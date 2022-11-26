Read full article on original website
Latest Xander Bogaerts Report Is Not Good For Red Sox FansOnlyHomersBoston, MA
This Olympic Champion Will Be Visiting Derby Street For One Day OnlyDianna CarneyHingham, MA
4 Family-Friendly Festive Celebrations Happening on the South Shore You Won't Want to MissDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
4 Fun Holiday Drag Shows You Won't Want To Miss!Dianna CarneyBoston, MA
Boston Red Sox Address Team Need, Sign Free Agent PitcherOnlyHomersBoston, MA
WCVB
Martin's Park in Boston's Seaport hosts holiday celebration
BOSTON — Families got to enjoy a number of holiday activities at Martin's Park on Saturday, including the second annual lighting of the ship at the playground in Boston's Seaport District. The festivities also included live music, hot chocolate and tours of Boston Fire Department engines. Santa Claus and...
WCVB
Prince and Princess of Wales to visit Boston for Earthshot Prize Awards
BOSTON — The city of Boston is preparing to welcome the Prince and Princess of Wales this week, as Prince William and Kate Middleton will be in the Massachusetts capital for the second annual Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony. The British Royals will arrive Wednesday and will be in Boston...
How to See Cape Cod's Famous Holiday Light 'Giants'
You're invited to see massive sculptures that will light up your holiday season!Photo by(Photo by Elina Fairytale) (SANDWICH, MA) If you're looking for an evening of adventure, fun, and lots of lights then you'll want to visit the oldest town on Cape Cod! Since 1998, the town of Sandwich has been home to enormous glowing light sculptures. These stunning designs are created by a local art studio and have become known by the locals as the holiday 'Giants' of Sandwich!
Attention Royal fans: The Prince and Princess of Wales are coming to Boston
BOSTON — William and Kate are coming to Boston. Yes, THAT William and Kate. The Prince and Princess of Wales will visit Boston from Wednesday through Friday, when they’ll attend the second annual Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony. The event, which honors environmental work to help the planet, will be held at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway, the British Embassy said in a statement.
WCVB
Tuesday, November 29: Free From…
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Tonight, we begin with a hunt for treats “Free From” allergens and alcohol. Then, at an old-fashioned shop in Wakefield we find dairy-free ice cream with endless flavor options. In New Bedford we visit businesses focused on going waste-free (did you know your mattress can be recycled?). Finally, we meet a local skincare creator looking to keep your body happy, with products free of artificial… anything!
WCVB
Sons of Serendip
NEEDHAM, Mass. — WCVB will kick off the season with "Holiday Lights," live from the City of Boston's official tree-lighting on Boston Common with headliners theSons of Serendip. Micah Christian and Mason Morton, two members of the vocal group, share their excitement about performing in front of a hometown crowd.
WCVB
Commonwealth Kitchen: Gifts that Give Back
NEEDHAM, Mass. — If you are thinking about a gift that gives back and tastes good too, consider some of the offerings fromCommonwealth Kitchen. Misha Thomas Director of Business Development, along with Joshua Reed-Diawuoh founder of Gria Food Co. and Paulette Ngachoko founder of Hapi African Gourmet, explain how Commonwealth Kitchen is supporting their businesses.
WCVB
Friday, December 2: Flashback Friday: Passport to the ’90s
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Tonight, we re-board the planes, trains, and automobiles that have taken the Chronicle team to exotic destinations around the globe. Pack your bags for a return trip to a few of our favorite locales.
huntnewsnu.com
Mishoon project ignites for the first time in 300 years
After centuries of Boston overlooking the Nipmuc and Massachusett tribes, they are now reclaiming their culture and reminding the city they are not going anywhere. Spectators gathered Oct. 31 at the Charlestown Little Mystic Boat Slip as flames danced over a 1,400 pound log. Andre StrongBearHeart Gaines Jr., cultural steward of the Nipmuc Tribe, stood tending to the log. Gaines had been there for hours already. He burned the log, scraped the ash and wet the wood — this cycle repeated until his 24-hour shift was over. It wasn’t until Nov. 6 that the burning would come to a halt, and with that came the finished product: a mishoon.
