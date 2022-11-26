ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

How Nashville toy stores are attracting in-store customers in digital age

By Adam Mintzer
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C9DWa_0jNtR84U00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — In the age of online shopping, Nashville’s surviving toy stores are staying in business by offering something major online retailers often don’t: a chance for families to make memories and for adults to relive some of their childhood.

“They come in and they just have a ball, I mean, they just go back to their childhood, they spend time with their kids, they have a million things to talk about,” said Phillips Toy Mart co-owner Cynthia Phillips-Strinich.

Phillips-Strinich says the Belle Meade toy store has been around since the 1940s in one form or another and has remained a family business.

Shoppers arrive several hours early for Black Friday deals at Opry Mills Bass Pro Shops

“I’m sure we are on our 4th generation [of shoppers],” she said.

She says every child needs and loves to play, so she has her toy store set up to maximize a child’s ability to touch and try everything. In fact, there isn’t a screen or “smart device” in the store.

“Electronics change too fast,” she said. “Honestly, we just don’t have the capability to keep up with that and keep up with the big stores that specialize in it. So, let them have it.”

According to the National Retail Federation , the consistent flow of customers Phillips has been seeing this holiday season is in line with national trends.

The group’s survey found 67% of Black Friday shoppers planned to head to brick-and-mortar stores, which is a 3% increase from 2021. In addition, 22% of holiday shoppers said they were going shipping because it is “something to do” over the holiday, which is a good sign for stores like Phillips’ that try to create experiences for customers and turn them on to products they wouldn’t have thought of on their own.

Pew Research also found that 57% of U.S. adults would shop in a physical store if given a choice.

However, Phillips-Strinich says the internet is good for business in some ways.

“So [customers] look up online, ‘where’s a toy store?’ and we pop up and they come in and they go, ‘wow there is nothing like this in California,’ or ‘there’s nothing like this in…’ wherever they come from,” she said.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County

Over in South Nashville, Totally Rad Toyhouse takes a similar approach but with more of a focus on adults who are still kids at heart.

“We do like to focus on our retro toys compared to new toys because you can get new toys from Amazon, Walmart, Target,” said Totally Rad co-owner LJ Landrum.

Her store is also online, but she tries to keep the in-store experience personal with a large selection of collector’s items, her expertise, and 90s flair that lets customers take a trip down memory lane.

But while adults and collectors are their core consumers, she loves to see family trips to the toy store.

“It’s amazing to see some kids like 9 or 10 years old wanting vintage He-man or GI Joe, they don’t want the new stuff they want the old stuff,” she said.

Read today’s top stories on wkrn.com

Both these owners say the past couple of years have been tough, but their customers have remained loyal and everyone needs time to play and be a kid.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSMV

Black Friday shoppers find deals in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Shoppers flocked to the Nashville West shopping center on Charolette Pike Friday afternoon to get the best deals they could find. Some of the deals were just too good to pass up, like an 83-inch Samsung TV $400 cheaper than it was last week. A treadmill at Dick’s Sporting Goods was $2,000 last week and on Friday, it was $900.
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Tribune

East Nashville Home for Sale

Great location in East Nashville – close to Shelby Park, FIve Points, and Downtown Nashville. Home was never tenant occupied so no rental history too report. All appliances remain. Extra attic storage is bonus. Would make a great investment opportunity – Live on One Side, AirBNB the other side. Two Beds / One Full Bath on each side. Could potentially rent for $1900/per side.
NASHVILLE, TN
luxury-houses.net

Magnificent Legend Custom Home in College Grove, TN Hits Market for $3.79M

The Estate in College Grove is a luxurious home designed with effortless flows for an ideal entertainment now available for sale. This home located at 7231 Shagbark Ln, College Grove, Tennessee; offering 05 bedrooms and 06 bathrooms with 6,266 square feet of living spaces. Call Grant Leaver – Century 21 Wright Realty (615 895-9710, 931 628-2909) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in College Grove.
COLLEGE GROVE, TN
Rutherford Source

Ribbon Cutting: The Clay Pit – Cuisine of India

The Clay Pit – Cuisine of India held its ribbon cutting on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at 1312 NW Broad Street in Murfreesboro. The clay-pit restaurant is a place where genuine care and comfort are the best-personalized services and features for guests who will always enjoy a warm, relaxed yet refined atmosphere.
MURFREESBORO, TN
smithcountyinsider.com

Spammers are targeting Facebook users in Smith County

Local groups on Facebook have become bombarded with ‘spammers’ posting false information in an attempt to deceive users into sharing. Public groups such as ‘Gordonsville, Tennessee Yard Sale’ have been hit especially hard in recent weeks by bad actors stooping to new lows with posts of missing children or elderly persons who aren’t actually missing — at least not in Smith County.
SMITH COUNTY, TN
Davidson County Source

Just Love Coffee Expanding in Nashville

Just Love Coffee is expanding again in Nashville. The website shows a “Coming Soon” for a Melrose location at 810 Gale Street. According to What Now Nashville, the location will be owned by franchisees Ehab and Michael Isaac. At this time, we don’t know when the location will...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Man inside stairwell opens fire at Nashville hospital

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee man is accused of firing a weapon inside a Nashville hospital on Saturday, authorities said. Nicholas Perre Zaayenga, 33, was arrested and charged with reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon and vandalism of more than $1,000, according to Davidson County online court records. According...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

53K+
Followers
16K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy