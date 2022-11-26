Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wtvy.com
Meteorologist Emily Acton 11/27
Although Miller has only been at Slocomb High since August, he has already made an impact on the students. Brent Guilford is facing Capital Murder charges in the Friday morning crime. Silent Heroes of the Wiregrass: Web Extra Brad's Bit David Hanks. Updated: Nov. 25, 2022 at 8:32 PM UTC.
wtvy.com
Local Food Bank Leader wins “Silent Heroes” award
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - David Hanks has worked with the Wiregrass Area Food Bank since 2000. “I think what I enjoy the most is the fact that I can see how my work is helping people. 85 million pounds has gone through since 1990,” Hanks says. For Hanks, numbers...
wtvy.com
Wiregrass Wonders: Trawick’s Christmas in the Woodlands
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - For the last 25 years, the Trawicks have been lighting up the night in Enterprise. The Trawick’s Christmas in the Woodlands drive-thru light display is back up and running for another year and is known to bring in a large crowd. “Annually we see anywhere...
wdhn.com
Ice and Lights return to Downtown Dothan on Black Friday
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Dothan Leisure Services is gearing up for season two of Ice and Lights. Due to the growing success of last year, the rink has moved down Foster Street to allow for a bigger space this year. The festive decorations are up and the staff is...
wtvy.com
Downtown Dothan businesses participate in Small Business Saturday
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - People in Dothan supported small businesses downtown in honor of Small Business Saturday. Naomi and Olive, Honey Bee Tees, and Downtown Books welcomed shoppers. The holiday season is vital for small businesses as it can count for one-third of their yearly income. This day is important...
wtvy.com
Hundreds attend holiday pop-up market in Enterprise
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - From pictures with Santa, to shopping and food, Sunday’s holiday event in Enterprise had something for everyone to enjoy. Over 60 vendors gave attendees lots of opportunity to support local businesses, something owners say is especially important this time of year. “Everything I do is...
wdhn.com
“Ice and Lights” is now open to the public
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The weather didn’t stop some people today from hitting the ice skating rink in Dothan. “Ice and Lights” has officially opened up for the public and they are hoping for a great turnout. Due to the growing success of last year, the rink...
wdhn.com
Industry looking to locate in the Wiregrass
COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — One economic recruiter says industry nationwide has discovered Southeast Alabama as a great place to set up a manufacturing facility. Wiregrass Economic Development Corporation Director, Jesse Quillen, told the coffee county commission that he continually receives inquiries from companies looking to relocate. Within the...
wdhn.com
Enterprise business destroyed by fire is helped by a Dothan business
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN)—IN THE SPIRIT OF THANKSGIVING, A DOTHAN BUSINESS HAS LENT A “HELPING HAND” TO AN ENTERPRISE BUSINESS. THAT WAS DESTROYED IN LAST MONTH’S DOWNTOWN FIRE. “MATT AND JENNIE CHANCEY” MAY HAVE LOST “COFFEE CORNER” FIVE WEEKS AGO, BUT TODAY THEY’RE BACK SELLING “CUPS OF...
wdhn.com
UPDATE: Victim identified in early morning shooting in Houston Co.
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — The victim from Friday morning’s shooting in Houston County has been identified as Lashawn Poke, 41, of Dothan. Houston County Coroner Robert Byrd says his cause of death was a gunshot wound. Sources say Poke was with a woman at the home and...
Alabama inmate on work release fatally shot in apparent ‘love triangle,’ police say
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. — An Alabama inmate free on a work release holiday pass was fatally shot on Friday by the estranged husband of a woman the victim was visiting, authorities said. Lashawn Poke, 41, of Dothan died at a residence near Taylor, Alabama, WTVY reported. Brent Guilford, 35,...
wtvy.com
Inmate shot in apparent love triangle, husband charged
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - An inmate free on a work release holiday pass was fatally shot early Friday and the estranged husband of a woman with whom the victim kept company charged with Capital Murder. 41-year-old Lashawn Poke died at a home on Sunrise Drive, off Fortner Street near...
wdhn.com
Enterprise Mayor William Cooper signs proclamation declaring November 26 as “Small Business Saturday”
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN)— The mayor of Enterprise also signed a proclamation declaring this Saturday as Small Business Day in the city of progress. Mayor William Cooper says there are more than 32 million small businesses in the country, and small businesses represent more than 99% of companies with paid employees and are responsible for over 60% of new jobs.
wdhn.com
Ross Clark Circle construction will not impact Black Friday shopping
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Construction along Ross Clark Circle near retail shops will not cause much of a headache Friday while shopping. Most of the construction work on the Montgomery Highway is taking place on the side of the road for a retaining wall. This week, the contractor has...
WALB 10
16-year-old killed in Bainbridge shooting
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - A 16-year-old male was killed in a shooting Sunday morning, according to Bainbridge Public Safety. The shooting happened on Sims Street. The Georgia Bureau of Investigations is currently investigating. This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more information is learned.
Blountstown routs Sneads, advances to 1R Final Four
SNEADS, Fla. (WMBB) – The Blountstown football team took control in the second half to pull away from Sneads for a 49-14 victory in the Class 1R Region Final on Friday night. The Tigers improved to 9-4 and will visit top-ranked Hawthorne in the state semifinals. The Pirates end their season at 11-1 overall.
fosterfollynews.net
Bonifay, Florida Police Department Arrest Buford Glen Goddin, 35 from Chipley on Numerous Felony Charges on November 23, 2022
The Bonifay Police Department attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a motorcycle this afternoon with no license plate. A BOLO had been received from Washington County concerning the motorcycle that had fled from the Chipley Police Department. The driver of the motorcycle refused to stop for law enforcement. A...
UPDATE: Women found dead in Dothan home identified
According to a release from the Dothan Police Department, the victims are 21-year-old Jasmine Danielle Bean and 20-year-old Ja'Lexius Lashon Wells, both of Dothan.
wtvy.com
2 Wiregrass men arrested after Facebook sting
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office released the names and mugshots of two men arrested after a “covert Facebook operation.”. Officials say David “Tony” McCall of Malvern and Michael Glazier of Hartford were arrested in Geneva County for transmitting material harmful to minors, and obscene communication - using a computer to seduce solicit, or lure a child or person believed to be a child.
wdhn.com
Close friend of victim in double murder speaks out
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — David Campbell’s heart was torn into pieces after finding out the news from social media and phone calls that his ex-girlfriend from middle school Jasmine Danielle Bean was killed Sunday night. “When I seen the pictures it crushed me I dropped my phone and...
Comments / 0