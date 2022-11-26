FORT MYERS, Fla .- Basketball is always a game of learning. And as DePaul learned this weekend, learning can be both joyful and painful. DePaul (4-3), after beating No. 14 Maryland and then Pitt in the Elevance Fort Myers Tip-Off, found itself on the painful side, losing to Towson 64-56 in the tournament's final day on Sunday.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 17 HOURS AGO