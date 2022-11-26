ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
theScore

No. 18 Alabama edges top-ranked North Carolina in 4OT marathon

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Mark Sears had 24 points, five rebounds and five assists, and No. 18 Alabama sent top-ranked North Carolina to a second straight loss with a 103-101 victory in a quadruple-overtime thriller on Sunday in the third-place game of the Phil Knight Invitational tournament. Jahvon Quinerly...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
SFGate

Clingan lifts UConn past Iowa State for Phil Knight title

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Donovan Clingan had 15 points and 10 rebounds to power No. 20 UConn to a 71-53 win over Iowa State in the championship game of the Phil Knight Invitational on Sunday night. Tristen Newton scored 13 points for the Huskies (8-0), who went 20 for...
AMES, IA
MountaineerMaven

West Virginia Bounces Back with Win over Portland State

Portland, OR - After falling to Purdue in the opening round of the PK 85 Legacy Tournament, the West Virginia Mountaineers (5-1) rebounded with an 89-71 win over the Portland State Vikings (2-4) Friday night. Six Mountaineers hit double figures with forward Trey Michell leading the way with 16 points followed by Emmitt Matthews Jr.'s 14 points.
PORTLAND, OR
SFGate

Duke 54, Oregon St. 41

OREGON ST. (4-2) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 26.415, FT .688. 3-Point Goals: 2-19, .105 (von Oelhoffen 1-4, Pietsch 1-3, Mitrovic 0-1, Aaron 0-3, Mannen 0-4, Hansford 0-1, Marotte 0-3) Blocked Shots: 5 (Mitrovic 3, Beers 1, Hansford 1) Turnovers: 20 (Yeaney 5, Beers 4, von...
CORVALLIS, OR
SFGate

No. 20 UConn 71, Iowa St. 53

UCONN (8-0) Karaban 4-10 0-0 10, Sanogo 1-5 2-2 4, Alleyne 1-3 0-0 2, Hawkins 1-4 0-0 2, Newton 3-6 5-6 13, Jackson 3-8 3-4 10, Calcaterra 2-5 3-3 8, Clingan 5-6 5-7 15, Diarra 2-6 2-3 7. Totals 22-53 20-25 71. Halftime_UConn 38-28. 3-Point Goals_Iowa St. 3-13 (Kunc 1-1,...
IOWA CITY, IA
Yardbarker

Will Richardson sparks Oregon over slumping Villanova

Will Richardson scored five points in the final 1:39 to fuel Oregon's 74-67 victory against Villanova on Sunday in the final game of the Phil Knight Invitational in Portland, Ore. Richardson made a free throw to snap a 67-67 tie with 1:39 left, then followed with a layup at 1:05....
PORTLAND, OR
SFGate

No. 2 Stanford 87, Grambling St. 50

GRAMBLING ST. (1-6) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 32.075, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 7-20, .350 (Gardner 2-3, Maples 2-5, Morrow 1-2, Allen 1-1, Chairs 1-2, Saxon 0-3, Jackson 0-1, Young 0-1, McLaurin 0-2) Blocked Shots: 2 (Blake 1, Allen 1) Turnovers: 15 (Allen 5, Maples 2,...
STANFORD, CA
Yardbarker

No. 12 Michigan State hangs on to beat short-handed Oregon

Joey Hauser scored 18 points with 10 rebounds, Tyson Walker also had 18 points and No. 12 Michigan State rallied to earn a 74-70 victory over Oregon in the consolation semifinals of the Phil Knight Invitational at Portland, Ore. Pierre Brooks added 15 points for the Spartans (4-2), who rebounded...
EAST LANSING, MI
SFGate

No. 2 Stanford 93, Florida Gulf Coast 69

FLORIDA GULF COAST (4-1) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 33.8, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 13-45, .289 (Ezeudu 4-8, Morehouse 3-8, Bartram 2-4, Webb 2-3, Carter 1-6, Stiles 1-2, List 0-4, Adams 0-2, Antenucci 0-3, Hackley 0-1, Winston 0-4) Blocked Shots: 1 (Ezeudu 1) Turnovers: 6 (Morehouse...
STANFORD, CA
SFGate

MISSOURI STATE 76, OAKLAND 64

Percentages: FG .492, FT .571. 3-Point Goals: 12-29, .414 (Trimble 4-12, Graham 3-4, K.Moore 3-6, Mason 2-6, Ridgnal 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Mogbo 2, Mayo). Turnovers: 8 (Clay 2, Mason 2, Mayo 2, K.Moore, Mogbo). Steals: 8 (Clay 2, Mogbo 2, Trimble 2, K.Moore,...
OAKLAND, CA
SFGate

LONG BEACH STATE 78, OAKLAND 70

Percentages: FG .394, FT .333. 3-Point Goals: 12-37, .324 (Lampman 5-14, Price 2-3, Watts 2-6, Bowman 1-2, Townsend 1-4, Moore 1-6, Hervey 0-1, Shepherd 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Conway, Hervey, Lampman, Townsend). Turnovers: 16 (Moore 6, Townsend 4, Conway 2, Lampman 2, Bowman, Price).
OAKLAND, CA

