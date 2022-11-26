Read full article on original website
LJWR
4d ago
Stay away from Ingram Park Mall, the gangs have taken it over. I just love the way the say "No active shooter" when a girl was shot in the parking lot. 🤨
Reply(4)
6
Terry Buckingham
4d ago
I love these local Town reporters that say it could have started with an argument but then it clearly states in their report that there was an argument between two people wow where did they get their credentials
Reply(2)
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The wealthiest person in San Antonio is giving away millionsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
7 great places in San Antonio to see Christmas lightsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
3 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Jealousy Leads Texas Woman to Burn Boyfriend's Home DownAnthony JamesSan Antonio, TX
Related
KSAT 12
Arson investigators called after 2 suspicious fires on Northwest Side
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police say it may not be a coincidence that two suspicious fires early Wednesday morning were within minutes and a few blocks of each other. Officers were called around 4:40 a.m. to the 7900 block of Fredericksburg Road, not far from the Medical Center area, after receiving word of two fires.
KSAT 12
Report: Converse police officer charged with DWI flipped vehicle several times, denied being the driver
SAN ANTONIO – A Converse police officer accused of driving drunk flipped his vehicle several times and told officers he was not behind the wheel, San Antonio police records obtained Wednesday show. Officer Juston Alexander, 23, was taken into custody Friday night after the single-vehicle crash at Applewhite Rd....
Floresville police investigating shooting; earlier school lockdown lifted
FLORESVILLE, Texas — Floresville High School was on lockdown as police investigated a shooting incident nearby, according to a tweet from Floresville ISD. The lockdown has since been lifted and dismissal operations resumed as usual, the district said. Cecelia 'Cissy' Gonzalez-Dippel, the mayor of Floresville, said authorities are working...
KTSA
Man in critical condition after shootout with law enforcement officers in Floresville
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A 33 year old is in critical condition after shooting at Wilson County Deputies in Floresville. It began at around 2:30 P.M. Tuesday when Deputies spotted the man walking along U.S. 181. They were searching for him as he was wanted for a probation violation in Guadalupe County.
KSAT 12
Officers shoot fugitive multiple times during pursuit in Floresville, DPS says
FLORESVILLE, Texas – A 33-year-old suspect involved in a pursuit with multiple law enforcement agencies is hospitalized with critical injuries after being shot by officers, according to officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety. Wilson County deputies were attempting to locate a man wanted on an active fugitive...
Teen arrested, accused of stealing Christmas gifts in Stone Oak robbery in 2021 that ended in a shooting
SAN ANTONIO — A teen has been arrested and accused of stealing Christmas gifts from another man in a robbery that left the man with multiple gunshot wounds. An arrest affidavit identifies the suspect as Domenick Brinkley, 19, and says that his 16-year-old brother shot the victim when he fought back over the robbery.
KTSA
Man stabbed several times by two women at San Antonio bus stop
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man is recovering after he was stabbed several times by two women at a San Antonio bus stop. FOX 29 reports it happened at around 9:30 P.M. Monday at South Zarzamora and Southwest Military. The victim was at the bus stop and arguing...
KSAT 12
Woman accused of stabbing boyfriend multiple times for not ‘helping her with the bills,’ SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio woman has been arrested for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend multiple times after she accused him of “not helping her with the bills,” according to court records. Cassandra Gutierrez, 30, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree...
KSAT 12
Restaurant patio, dumpster burned in suspicious fires near Medical Center
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio arson investigators are trying to determine whether two suspicious fires outside businesses in the Medical Center early Wednesday may be the work of one man. The fires broke out about 30 minutes of each other along Fredericksburg Road. The owner of The Mirage Café...
KSAT 12
San Antonio man arrested for fatally shooting girlfriend in head on Thanksgiving night, records show
SAN ANTONIO – A man has been arrested for fatally shooting his girlfriend on Thanksgiving night at a home in West Bexar County, according to jail records. The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said Paris Shaw, 24, was arrested at 5 p.m. Sunday in the 6000 block of De Zavala Road after someone reported him looking into vehicles. San Antonio police responded to the scene and Shaw ran off, BCSO said.
KSAT 12
Man arrested for cashing in lottery scratch-off tickets that were stolen from North Side store, records show
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man is accused of cashing in lottery tickets that were stolen from a North Side convenience store in September. Bexar County Jail records show Jose Trinidad Patino, 38, was charged with claiming a lottery prize by fraud between $200 and $10,000, a third-degree felony.
foxsanantonio.com
Parents arrested after police find starving 6-year-old
SAN ANTONIO- Two people have been arrested after a 6-year-old child was found malnourished during a welfare check at a Northwest Side home. The police were called out around 4 a.m. Friday at a home off Timberhurst near Grissom Road. When they arrived, police found the malnourished child along with his father. The officer on scene said the child looked malnourished and immediately called for EMS, who took the child to the hospital.
KSAT 12
Teen charged after working with brother to steal Christmas gifts out of man’s vehicle, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A man is behind bars after San Antonio police said he and his brother stole Christmas presents out of a man’s vehicle when he returned home from a family outing. Dominick Michael Clark Brinkley, 19, was charged with aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony, on Nov....
Suspect arrested for aggravated assault following incident during basketball game at gym
SAN ANTONIO — The suspect in an assault at at a Tru Fit gym is out on bond Monday morning. The original incident happened back in October after a game of basketball, but police spent about a month searching for the suspect. Court documents show the suspect and victim...
'It's a scary world' | Mother of man killed in road rage incident disheartened by recent shooting
SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio mother is disheartened, alarmed and scared after learning of Saturday's road rage shooting on Southeast Military Drive. Police said 70-year-old Roberto Huron veered into a Walmart parking lot after being shot by another driver during a fit of rage. The driver, 46-year-old Donyell Moton, is now charged with murder in his death.
KSAT 12
Day 2 testimony in Juan David Ortiz trial focuses on arrest of ex-Border Patrol agent, crime scene photos
SAN ANTONIO – Jurors in the capital murder trial of an ex-Border Patrol agent viewed surveillance and bodycam footage that showed the tense moments when he was followed, captured and arrested. The footage from Texas Department of Public Safety troopers was the focus of testimony Tuesday on Day 2...
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio man wanted for shooting woman in the head on Thanksgiving night
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding 24-year-old, Paris Shaw, who is wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, in connection to a shooting that left a 22-year-old woman in critical condition on Thanksgiving night. On Thursday, November 24, at approximately 11:50...
KSAT 12
Witnesses pull driver out of car after crash on IH-10, police say
SAN ANTONIO – Four witnesses pulled a man out of his car after he lost control and crashed on IH-10, according to San Antonio police. The crash happened at 3:45 a.m. Sunday in the 6000 block of IH-10 West. Police said a Ford Mustang was traveling southbound when the...
KSAT 12
Man in critical condition after being shot during altercation on Southeast Side, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a suspect after a man was shot on the city’s Southeast Side late Sunday night. Officers were called around 11:30 p.m. to the 2300 block of Hicks Avenue, not far from Clark Avenue and Steves Avenue after receiving word of a person wounded.
SAPD: One shot at Ingram Park Mall on Black Friday
SAN ANTONIO — Black Friday shoppers at Ingram Park Mall got more excitement than they bargained for and it was not because of the sales, but a shooting. It caused tense moments for shoppers locked inside JCPenny who were separated from loved ones. San Antonio Police said two groups...
Comments / 27