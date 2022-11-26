ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesapeake, VA

Former Walmart supervisor says employees killed in Chesapeake shooting were kind

By Tyler Layne
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z3hEf_0jNtRO6r00

CHESAPEAKE, Va. -- People in the Chesapeake community are still mourning the loss of six people whose lives were cut short in a mass shooting at a Walmart, with a makeshift memorial growing in size by the day.

They said it's impossible to make sense of what happened as police released disturbing new details about the suspected gunman.

On Friday, Chesapeake officials revealed some of the last words from Andre Bing before the 31-year-old Walmart manager shot and killed six employees at work on Tuesday night, they said.

Police found what was titled as a "death note" on Bing's phone. The note starts with "Sorry God I've failed you". Bing went on to say he also failed his management team by convincing them that he was normal. Several times, he mentioned that associates laughed at and mocked him.

He said his true intent was not to murder anyone, calling himself ‘“one of the most loving people in the world” and that he wishes his parents paid closer attention to his social deficits.

Heaven Jones was friends with the youngest victim, 16-year-old Fernando Chavez-Barron, who just started his first job at Walmart, according to family.

Jones and Chavez-Barron were classmates at Oscar Smith High School.

"I texted him earlier that day to see like, you know, how he was doing because he worked at the Walmart. And he never replied to me. So it was heartbreaking when I got that information, really tragic,” she said.

Jones said she doesn't understand why anyone would want to hurt her friend.

"He was a sweet, genuine person. He kept to himself. A quiet person," Jones said. “I can’t imagine why someone would want to do those things to him.”

Jacqueline Bailey said she worked at the store for 20 years. A former supervisor, she left the job in 2019 but said she still frequents the store to visit old coworkers.

“That’s my second family,” Bailey said. “I talked to these people every day. You know what I'm saying? They were not a threat to nobody.”

She said the employees Bing is suspected of killing had a huge impact on her life, especially Brian Pendleton and Lorenzo Gamble. She described both as warm, kind, and always smiling.

Bailey, too, said she can’t make sense of why any of the employees would’ve been intentionally attacked.

"Lorenzo, he was just so quiet. I would have to make him speak, make him talk. But other than that, he was, all of them were nice,” Bailey said. “I'm sorry y'all went through the things that y'all went through. I know that it hurts. I know that it was scary.”

Bailey said she and Bing worked different shifts, but she never picked up anything unusual or out of the ordinary during their interactions.

“He still didn't seem like that type of person to me, but you never know what's going through peoples' minds,” Bailey said.

Another deceased victim, 22-year-old Tyneka Johnson, was described by a friend as loving.

"I just wish I could just bring her back. She didn't deserve that," Thomas Jones, a friend of Tyneka, said.

Trisha Matthews, who stopped by the memorial on Friday, believes the incident should bring awareness to mental health support.

"There absolutely are always warning signs and we need to take heed to those and take serious measures and precautions. More workplace awareness for safety and violence and how to deal with it and things to look out for so that we can prevent those," Matthews said.

This weekend, a citywide vigil will be held in Chesapeake to honor the lives taken.

"This community is heartbroken by what happened to you guys and your family, and we suffer with you," Matthews said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAVY News 10

Police: Armed robbery at downtown Suffolk 7-Eleven

The suspect entered the store wearing a mask, produced a handgun and demanded money, police said. The suspect took an unknown amount of money and left the 7-Eleven on foot. No one was injured, police said. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/police-armed-robbery-at-downtown-suffolk-7-eleven/. Police: Armed robbery at downtown Suffolk 7-Eleven. The suspect entered the store wearing...
SUFFOLK, VA
WSB Radio

Walmart shooting claims teen, young woman, father, mother

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — (AP) — A 16-year-old helping his family. A custodian and father of two. A mother with wedding plans. A happy-go-lucky guy. A longtime employee. That's how friends and family described some of the six people killed at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia, when a manager opened fire with a handgun before an employee meeting Tuesday night.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

VB police investigate threatening calls made to two Walmarts

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police are investigating threatening phone calls made to two Walmarts Friday afternoon. According to police, an employee answered a threatening phone call at Walmart, located in the 2000 block of Lynnhaven Parkway. The store has been evacuated out of caution. Police then...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

1 injured in Hampton shooting

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – One person was shot Sunday in Hampton and has non-life-threatening injuries, Hampton dispatch confirmed. The call for a shooting in the 700 block of Todds Lane came in at 10:14 a.m. Dispatch could not confirm at this time whether the victim was a man or...
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Fire damages car audio repair shop in Chesapeake

Upon arrival three minutes later, fire crews found a medium-size building with smoke coming out of several bay doors and the roof line, according to the fire department. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/fire-damages-car-audio-repair-shop-in-chesapeake/. Fire damages car audio repair shop in Chesapeake. Upon arrival three minutes later, fire crews found a medium-size building with smoke...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
13News Now

Man arrested after deadly assault in Norfolk, police say

NORFOLK, Va. — A man was arrested for allegedly assaulting another man in Norfolk in October. The victim later died from his injuries. Akime Porter, 37, was charged with second-degree murder, the Norfolk Police Department said. The assault happened on the evening of Oct. 6. Shortly before 10:15 p.m.,...
NORFOLK, VA
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

54K+
Followers
15K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy