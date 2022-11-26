Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
SFGate
Duke 54, Oregon St. 41
OREGON ST. (4-2) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 26.415, FT .688. 3-Point Goals: 2-19, .105 (von Oelhoffen 1-4, Pietsch 1-3, Mitrovic 0-1, Aaron 0-3, Mannen 0-4, Hansford 0-1, Marotte 0-3) Blocked Shots: 5 (Mitrovic 3, Beers 1, Hansford 1) Turnovers: 20 (Yeaney 5, Beers 4, von...
Oklahoma State uses big second half to beat Prairie View AM
Avery Anderson III scored 16 points and Moussa Cisse added 13 points and 11 rebounds as Oklahoma State turned it
Texas' Rori Harmon expected to play vs. Princeton on Sunday
Texas guard Rori Harmon is expected to make her season debut against Princeton on Sunday after missing five games because of a toe injury.
SFGate
No. 20 UConn 71, Iowa St. 53
UCONN (8-0) Karaban 4-10 0-0 10, Sanogo 1-5 2-2 4, Alleyne 1-3 0-0 2, Hawkins 1-4 0-0 2, Newton 3-6 5-6 13, Jackson 3-8 3-4 10, Calcaterra 2-5 3-3 8, Clingan 5-6 5-7 15, Diarra 2-6 2-3 7. Totals 22-53 20-25 71. Halftime_UConn 38-28. 3-Point Goals_Iowa St. 3-13 (Kunc 1-1,...
SFGate
No. 2 Stanford 87, Grambling St. 50
GRAMBLING ST. (1-6) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 32.075, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 7-20, .350 (Gardner 2-3, Maples 2-5, Morrow 1-2, Allen 1-1, Chairs 1-2, Saxon 0-3, Jackson 0-1, Young 0-1, McLaurin 0-2) Blocked Shots: 2 (Blake 1, Allen 1) Turnovers: 15 (Allen 5, Maples 2,...
ACC/SEC Challenge announced for 2023-24 college hoops season
A newly formed ACC/SEC men's and women's basketball Challenge will kick off during the 2023-24 season, ending the ACC/Big Ten and SEC/Big Ten Challenges.
Yardbarker
No. 20 UConn defeats Iowa State to win Phil Knight Invitational
Reserve Donovan Clingan collected 15 points and 10 rebounds for his first career double-double as No. 20 UConn pulled away down the stretch for a 71-53 victory over Iowa State in the championship game of the Phil Knight Invitational Sunday night in Portland, Ore. The Huskies (8-0) are off to...
SFGate
UC SAN DIEGO 66, EASTERN MICHIGAN 63
Percentages: FG .439, FT .625. 3-Point Goals: 6-23, .261 (Nwaokorie 2-3, Pope 2-6, Brooks 1-2, Kosakowski 1-9, Roquemore 0-1, Anderson 0-2). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Tshimanga 2). Turnovers: 15 (Nwaokorie 5, Anderson 3, Brooks 2, Pope 2, DeGraaf, Kosakowski, Tshimanga). Steals: 5 (Anderson 2, Nwaokorie,...
How WVU's 2022 Transfers Performed at Their New Schools
Some of these former Mountaineers didn't pan out at their new schools while some had a major impact.
SFGate
No. 2 Stanford 93, Florida Gulf Coast 69
FLORIDA GULF COAST (4-1) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 33.8, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 13-45, .289 (Ezeudu 4-8, Morehouse 3-8, Bartram 2-4, Webb 2-3, Carter 1-6, Stiles 1-2, List 0-4, Adams 0-2, Antenucci 0-3, Hackley 0-1, Winston 0-4) Blocked Shots: 1 (Ezeudu 1) Turnovers: 6 (Morehouse...
No. 12 Michigan State hangs on to beat short-handed Oregon
Joey Hauser scored 18 points with 10 rebounds, Tyson Walker also had 18 points and No. 12 Michigan State rallied
Will Richardson sparks Oregon over slumping Villanova
Will Richardson scored five points in the final 1:39 to fuel Oregon’s 74-67 victory against Villanova on Sunday in the
Win streak snapped, Kansas looks ahead to Texas Southern
Third-ranked Kansas had its 17-game winning streak halted in its last outing and now looks to begin a new streak
Sources: Western Michigan won't retain coach Tim Lester
Sources tell ESPN that Western Michigan is parting ways with football coach Tim Lester after six seasons.
Clingan lifts UConn past Iowa State for Phil Knight title
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Donovan Clingan had 15 points and 10 rebounds to power No. 20 UConn to a 71-53 win over Iowa State in the championship game of the Phil Knight Invitational on Sunday night. Tristen Newton scored 13 points for the Huskies (8-0), who went 20 for 25 at the free-throw line. Alex Karaban and Andre Jackson, Jr. each had 10 points. Osun Osunniyi led Iowa State (5-1) with 14 points. Tamin Lipsey had 12 points and Jaren Holmes finished with 11. “They were the more aggressive team,” Iowa State coach T.J. Otzelberger said. “We wanted a physical game. We didn’t want a physical game with them getting the rebounds and then also us putting them on the foul line. Lesson that we’ve got to learn is we need to embrace being the aggressor at both ends of the floor at all times.”
SFGate
MISSOURI STATE 76, OAKLAND 64
Percentages: FG .492, FT .571. 3-Point Goals: 12-29, .414 (Trimble 4-12, Graham 3-4, K.Moore 3-6, Mason 2-6, Ridgnal 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Mogbo 2, Mayo). Turnovers: 8 (Clay 2, Mason 2, Mayo 2, K.Moore, Mogbo). Steals: 8 (Clay 2, Mogbo 2, Trimble 2, K.Moore,...
Yardbarker
Nebraska wins turnover battle to top Florida State
Derrick Walker scored 20 points on 10-of-12 shooting and Sam Griesel added 13 points -- 11 early in the second half -- as Nebraska pulled away to beat turnover-prone Florida State 75-58 on Sunday in the seventh-place game of the ESPN Events Invitational in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Both teams...
LIVE UPDATES: Oregon looking to end two-game losing streak in tough matchup vs No. 12 Michigan State
The Oregon Ducks (2-3) will face its third straight opponent ranked inside the Top 25 when they square off against one of college basketball's best programs and head coaches. The Ducks will face the No. 12 Michigan State Spartans and head coach Tom Izzo in a Friday night game in the consolation bracket of the PK85 Invitational. The Ducks have lost three of their last four games, including two being blowouts. They lost on Thursday to No. 20 UCONN 83-59.
SFGate
LONG BEACH STATE 78, OAKLAND 70
Percentages: FG .394, FT .333. 3-Point Goals: 12-37, .324 (Lampman 5-14, Price 2-3, Watts 2-6, Bowman 1-2, Townsend 1-4, Moore 1-6, Hervey 0-1, Shepherd 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Conway, Hervey, Lampman, Townsend). Turnovers: 16 (Moore 6, Townsend 4, Conway 2, Lampman 2, Bowman, Price).
Yardbarker
TCU defeats No. 25 Iowa to claim tourney title
Micah Peavy scored a season-high 16 points and pulled down eight rebounds Saturday as TCU knocked off No. 25 Iowa 79-66 in the Emerald Coast Classic title game in Niceville, Fla. Mike Miles supplied 15 points and five assists for the Horned Frogs (5-1), who shot 54.8 percent from the...
Comments / 0