Kansas City, MO

1 man suffered severe burns Friday evening in Northland fire

By Steve Kaut
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 4 days ago
Fire and smoke inhalation severely injured an elderly man Friday evening in a residence in the Northland.

The man was inside a duplex at 6821 Northwest Mokane Ave. in Kansas City, Missouri.

He was taken to a hospital for treatment. As of Saturday morning, the man remains in severe condition.

One other person was forced out of their home by the fire, according to a fire department spokesman.

The American Red Cross was called to help that resident with temporary shelter and other immediate needs.

No word on the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

