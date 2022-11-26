5 vehicle crash on 6th and Kalamath

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver police responded to a five-vehicle crash on 6th Avenue and Kalamath Street around 6:16 p.m. Friday.

DPD hasn’t reported any injuries so far.

One of the 6th Avenue eastbound lanes is closed and motorists can expect delays in the area. DPD is recommending alternate routes.

This is the same location in which a one hundred car pileup occurred earlier this month.

