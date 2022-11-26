ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

WSYR NewsChannel 9

Mintz ejected; Syracuse upset by Bryant

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) – Bryant’s Sherif Gross-Bullock took an inbounds pass the length of the court and saw his last-second shot in the lane bounce off the rim and in to give the visitors a 73-72 triumph against Syracuse in the JMA Wireless Dome. The Bulldogs improved to 5-1 while the Orange fell to […]
SYRACUSE, NY
SFGate

Duke 54, Oregon St. 41

OREGON ST. (4-2) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 26.415, FT .688. 3-Point Goals: 2-19, .105 (von Oelhoffen 1-4, Pietsch 1-3, Mitrovic 0-1, Aaron 0-3, Mannen 0-4, Hansford 0-1, Marotte 0-3) Blocked Shots: 5 (Mitrovic 3, Beers 1, Hansford 1) Turnovers: 20 (Yeaney 5, Beers 4, von...
CORVALLIS, OR
SFGate

No. 2 Stanford 87, Grambling St. 50

GRAMBLING ST. (1-6) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 32.075, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 7-20, .350 (Gardner 2-3, Maples 2-5, Morrow 1-2, Allen 1-1, Chairs 1-2, Saxon 0-3, Jackson 0-1, Young 0-1, McLaurin 0-2) Blocked Shots: 2 (Blake 1, Allen 1) Turnovers: 15 (Allen 5, Maples 2,...
STANFORD, CA
SFGate

UC SAN DIEGO 66, EASTERN MICHIGAN 63

Percentages: FG .439, FT .625. 3-Point Goals: 6-23, .261 (Nwaokorie 2-3, Pope 2-6, Brooks 1-2, Kosakowski 1-9, Roquemore 0-1, Anderson 0-2). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Tshimanga 2). Turnovers: 15 (Nwaokorie 5, Anderson 3, Brooks 2, Pope 2, DeGraaf, Kosakowski, Tshimanga). Steals: 5 (Anderson 2, Nwaokorie,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
SFGate

No. 2 Stanford 93, Florida Gulf Coast 69

FLORIDA GULF COAST (4-1) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 33.8, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 13-45, .289 (Ezeudu 4-8, Morehouse 3-8, Bartram 2-4, Webb 2-3, Carter 1-6, Stiles 1-2, List 0-4, Adams 0-2, Antenucci 0-3, Hackley 0-1, Winston 0-4) Blocked Shots: 1 (Ezeudu 1) Turnovers: 6 (Morehouse...
STANFORD, CA
SFGate

MISSOURI STATE 76, OAKLAND 64

Percentages: FG .492, FT .571. 3-Point Goals: 12-29, .414 (Trimble 4-12, Graham 3-4, K.Moore 3-6, Mason 2-6, Ridgnal 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Mogbo 2, Mayo). Turnovers: 8 (Clay 2, Mason 2, Mayo 2, K.Moore, Mogbo). Steals: 8 (Clay 2, Mogbo 2, Trimble 2, K.Moore,...
OAKLAND, CA
SFGate

LONG BEACH STATE 78, OAKLAND 70

Percentages: FG .394, FT .333. 3-Point Goals: 12-37, .324 (Lampman 5-14, Price 2-3, Watts 2-6, Bowman 1-2, Townsend 1-4, Moore 1-6, Hervey 0-1, Shepherd 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Conway, Hervey, Lampman, Townsend). Turnovers: 16 (Moore 6, Townsend 4, Conway 2, Lampman 2, Bowman, Price).
OAKLAND, CA
Yardbarker

Memphis glides past Nebraska in ESPN Events consolation bracket

Kendric Davis scored 21 points to lead four Tigers who finished in double figures in Memphis' 73-61 victory over Nebraska in the consolation bracket of the ESPN Events Invitational on Friday in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Davis shot 9 of 19 from the field, including 2 of 5 from 3-point...
LINCOLN, NE
Yardbarker

Adam Miller (23 points) leads LSU to tight win over Wofford

Adam Miller scored a game-high 23 points, including a go-ahead layup around a defender with 2:03 remaining as the Tigers held off visiting Wofford 78-75 in a tight game Sunday afternoon in Baton Rouge, La. Miller shot 9 of 13 from the floor, including 6 for 8 from beyond the...
BATON ROUGE, LA

