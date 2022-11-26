Read full article on original website
Mintz ejected; Syracuse upset by Bryant
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) – Bryant’s Sherif Gross-Bullock took an inbounds pass the length of the court and saw his last-second shot in the lane bounce off the rim and in to give the visitors a 73-72 triumph against Syracuse in the JMA Wireless Dome. The Bulldogs improved to 5-1 while the Orange fell to […]
SFGate
Duke 54, Oregon St. 41
OREGON ST. (4-2) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 26.415, FT .688. 3-Point Goals: 2-19, .105 (von Oelhoffen 1-4, Pietsch 1-3, Mitrovic 0-1, Aaron 0-3, Mannen 0-4, Hansford 0-1, Marotte 0-3) Blocked Shots: 5 (Mitrovic 3, Beers 1, Hansford 1) Turnovers: 20 (Yeaney 5, Beers 4, von...
SFGate
No. 2 Stanford 87, Grambling St. 50
GRAMBLING ST. (1-6) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 32.075, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 7-20, .350 (Gardner 2-3, Maples 2-5, Morrow 1-2, Allen 1-1, Chairs 1-2, Saxon 0-3, Jackson 0-1, Young 0-1, McLaurin 0-2) Blocked Shots: 2 (Blake 1, Allen 1) Turnovers: 15 (Allen 5, Maples 2,...
SFGate
UC SAN DIEGO 66, EASTERN MICHIGAN 63
Percentages: FG .439, FT .625. 3-Point Goals: 6-23, .261 (Nwaokorie 2-3, Pope 2-6, Brooks 1-2, Kosakowski 1-9, Roquemore 0-1, Anderson 0-2). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Tshimanga 2). Turnovers: 15 (Nwaokorie 5, Anderson 3, Brooks 2, Pope 2, DeGraaf, Kosakowski, Tshimanga). Steals: 5 (Anderson 2, Nwaokorie,...
How WVU's 2022 Transfers Performed at Their New Schools
Some of these former Mountaineers didn't pan out at their new schools while some had a major impact.
SFGate
No. 2 Stanford 93, Florida Gulf Coast 69
FLORIDA GULF COAST (4-1) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 33.8, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 13-45, .289 (Ezeudu 4-8, Morehouse 3-8, Bartram 2-4, Webb 2-3, Carter 1-6, Stiles 1-2, List 0-4, Adams 0-2, Antenucci 0-3, Hackley 0-1, Winston 0-4) Blocked Shots: 1 (Ezeudu 1) Turnovers: 6 (Morehouse...
ACC/SEC Challenge announced for 2023-24 college hoops season
A newly formed ACC/SEC men's and women's basketball Challenge will kick off during the 2023-24 season, ending the ACC/Big Ten and SEC/Big Ten Challenges.
SFGate
MISSOURI STATE 76, OAKLAND 64
Percentages: FG .492, FT .571. 3-Point Goals: 12-29, .414 (Trimble 4-12, Graham 3-4, K.Moore 3-6, Mason 2-6, Ridgnal 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Mogbo 2, Mayo). Turnovers: 8 (Clay 2, Mason 2, Mayo 2, K.Moore, Mogbo). Steals: 8 (Clay 2, Mogbo 2, Trimble 2, K.Moore,...
Sources: Western Michigan won't retain coach Tim Lester
Sources tell ESPN that Western Michigan is parting ways with football coach Tim Lester after six seasons.
SFGate
LONG BEACH STATE 78, OAKLAND 70
Percentages: FG .394, FT .333. 3-Point Goals: 12-37, .324 (Lampman 5-14, Price 2-3, Watts 2-6, Bowman 1-2, Townsend 1-4, Moore 1-6, Hervey 0-1, Shepherd 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Conway, Hervey, Lampman, Townsend). Turnovers: 16 (Moore 6, Townsend 4, Conway 2, Lampman 2, Bowman, Price).
Will Richardson sparks Oregon over slumping Villanova
Will Richardson scored five points in the final 1:39 to fuel Oregon’s 74-67 victory against Villanova on Sunday in the
Tre Mitchell leads West Virginia to rout of Portland State
Tre Mitchell scored 16 points on 6-of-7 shooting to help West Virginia post an easy 89-71 victory over Portland State
Yardbarker
Memphis glides past Nebraska in ESPN Events consolation bracket
Kendric Davis scored 21 points to lead four Tigers who finished in double figures in Memphis' 73-61 victory over Nebraska in the consolation bracket of the ESPN Events Invitational on Friday in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Davis shot 9 of 19 from the field, including 2 of 5 from 3-point...
Yardbarker
Adam Miller (23 points) leads LSU to tight win over Wofford
Adam Miller scored a game-high 23 points, including a go-ahead layup around a defender with 2:03 remaining as the Tigers held off visiting Wofford 78-75 in a tight game Sunday afternoon in Baton Rouge, La. Miller shot 9 of 13 from the floor, including 6 for 8 from beyond the...
