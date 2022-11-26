Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Huge Drive-Through Light Show in Wisconsin is a Must-VisitJoe MertensPewaukee, WI
Popular discount retail chain opens another new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersWest Bend, WI
Darrell Brooks receives sentenceThe Modern TimesWaukesha, WI
Waukesha Christmas Parade Killer, Darrell Brooks, Is Going To Prison For LifeJason MortonWaukesha, WI
Wisconsin Christmas Parade Massacre: Victims Face Darrell Brooks in Sentencing TrialJoseph GodwinWaukesha, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
ALL GOODS in West Allis 'brings items back to life'
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - One West Allis shop isn't focused on new things for your loved ones, but rather, on giving a gift from the past. ALL GOODS in West Allis offers a link to the past and the message that old doesn't mean out of style. "People have a...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Christmas tree shopping in Mequon at Trees for Less
MEQUON, Wis. - With Thanksgiving in the rearview mirror, it's time to put up those holiday decorations. If you're looking to get a fresh Christmas tree, Trees for Less in Mequon (11550 Wasaukee Road) have plenty from which to choose. FOX6's Brhett Vickery checked out the tree farm for you.
CBS 58
Lowlands Group's "Dome Dining" is back for another winter season
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- "Dining in" has a totally different meaning for patrons who frequent Lowlands Group restaurants for the next few months in both Milwaukee and Madison. Back another year is the return of "Lowlands Winter." It's a unique variety of heated outdoor structures, including domes, globes, and Northwoods shanties.
CBS 58
Marcus Performing Arts Center hosts the 'Blackity Black Holiday Market'
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Marcus Performing Arts Center was transformed into the "Blackity Black Holiday Market" today. HYFIN, a local Milwaukee radio station, and MKE Black, co-hosted the event. The market featured more than 40 local black-owned businesses. A HYFIN DJ also curated music for the local market. Community...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Brookfield Holiday Craft & Gift Expo
The Holiday Craft and Gift Expo offers a great experience for families and friends. You will find a tremendous selection of arts and crafts including quilts, woodworking, dolls, artwork, jewelry, knitted items and a beautiful selection of holiday decorations. The exhibitors’ delicious gourmet candies, nuts and other tasty treats make...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Delavan fire, family loses everything the day after Thanksgiving
DELAVAN, Wis. - A Delavan family lost everything in a fire, headed into the holiday season with only the clothes on their backs. "I don’t even like looking over there," said Janet Bain. "I can’t stand looking at that." As she sifted through what was left of her...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee church responds to hate in Colorado Springs
MILWAUKEE - Standing up against hate and promoting inclusion is one way organizations in Milwaukee, including a church, are responding to crime against the LGBTQ community. At Zao MKE Church, music filled the air on Sunday, Nov. 27. "This week has been quite the week," said Pastor Jonah Overton. On...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Jackson Sparks Foundation to grant eight Christmas wishes
WAUKESHA — The Jackson Sparks Foundation is hoping to make children’s Christmas as bright as the little boy himself. The foundation, which launched in April, is offering Jackson’s Christmas Wishes. “Jackson brought light into our lives for eight years...to keep his light shining bright, we are going...
CBS 58
Wisconsinites turn out for Small Business Saturday
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- With the infamous Black Friday now over, many were out in Southeast Wisconsin shopping for 'Small Business Saturday'. More than 20 businesses in the Third Ward are offering special deals here to encourage people to get out and shop small on 'Small Business Saturday'. "It is...
Thousands gather for Racine's 13th annual Thanksgiving feast
Whether you're young or old, big or small, there was something for everyone to enjoy at Dan and Ray's 13th Annual Rendering Thanks event.
CBS 58
Schlesinger's Saturday Spotlight (11/26)...Lots of Holiday Cheer & Some Swim Time too!
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--Lots of holiday themed events are showing up in the Schlesinger's Saturday Spotlight with one summertime event too.
4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin
Photo byPhoto by Louis Hansel on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Wisconsin that are highly praised for their food and service.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Granting his wish
MENOMONEE FALLS — As a hospice social worker, Nicole Steffens has heard many unique requests from patients. "With our hospice company, Preceptor, we really try to focus on fulfilling wishes for patients. We call them Cherished Moments," she said. Steffens had a woman who wanted to see a winery...
Proposal would give Wisconsin families hundreds of dollars each month
money and envelopesPhoto byPhoto by Pixabay (Unsplash/Creative Commons) As the cost of living continues to rise in Wisconsin, are you feeling like you're having a hard time keeping up with all of your expenses?
CBS 58
A few chances of precip this week as we round out November and roll into December
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--Sure hoped you enjoyed the nice weather on Saturday with highs near 60 because we're going back to more typical weather for this time of year. Look for highs in the 30s and 40s this week with one day in the 50s (on Tuesday). I don't see any major storm system except there will be showers breaking out Tuesday later in the day. And with colder air working in on Wednesday, look for snow showers mainly in the morning. No accumulation is expected. Although some could see nearly a half a foot across the Northwoods.
CBS 58
Meet CBS 58's Pet of the Week: Pumpkin the kitten! 😻
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A cuteness overload took place on CBS 58 as Pumpkin was introduced as the Pet of the Week!. Pumpkin is a two-month-old kitten currently being housed at the Wisconsin Humane Society's Milwaukee Campus and is ready to find his forever home. Gina Mitchell from WHS joined...
This Huge Drive-Through Light Show in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for an easy way to get into the holiday spirit, you might want to try going to a holiday light show!
Two Wisconsin Towns Named Most 'Magical Winter Wonderland Towns' In U.S
Here's where you can find them.
Kenosha Legalizes Backyard Chickens—With Plenty of Red Tape
This week, the city council in Kenosha, Wisconsin, voted to allow residents to raise backyard chickens. The vote was popular with people who like a side of freedom with their fresh eggs. "Give people the right, give them the freedom to choose to have chickens," council member Kellie MacKay said...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Derek Van Alstyne is ready to “roll out” his traditional recipes at Mavens on Main
West Bend, WI – Well-known local baker Derek Van Alstyne is jumping back into the mix in Washington County and fans of his peanut squares, elephant ears and coffee cakes are relishing in the news. Van Alstyne is now baking for Mavens on Main, 243 N. Main Street, in...
