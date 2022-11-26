Read full article on original website
Angels Rumors: MLB Insider Thinks LA Could Make Huge Splash at Shortstop
This would turn the Angels into a serious contender in the American League.
Pirates agree to sign ex-All-Star slugger
Despite back-to-back seasons of 100 losses, things may be looking up ever so slightly for the Pittsburgh Pirates. Jeff Passan of ESPN reported Friday that the Pirates have agreed to terms with free agent slugger Carlos Santana. The deal is reportedly for one year and $6.7 million. The 36-year-old Santana...
Angels Roster News: LA Brings Back Catcher on Minor League Deal
He played in 12 games for the Angels lat season, including one big one.
Julio Teheran’s Minor League Deal With Padres Could Lead To Major Payday
Julio Teheran has 11 seasons of MLB experience under his belt. The former Atlanta Braves starter has a chance to earn a pretty penny with the San Diego Padres in 2023.
Pirates Add Veteran Presence, Potential Trade Chip In Carlos Santana
Carlos Santana is coming off a league-average year with the Kansas City Royals and Seattle Mariners. The first baseman is looking to bounce back with the Pittsburgh Pirates.
