ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Rimrock Mall trying to adapt as online shopping continues to rise

By Phil Van Pelt
Q2 News
Q2 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uR6da_0jNtPlHs00

Black Friday kicks off the busiest shopping weekend of the year, but with online shopping at an all-time high, malls are adjusting their strategy to remain competitive. But once Thanksgiving ends, Christmas shopping gives stores around Billings an uptick in business.

"This is the day that all the merchants work all year for to get all the traffic and sales and the goodwill. It’s a fun day in retail, busy and hectic but fun," said Devin Hartley, senior general manager of Rimrock Mall, on Friday.

Hundreds packed in the mall as expected but is this weekend an outlier for malls like Rimrock in Billings? Earlier this month, Josh Rath of Town Square Media wrote this article highlighting what he called a "depressing trip" to Rimrock Mall.

"I’m a big fan of the mall. Always have been, I’ve lived in Montana my entire life. As a kid we came to this mall to shop. I still do. That's why I wrote this article. We came to the mall to shop, and it was this wasteland of empty storefronts. No one in the mall, and it was sad. Sad to see that these people are just not shopping at the mall," said Rath.

But with the trend of online shopping, business at malls has declined as the storefront vacancies have ticked up by 10% around the country, according to modernretail .

"Any other day of the week, it seems like people just forget about the mall. You don’t hear the advertisements about the mall anymore, you don’t really see it on TV like in years past, so I don’t really know what’s going," added Rath.

Hartley says that destination stores still drive traffic but realizes times have changed.

"GameStop is a destination. Victoria Secret, Bath and Body are destination shops. That’s what makes malls work is the collection of merchants that the customers want to shop," added Hartley.

However, those merchants alone may not be what steers malls into the ever-evolving future of retail.

"The small storefronts, you walk in, and they don’t have something, you can order it online now. That is the big deal. You want to drive people in, so you need, for lack of a better word, gimmicks. You almost need that gimmick to get people in the door," Rath added.

Some of those, according to Rath, are more dining options and interactive stores to create a new connection with shoppers. It’s a direction Hartley says the mall is attempting to steer towards.

"At Rimrock we’re trying to pivot to not be just solely retail but have more of a mix use. Integrated use, lineup of tenants. We have to make the malls fun again. You know back in the '70s when the malls came out, they were just a fun collection of merchants. It was great. And we just need to be fun again. Have fun things to do," Hartley said.

Currently the mall is in negotiations to add various new storefronts. Rath says, while that’s a start, there’s "still work to be done."

"I know a lot of malls have died. In the past 10 years, they’ve just shuttered their doors and they’re empty shells and a waste of space. But a lot of malls are re-inventing themselves. You see malls with theme parks, you see malls with the apartment housing in them. If malls innovate instead of just thinking 'we’re the mall, we’re the best thing the town has.' They’ll succeed, they will, but just plainly sticking with what has worked over the years is not going to work for the mall," added Rath.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
103.7 The Hawk

The Billings Moose on the Loose Might See a Bad Ending

I think there is a bad ending coming for the poor moose on the loose. He's been here now for a few months and seems to be content right where he is. I'm not sure if Fish, Wildlife, and Parks are monitoring this animal as much as they should. In fact, if this moose would die I think they might view that as a fix to the situation.
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

Holiday surprise; Lower gas prices!

Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays to all motorists this holiday season; the gas prices have dropped significantly in the past week. The average price for a gallon of gasoline in Billings is now $3.59 a gallon, according to Gasbuddy.com. Initially, the analysts didn’t predict a fast and big drop in...
BILLINGS, MT
103.7 The Hawk

I Can’t Stop Thinking About What I Found at the River Near Billings

My Thanksgiving weekend was ridiculously low-key. I spent 90% of the time hanging out with my family, watching tv, cooking, eating, reading books, drinking beer, etc. It was awesome. I took Monday off to extend the weekend a bit and I took advantage of an opportunity to drop my girls off at school; something I don't get to do very often with my early-morning work schedule.
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

Can I smoke weed in my backyard in Montana?

Recreational Marijuana is still fairly new in Montana, but some may be wondering if they can smoke cannabis legally. Lt. Matt Lennick with the Billings Police Department says people are allowed to smoke weed on their porch as long as it is on private property. Those smoking marijuana must also be at least 21 years old or older. Police get involved if someone smoking outside is under 21 or if they have reason to believe there is reckless or illegal activity present.
MONTANA STATE
The Moose 95.1 FM

Antibiotic Shortages Hurting Billings During Cold and Flu Season

Kyle Austin, President of Pharm406 here in Billings, reached out to let us know about a critical issue beginning to affect the Billings area. With Cold and Flu season in full swing, many may be headed to their doctor for that cold... but what they will find is the local pharmacies are having difficulty getting their hands on a supply of antibiotics.
BILLINGS, MT
Q2 News

Q2 News

10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Billings, Montana news and weather from Q2 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy