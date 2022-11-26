The North Carolina Tar Heels haven't looked the part of the No. 1 team in the country so far this season, and it finally showed up in the win-loss column Friday. After struggling to get past the Portland Pilots (4-3) in the first game of the Phil Knight Invitational, No. 1 North Carolina (5-1) fell 70-65 to unranked Iowa State (5-0).

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO