ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belle Vernon, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtae.com

Cloudy and cool Monday

PITTSBURGH — Outside of a stray shower Monday morning, we will be dry through the day but much colder with highs in the 40s. We will dry out Tuesday before our next system arrives Wednesday to bring more rain and windy conditions. Behind the system, much colder air arrives as we struggle to break freezing Thursday. We moderate into the weekend with rain again possible late Saturday.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Penn Hills paramedic dies in multi-vehicle Pittsburgh crash

PITTSBURGH — A Penn Hills paramedic died after a crash involving three vehicles, including an ambulance, in Pittsburgh's Shadyside neighborhood. First responders responded to the scene on Fifth Avenue at the intersection with Morewood Avenue just after 11 p.m. Sunday. Pittsburgh Public Safety said Pittsburgh EMS found a man...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Dry Saturday, wet Sunday

PITTSBURGH — Skies have cleared this evening and will allow for a very cold night tonight as we drop to around 30. We will see ample sunshine on Saturday as we return to the lower 50s. Our next system arrives Sunday morning with rain arriving just after sunrise. Showers will be possible through the day, but the most widespread rain looks to be between 8am and noon. It will be windy on Sunday as well with gusts up to 40 mph possible. With the rain, wind, and busy travel, made Sunday anImpact Day. We dry out Monday and Tuesday before more rain arrives next Wednesday.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

PRT Bus hits light pole in Allegheny County

Emergency crews are on the scene of a PRT bus that struck a light pole standard in the lot of Braddock Hills Shopping Center in Allegheny County currently. The front of the bus hit the light standard causing severe damage to the front of the bus and windshield. Allegheny County 911 confirms there was one person transported to a local medical facility from the scene.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Impact Day Sunday: Rain and Wind

PITTSBURGH — Clouds will increase through the rest of the evening and overnight ahead of our next system that brings rain to the area by sunrise Sunday. Rain could be heavy at times, with the most widespread rain ending around lunch. Scattered showers, and perhaps a rumble of thunder, will be possible Sunday afternoon before rain ends around dinner time. In the afternoon, winds could gust to 40 mph, perhaps as high as 50 in the ridges. The wind with the rain threat on a busy travel day keeps us inImpact Day for Sunday. We dry out but keep the clouds for Monday. Another cold front gets here Thursday to bring rain and much colder temperatures heading into the weekend.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Vehicle fire causes restrictions and slow downs on PA Turnpike

A vehicle fire is slowing traffic on the PA Turnpike in the area of mile marker 59.9 near Murrysville; Westmoreland County currently. Westmoreland County 911 reports a "car carrier" caught fire on the PA Turnpike around 8:30 this morning and is causing some delays and restrictions westbound while the fire crews extinguish the fire. As of 9am, the PA Turnpike states the right lane westbound is blocked, expect delays.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Police: missing Pittsburgh teen located

PITTSBURGH — UPDATE: Mariah Moreni has been located. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site. Original Story:. Pittsburgh police are asking for the public's help...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Multiple-vehicle accidents slow traffic on I79 near Wexford

There are currently several multiple-vehicle accidents along I79 in and around the Wexford exit area. Allegheny County 911 reported a truck overturned with several other minor accidents around the overturned truck. There are no reports as of yet on injuries. Fire and EMS units are on the scene currently. Stay...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Shops hope Small Business Saturday can provide boost

PITTSBURGH — Amid ongoing inflation woes and fears of a recession, small business owners in Pittsburgh hoped Small Business Saturday would provide a boost for their bottom line. "It's how our business survives," said Allison Beatty, the co-owner of 837 North. "We do more business at the holidays than...
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy