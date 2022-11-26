ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

5 vehicle crash on 6th and Kalamath

By Maris Westrum
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VaSur_0jNtOh0Z00

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver police responded to a five-vehicle crash on 6th Avenue and Kalamath Street around 6:16 p.m. Friday.

DPD hasn’t reported any injuries so far.

One of the 6th Avenue eastbound lanes is closed and motorists can expect delays in the area. DPD is recommending alternate routes.

This is the same location in which a one hundred car pileup occurred earlier this month.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 11

Guest 123
2d ago

PROBABLY SPEEDING AGAIN AND DRUNK. Never had a problem before until illegals came here. FACE IT AMERICA STOP COVERING UP FOR ILLEGALS FOR ONCE IN YOUR LIFE….

Reply(4)
5
 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Denver

Woman recalls almost being hit by wrong-way driver before fatal I-70 crash

A family is grieving following the holiday weekend after a suspected drunk driving crash on I-70 that killed one and injured four Friday night. The crash was so violent that it shut down I-70 for most of Friday night while Wheat Ridge police and fire personnel attempted to save the victims. New mom, Hannah Hough, was on the way to her parent's house late Friday night, after getting off work. While driving eastbound on I-70, she noticed a black truck swerving and driving the wrong way ahead of her. "I looked and there were headlights coming straight at me," Hough said. She says the...
WHEAT RIDGE, CO
The Denver Gazette

Pedestrian hit, killed by suspected drunk driver

A pedestrian was hit and killed by a suspected drunk driver in Aurora early Saturday morning, police said in a release. Aurora Police responded to a call about a man hit by a car near the intersection of South Peoria Street and East Montana Place at 3 a.m. Saturday. Police found the victim lying in the road with life-threatening injuries.
AURORA, CO
9NEWS

Light rail train was going 38.8 mph before derailment, RTD says

AURORA, Colo. — A light rail train derailment that sent three people to the hospital in Aurora earlier this year happened because the train was going 38.8 miles per hour into a 10-mile-per-hour curve, says a newly-released Regional Transportation District corrective action plan. The derailment happened Sept. 21 at...
AURORA, CO
KDVR.com

Advocates push for donations to go directly to those affected

Mass shooting advocates, survivors and their families asked for accountability Sunday in a press conference focused on the tragedy at Club Q. Advocates push for donations to go directly to those …. Mass shooting advocates, survivors and their families asked for accountability Sunday in a press conference focused on the...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Preparing ahead of the snowstorm

A Pinpoint Weather Alert Day has been issued for Tuesday and FOX31's Shaul Turner spoke with a local photographer who is getting ready for the incoming snowstorm. A Pinpoint Weather Alert Day has been issued for Tuesday and FOX31's Shaul Turner spoke with a local photographer who is getting ready for the incoming snowstorm.
DENVER, CO
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

37K+
Followers
15K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy