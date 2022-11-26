Read full article on original website
North Carolina Democrats May Benefit from Population Growth in Metro AreasMatt O'HernCharlotte, NC
Newly Local Cary Crafter Uses Laser Cutting to Create Jewelry and Other ProductsJames TulianoCary, NC
Cary Christmas Tree Farm to Open the Day After ThanksgivingJames TulianoCary, NC
Brown ready to lift St. Aug’s program to new heightsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
4OT Loss Leaves UNC Wanting Better Late-Clock Execution
PORTLAND, Ore. — Seth Trimble’s diving defensive hustle with North Carolina in full-court pressure mode created a turnover that set up a straightforward scenario at the end of Sunday’s four-overtime marathon in the Phil Knight Invitational third-place game. The Tar Heels now had the ball on the...
UNC Points to Team's Fight & Resilience Following Two Losses in Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. --- Hubert Davis was asked last Wednesday what he wanted to take away from the three games in Portland. What did he want to learn about this team? His first comments were "I want to win." Davis then followed with some general statements about continuous improvement. "I want...
Linebacker commit Kelvon McBride: 'I knew NC State was the school for me'
New NC State linebacker commit Kelvon McBride discusses his commitment to NC State, his relationship with defensive coordinator Tony Gibson and more.
Film Room: NC State Scores on Goal Line
NC State's opening touchdown was way too easy, and in this Inside Carolina film session, we look at why.
UNC-NCSU: Mack Brown Postgame
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- North Carolina (9-3, 6-2 ACC) was handed its second consecutive home loss to close out the regular season, with a 30-27 double-overtime loss to N.C. State (8-4, 4-4 ACC) Friday night. North Carolina trailed 14-3 late in the second quarter before running back Elijah Green gave...
Everything Coach Jon Scheyer said following Duke's blowout loss to Purdue
After escaping against Oregon State in the opening round of the PK85 Legacy event and playing much better against Xavier the second round, Duke Basketball landed a spot in the event's championship game against Purdue. Early on the Blue Devil defense seemed poised to earn head coach Jon Scheyer his...
Purdue dominates Duke to win Phil Knight Legacy championship
No. 8 Duke had no answers for No. 24 Purdue in Sunday’s Phil Knight Legacy championship game. Purdue star big man Zach Edey scored 21 points, ripped down 12 rebounds and dished out three assists in the Boilermakers’ 75-56 win. Duke was held scoreless for the final seven minutes of regulation.
Pack Pros: How former NC State players fared on NFL Week 12
It was a great Thanksgiving week around the NFL for former NC State players in the league, as Zonovan Knight broke a Jets record in his NFL debut, Jacoby Brissett led the Browns to an overtime victory and B.J. Hill set a new career best in tackles. Russell Wilson reached...
