Washington, DC

SFGate

Duke 54, Oregon St. 41

OREGON ST. (4-2) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 26.415, FT .688. 3-Point Goals: 2-19, .105 (von Oelhoffen 1-4, Pietsch 1-3, Mitrovic 0-1, Aaron 0-3, Mannen 0-4, Hansford 0-1, Marotte 0-3) Blocked Shots: 5 (Mitrovic 3, Beers 1, Hansford 1) Turnovers: 20 (Yeaney 5, Beers 4, von...
CORVALLIS, OR
SFGate

No. 20 UConn 71, Iowa St. 53

UCONN (8-0) Karaban 4-10 0-0 10, Sanogo 1-5 2-2 4, Alleyne 1-3 0-0 2, Hawkins 1-4 0-0 2, Newton 3-6 5-6 13, Jackson 3-8 3-4 10, Calcaterra 2-5 3-3 8, Clingan 5-6 5-7 15, Diarra 2-6 2-3 7. Totals 22-53 20-25 71. Halftime_UConn 38-28. 3-Point Goals_Iowa St. 3-13 (Kunc 1-1,...
IOWA CITY, IA
SFGate

UC DAVIS 73, SOUTHEAST MISSOURI STATE 71

Percentages: FG .407, FT .762. 3-Point Goals: 7-19, .368 (Larson 3-4, Clark 2-3, Harris 1-3, Russell 1-5, Barnes 0-1, Smart 0-1, Branson 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Branson, Clark, Larson, N.Johnson, Smart). Turnovers: 17 (Harris 5, Russell 3, Smart 3, Clark 2, N.Johnson 2, Barnes,...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
SFGate

No. 2 Stanford 87, Grambling St. 50

GRAMBLING ST. (1-6) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 32.075, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 7-20, .350 (Gardner 2-3, Maples 2-5, Morrow 1-2, Allen 1-1, Chairs 1-2, Saxon 0-3, Jackson 0-1, Young 0-1, McLaurin 0-2) Blocked Shots: 2 (Blake 1, Allen 1) Turnovers: 15 (Allen 5, Maples 2,...
STANFORD, CA
SFGate

No. 2 Stanford 93, Florida Gulf Coast 69

FLORIDA GULF COAST (4-1) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 33.8, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 13-45, .289 (Ezeudu 4-8, Morehouse 3-8, Bartram 2-4, Webb 2-3, Carter 1-6, Stiles 1-2, List 0-4, Adams 0-2, Antenucci 0-3, Hackley 0-1, Winston 0-4) Blocked Shots: 1 (Ezeudu 1) Turnovers: 6 (Morehouse...
STANFORD, CA
247Sports

Rutgers Basketball rolls over Central Connecticut State

Rutgers powered its away to 5-1 with a bullying 83-49 win over Central Connecticut State today inside Jersey Mike’s Arena. The Scarlet Knights are now 5-1 as the schedule will get significantly tougher moving forward. For now, here is a look at the latest victory over a winless Central Connecticut State squad.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
247Sports

DePaul Women Fall to Towson

FORT MYERS, Fla .- Basketball is always a game of learning. And as DePaul learned this weekend, learning can be both joyful and painful. DePaul (4-3), after beating No. 14 Maryland and then Pitt in the Elevance Fort Myers Tip-Off, found itself on the painful side, losing to Towson 64-56 in the tournament's final day on Sunday.
CHICAGO, IL
SFGate

MISSOURI STATE 76, OAKLAND 64

Percentages: FG .492, FT .571. 3-Point Goals: 12-29, .414 (Trimble 4-12, Graham 3-4, K.Moore 3-6, Mason 2-6, Ridgnal 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Mogbo 2, Mayo). Turnovers: 8 (Clay 2, Mason 2, Mayo 2, K.Moore, Mogbo). Steals: 8 (Clay 2, Mogbo 2, Trimble 2, K.Moore,...
OAKLAND, CA
SFGate

LONG BEACH STATE 78, OAKLAND 70

Percentages: FG .394, FT .333. 3-Point Goals: 12-37, .324 (Lampman 5-14, Price 2-3, Watts 2-6, Bowman 1-2, Townsend 1-4, Moore 1-6, Hervey 0-1, Shepherd 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Conway, Hervey, Lampman, Townsend). Turnovers: 16 (Moore 6, Townsend 4, Conway 2, Lampman 2, Bowman, Price).
OAKLAND, CA
247Sports

LIVE UPDATES: Oregon takes on Villanova in final day of PK85

The Oregon Duck (2-4) Men's Basketball Program will close out their time at the PK85 Invitational by playing a program they haven't faced since 1974 when they square off Sunday afternoon against Villanova (2-4). The matchup will be one of two programs that have suffered injuries to key players this...
EUGENE, OR

