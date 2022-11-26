Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bounty offered on invasive Bradford pear trees in South CarolinaPolarbearLexington, SC
Experience three course high tea and choose your own vintage hat at Laura's Tea RoomThe Planking TravelerRidgeway, SC
Meet Santa and the Grinch at the South Carolina State Museum Accessibility MorningPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
3 Great Pizza Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSpartanburg, SC
Community Comes Together for Bountiful Harvest to Help Families for ThanksgivingPJ@SCDDSNLexington, SC
Aliyah Boston takes hard fall as No. 1 South Carolina rolls past Hampton
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — It was another day at the office for the top-ranked South Carolina women's basketball team. The Gamecocks were back at home after a four-game road stretch and cruised past Hampton 85-38. But the big concern on Sunday afternoon was the health of the Gamecocks' star player Aliyah Boston.
Gamecocks back in top-25 after Clemson win
(WACH) — After back to back top-10 wins over Tennessee and Clemson, South Carolina football is back in the poll rankings for the second time this season. The Gamecocks are ranked 20th in the AP poll and 20th in the USA Today Coaches Poll following their 31-30 upset of No. 8 Clemson, marking their highest ranking since 2014.
South Carolina upsets Clemson for first rivalry win since 2013
CLEMSON S.C. (WACH) — For the first time since 2013, the South Carolina Gamecocks will walk away from their rivalry game against Clemson as the winners. The Gamecocks, down for the majority of the game, never gave up and their fight helped lead them to a 31-30 win over their in-state rival.
Gamecocks tout narrative change after conquering Clemson
CLEMSON, SC (WACH) - — If the Tennessee win had South Carolina football's smiles grinning from ear to ear, the 31-30 upset of rivals Clemson meant their faces could no longer contain the joy. The victory marked back to back top-10 victories and the first win over the Tigers...
Fans welcome Gamecocks home with celebration
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — For the first time since 2013, the South Carolina Gamecocks walked away from their rivalry game against Clemson as the winners. And for that win - fans turned out in the hundreds to welcome the winners home. There was cheering, chanting, and a lot of...
Dutch Fork wins, AC Flora and Saluda fall as state title games are set
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The SCHSL state championship football games are set!. For highlights of Friday night's Upper and Lower State Championship games, click on the video at the top of the page!. Watch "Sports Zone" with our WACH FOX sports team every weeknight at 11 pm. Here are...
Earthquake reported Thanksgiving morning in the Midlands
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — On Thanksgiving Day at 11:22am a 1.9 magnitude earthquake occurred 3.7 miles east-southeast of Elgin, South Carolina. Here's a story on how to be prepared for an earthquake.
Shandon Neighborhood resumes longstanding 'Turkey Trot & Burn 5K ' after years of delay
COLUMBIA, SC — As thousands went out to chase Black Friday deals early this morning, hundreds in one community in the Midlands chose to run for a cause, renewing old traditions in a bigger way. “Just work for what you want you got to have goals," says Anthony Gibson.
Soggy start to Sunday then we dry out across the Midlands
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Widespread showers and a few isolated storms are expected overnight through Sunday morning, with some lingering stray showers into the early afternoon. Just how quickly or slowly this system pushes through is still uncertain, with some models having us nearly clear by about 1pm. Here's...
Low turnout at stores around Columbia for Small Business Saturday
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — The Saturday after Thanksgiving marks a special holiday for local store owners. It's Small Business Saturday. This weekend marked the 12th annual Small Business Saturday. It's a day between Black Friday and Cyber Monday where local shoppers can give back to small business owners. According to some owners, keeping business alive is not easy.
One killed in motorcycle crash in Cayce
CAYCE, S.C. (WACH) — One person is dead after a motorcycle crash in Cayce. The City of Cayce Police Department responded to a crash around 8:03 p.m., on Saturday, November 26. Officials said the collision was between a motorcycle and a vehicle at Emmanuel Church Road. the vehicle was...
Sunny Saturday before rain and storms push in for Sunday morning
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — It will be a chilly start for us Saturday morning thanks to clear skies overnight - part of the area will start off in the 30s!. With plenty of sunshine we'll warm rather quickly Saturday. It will turn out to be a beautiful afternoon with...
Orangeburg deputies find woman dead, search underway for her missing child
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — An Orangeburg County woman was found dead in a house on Thanksgiving, and deputies are searching for her missing five-year-old. The missing child, named Aspen Jeter, was not seen during a wellness check on Thanksgiving Day, but Orangeburg County deputies say they found her deceased mother.
Holiday shopping safety tips
Columbia, S.C (WACH) — The holiday season is many people’s favorite time of the year especially criminals looking to steal money and gifts. Law enforcement agencies are urging people to shop smart, stay safe, and be aware. "criminals look for opportunities and holidays are perfect for them," said...