WCVB
Massachusetts communities kick off holiday season with various celebrations
QUINCY, Mass. — There was a rumor that Santa Claus was going to be dropping in via helicopter for a quick visit to the Boston area this weekend. Thousands of all ages patiently waited at Pageant Field in Quincy, Massachusetts, and Old Saint Nick landed at around noon to greet as many children as possible — a welcome sight for parents given the COVID-19 pandemic put some holiday traditions on pause.
WCVB
Massachusetts business owners express gratitude on Small Business Saturday
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Many people look to get their holiday shopping done in the days following Thanksgiving, which feature some big discounts. People were able to score deals at major retailers on Black Friday, but Small Business Saturday is all about shopping local. "It's a wonderful day. People truly...
The Tide is High…like really high
If you were walking along the beach this weekend, you probably noticed how high the tides were. M Street Beach was a fraction of its normal size and the waters came up to the edge of the rocks, heading out the causeway to the Sugar Bowl. Down in the Fort...
fallriverreporter.com
Unique Somerset restaurant known for big portions closes its doors
A Somerset restaurant has closed its doors and it is currently unclear what will become of it. The Railway Cafe announced on social media on Wednesday that the restaurant will no longer be in business at 938 Lees River Avenue. “It is with great sadness that we have to share...
nerej.com
Untold Brewing opens new location with brewery & restaurant at Derby St. Shops
Hingham, MA Weeks after celebrating its fifth anniversary,Untold Brewing has opened its second location at Derby St. Shops. Operated in partnership with Clandestine Kitchen (CK), the South Shore based private chef service and home meal delivery company, the new location features a rotating selection of Untold’s beer alongside CK’s menu of scratch made items, featuring organic, locally sourced ingredients.Untold’s Brewery & Restaurant opened at Derby St. on November 11th.
WCVB
80th anniversary of Cocoanut Grove fire in Boston, deadliest nightclub fire in US history
BOSTON — In the blink of an eye the Cocoanut Grove, one of Boston's swankiest nightclubs, became an unimaginable inferno — trapping hundreds of panicked victims as they jammed the club's exits. In less than 15 minutes, 492 people were dead and another 166 injured, making the blaze...
Hanover man goes back to his roots, building family dinner tables out of reclaimed wood
HANOVER, Mass. — With no COVID restrictions for this first time heading into this holiday season, families will be returning to many traditions. That likely includes a meal around the dinner table. One local man is creating tables that can serve as the gathering spot for generations. Chris Benson’s...
cohaitungchi.com
The 20+ Best Things To Do In Boston With Kids (Not To Miss!)
If you are headed to New England for a family vacation, there are so many things to do in Boston with kids! As a place where we have lived for many years, I can say that not only is Boston a great place for families. But there are so many unique Boston activities for kids.
thelocalne.ws
North Shore property sales, Nov. 14 – Nov. 25, 2022
If you would like your name removed for privacy reasons, email news@ipswichlocalnews.com. Previous North Shore property sales can be found here. 11/21/2022Joanne E Cochrane 2008 TrustRomano A D18 Chadwick Farm Rd Lot 3A$1,315,000. 11/16/2022Grody, WilliamBeaudoin M L9 Long Hill Lot 8$1,250,000. 11/16/2022Hall, Theresa HSmith B35 Curtis Rd Lot 8A$925,000. 11/23/2022Turco,...
homenewshere.com
Environmentalists celebrate historic herring run in Woburn
Area environmentalists can’t wait to install a new fish ladder by Woburn’s Scalley Dam after a record number of herring splashed their way into Horn Pond and other bodies of water along the Mystic River watershed in 2022. Earlier this month, officials from the Mass. Division of Marine...
Wilmington Apple
WILMINGTON LOTTERY ROUNDUP: 10 Winners, Including A $2,000 Winner At McKinnon’s
WILMINGTON, MA — Find out where large winning lottery and scratch tickets have recently been sold in Wilmington:. Fri, Nov 25, 2022 — $1,000 — $10,000,000 CASH KING — The Corner Store. Fri, Nov 25, 2022 — $1,000 — $15,000,000 MONEY MAKER — Richdale...
