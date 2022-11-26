ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

SFGate

Duke 54, Oregon St. 41

OREGON ST. (4-2) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 26.415, FT .688. 3-Point Goals: 2-19, .105 (von Oelhoffen 1-4, Pietsch 1-3, Mitrovic 0-1, Aaron 0-3, Mannen 0-4, Hansford 0-1, Marotte 0-3) Blocked Shots: 5 (Mitrovic 3, Beers 1, Hansford 1) Turnovers: 20 (Yeaney 5, Beers 4, von...
CORVALLIS, OR
SFGate

No. 20 UConn 71, Iowa St. 53

UCONN (8-0) Karaban 4-10 0-0 10, Sanogo 1-5 2-2 4, Alleyne 1-3 0-0 2, Hawkins 1-4 0-0 2, Newton 3-6 5-6 13, Jackson 3-8 3-4 10, Calcaterra 2-5 3-3 8, Clingan 5-6 5-7 15, Diarra 2-6 2-3 7. Totals 22-53 20-25 71. Halftime_UConn 38-28. 3-Point Goals_Iowa St. 3-13 (Kunc 1-1,...
IOWA CITY, IA
SFGate

No. 2 Stanford 87, Grambling St. 50

GRAMBLING ST. (1-6) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 32.075, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 7-20, .350 (Gardner 2-3, Maples 2-5, Morrow 1-2, Allen 1-1, Chairs 1-2, Saxon 0-3, Jackson 0-1, Young 0-1, McLaurin 0-2) Blocked Shots: 2 (Blake 1, Allen 1) Turnovers: 15 (Allen 5, Maples 2,...
STANFORD, CA
Yardbarker

No. 20 UConn defeats Iowa State to win Phil Knight Invitational

Reserve Donovan Clingan collected 15 points and 10 rebounds for his first career double-double as No. 20 UConn pulled away down the stretch for a 71-53 victory over Iowa State in the championship game of the Phil Knight Invitational Sunday night in Portland, Ore. The Huskies (8-0) are off to...
AMES, IA
SFGate

UC SAN DIEGO 66, EASTERN MICHIGAN 63

Percentages: FG .439, FT .625. 3-Point Goals: 6-23, .261 (Nwaokorie 2-3, Pope 2-6, Brooks 1-2, Kosakowski 1-9, Roquemore 0-1, Anderson 0-2). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Tshimanga 2). Turnovers: 15 (Nwaokorie 5, Anderson 3, Brooks 2, Pope 2, DeGraaf, Kosakowski, Tshimanga). Steals: 5 (Anderson 2, Nwaokorie,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
SFGate

No. 2 Stanford 93, Florida Gulf Coast 69

FLORIDA GULF COAST (4-1) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 33.8, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 13-45, .289 (Ezeudu 4-8, Morehouse 3-8, Bartram 2-4, Webb 2-3, Carter 1-6, Stiles 1-2, List 0-4, Adams 0-2, Antenucci 0-3, Hackley 0-1, Winston 0-4) Blocked Shots: 1 (Ezeudu 1) Turnovers: 6 (Morehouse...
STANFORD, CA
The Associated Press

Clingan lifts UConn past Iowa State for Phil Knight title

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Donovan Clingan had 15 points and 10 rebounds to power No. 20 UConn to a 71-53 win over Iowa State in the championship game of the Phil Knight Invitational on Sunday night. Tristen Newton scored 13 points for the Huskies (8-0), who went 20 for 25 at the free-throw line. Alex Karaban and Andre Jackson, Jr. each had 10 points. Osun Osunniyi led Iowa State (5-1) with 14 points. Tamin Lipsey had 12 points and Jaren Holmes finished with 11. “They were the more aggressive team,” Iowa State coach T.J. Otzelberger said. “We wanted a physical game. We didn’t want a physical game with them getting the rebounds and then also us putting them on the foul line. Lesson that we’ve got to learn is we need to embrace being the aggressor at both ends of the floor at all times.”
AMES, IA
SFGate

MISSOURI STATE 76, OAKLAND 64

Percentages: FG .492, FT .571. 3-Point Goals: 12-29, .414 (Trimble 4-12, Graham 3-4, K.Moore 3-6, Mason 2-6, Ridgnal 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Mogbo 2, Mayo). Turnovers: 8 (Clay 2, Mason 2, Mayo 2, K.Moore, Mogbo). Steals: 8 (Clay 2, Mogbo 2, Trimble 2, K.Moore,...
OAKLAND, CA
Yardbarker

Nebraska wins turnover battle to top Florida State

Derrick Walker scored 20 points on 10-of-12 shooting and Sam Griesel added 13 points -- 11 early in the second half -- as Nebraska pulled away to beat turnover-prone Florida State 75-58 on Sunday in the seventh-place game of the ESPN Events Invitational in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Both teams...
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

LIVE UPDATES: Oregon looking to end two-game losing streak in tough matchup vs No. 12 Michigan State

The Oregon Ducks (2-3) will face its third straight opponent ranked inside the Top 25 when they square off against one of college basketball's best programs and head coaches. The Ducks will face the No. 12 Michigan State Spartans and head coach Tom Izzo in a Friday night game in the consolation bracket of the PK85 Invitational. The Ducks have lost three of their last four games, including two being blowouts. They lost on Thursday to No. 20 UCONN 83-59.
EUGENE, OR
SFGate

LONG BEACH STATE 78, OAKLAND 70

Percentages: FG .394, FT .333. 3-Point Goals: 12-37, .324 (Lampman 5-14, Price 2-3, Watts 2-6, Bowman 1-2, Townsend 1-4, Moore 1-6, Hervey 0-1, Shepherd 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Conway, Hervey, Lampman, Townsend). Turnovers: 16 (Moore 6, Townsend 4, Conway 2, Lampman 2, Bowman, Price).
OAKLAND, CA
Yardbarker

TCU defeats No. 25 Iowa to claim tourney title

Micah Peavy scored a season-high 16 points and pulled down eight rebounds Saturday as TCU knocked off No. 25 Iowa 79-66 in the Emerald Coast Classic title game in Niceville, Fla. Mike Miles supplied 15 points and five assists for the Horned Frogs (5-1), who shot 54.8 percent from the...
FORT WORTH, TX

