings: Houston dethrones UNC in AP Top 25 as new No. 1 team as Tar Heels plummet

North Carolina entered the 2022-23 campaign with a ton of hype after going to the National Championship game. But the Tar Heels did not look like a cohesive group in the early going despite having four starters back and a host of key contributors off the bench. North Carolina suffered a pair of losses this week at the loaded Phil Knight Invitational.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

Iowa State falls to UCONN in PKI tournament championship

Iowa State men’s basketball put together a massive weekend in Portland as the Cyclones continue their strong non-conference play and competition. The Cyclones defeated Villanova in a tight game to open the PKI, then knocked off top-ranked North Carolina in a thriller. On Sunday night closing in on midnight in the central time zone, the Cyclones fell to a talented UCONN squad, 71-53 in the tournament championship game.
AMES, IA
247Sports

LAST DAY: Get Inside Carolina for 75% Off!

These are exciting times to be a Tar Heels sports fan, and we're excited this week to offer our No. 1 subscription offer of the year. Get the subscription with the best UNC team coverage, the best recruiting scoop, the best insiders, the best community -- at the best possible price: 75% off your first year of Inside Carolina. The offer ends on Monday, Nov. 28 at 11:59 p.m. ET. Make sure you don't miss out on this offer!
CHAPEL HILL, NC
CBS Sports

College basketball rankings: Iowa State joins Top 25 And 1 after upset of UNC sends Tar Heels plummeting

North Carolina entered this season with understandable hype after returning four starters from a team that played in the title game of the 2022 NCAA Tournament. Just about everybody was high on the Tar Heels, myself included. Over time, they might prove to be the great team the roster suggests they're capable of being. But the truth is that they've looked less-than-sharp in every game they've played this season — and that reality finally got them beat Friday.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

UNC football: Tar Heels' disappointing end to regular season highlighted by media after loss to NC State

UNC had a chance to clinch a 10-win season in Year 4 under Mack Brown but fell short against NC State and suffered its second straight home loss to end the regular season 9-3. Kicker Noah Burnette missed a short one in regulation and another one that would have sent the game to a third overtime, as NC State escaped with a 30-27 victory. The Wolfpack started their fourth quarterback of the season in redshirt freshman Ben Finley.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
