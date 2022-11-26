Read full article on original website
2 Feet Brewing offers Bangor a taste of Maine craft beers & Pub foodsStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
Things to Do in Maine This Weekend 11/19 and 11/20The Maine WriterMaine State
Where to get a steak in Brewer & Bangor, MaineStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
Where to get an Italian sandwich in Old Town, Brewer, & Bangor, MaineStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
A Tasty Way You Can Help Provide Heating Oil for VeteransThe Maine WriterMaine State
UMaine Men’s Basketball 4-Game Win Streak Snapped – Lose at Brown 70-63
The University of Maine Men's Basketball Teams 4-game winning streak was snapped on Sunday afternoon when the Black Bears lost to Brown 70-63 in Providence, Rhode Island. Brown led 38-34 at the end of the 1st Half. Brown led 64-47 midway through the 2nd Half, having gone on a 26-13 run.
Bangor’s Anna Connors Signs with UConn Track and Field
Connors competed in the New England Championship Indoor Track and Field in March of 2022. Girls 55 Dash - Anna Connors - 5th with a time of 7.29. Girl's 300 Dash - Anna Connors - 2nd with a time of 39.16. This past fall she was named to the Northern...
Maine Men’s Hockey Beats American International College 5-1
After a 2 week layoff the Maine Men's Hockey returned to the ice and beat American International College (AIC) 5-1 at the Alfond Arena on Saturday, November 26th. The 5 goals was the biggest offensive output since Maine beat Quinnipiac 4-0 on October 22nd. Maine led 1-0 8:20 into the...
Orono's Ruth White runs her way to Cross Country National Championship
The impressive running career of Orono High School Junior Ruth White continues after she qualified for the 'Champs National Cross Country Championship' on Saturday. White finished in fourth place in the Northeast Regional held at Van Cortlandt Park in New York, finishing the 5k race with a time of 17:51.8.
wabi.tv
United Maine Craftsmen Craft Fair returns for 47th year in Brewer
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Some were on the hunt for a locally made gift. This weekend saw the return of the annual Thanksgiving Arts and Crafts Show in Brewer. The event, hosted by United Maine Craftsmen is in its 47th year. Crafters from all over New England display and sell...
Woah! At Night the Hannaford at Back Cove in Portland, Maine, Looks Wicked Purple
I guess I hadn't been to the Back Cove Hannaford in the dark in a while and it totally took me by surprise!. I instantly thought that I had entered some sort of crazy black light dance club! It was purple! Kinda purple-blue!. You can see that some of the...
gorhamtimes.com
Early Gorham History—Indigenous People Ignored
Two inscriptions can be seen on the 1936-era monument and adjacent historical plaques that are situated on the side lawn of Gorham’s Baxter Memorial Library. The west side inscription reads, “Gorham is one of seven townships granted by Gen. Court [Massachusetts Colonial Legislature] in 1732, to the Narragansett Settlers. On a division of the property among the original grantees, this town was assigned to Capt. John Gorham and one hundred nineteen others, and was then called Narragansett, Number 7.” The north side inscription is, “Capt. John Phinney commenced the first settlement in the town May 26, 1736. This event was celebrated May 26, 1836 and May 26, 1886.”
The Best Place To Live In Maine
It is overwhelming to find a town that meets all your needs, but this town in Maine might just check all your boxes. This is the best place to live in Maine.
Update: West Gray Road reopened early Sunday morning
GRAY, Maine — Update: West Gray Road in Gray was reopened early Sunday morning. Story: A motor vehicle crash occurred in Gray and caused a road closure Saturday night around 9 p.m., according to a news release from the Cumberland County Regional Communications Center. West Gray Road between Totten...
newscentermaine.com
Former Bangor educational leader dies
Betsy Webb worked in education for 38 years. For 13 years, she served as superintendent for Bangor's schools before retiring in 2020.
2 Feet Brewing offers Bangor a taste of Maine craft beers & Pub foods
In downtown Bangor, Maine, craft beers are always on tap, and an assortment of delicious pub foods, like Maine Lobster Pot Pie, is waiting for you at 2 Feet Brewing. A cold craft beer & some sticky fingers.Photo bythe 2 Feet Brewing owner.
20 Restaurants in Portland, Maine, With Outdoor Dining in Winter
It truly feels like every single day a new restaurant pops into town and I am not one to complain about that. Portland is home to classic staples serving regulars their favorite meals and new places giving us the opportunity to try new things. Portland has really put itself on...
Betsy Webb, former Bangor superintendent of schools, dies
BANGOR, Maine — The Bangor community has lost a significant educational leader. According to a Friday release from the Bangor School Department, Dr. Betsy Webb, former longtime Bangor superintendent of schools has died. Webb served as the superintendent for Bangor schools for 13 years, and as a public educator...
Maine Middle School Students Shock Community by Helping Save Money on Fuel
According to Central Maine, students from Winthrop Middle School are remarkable. The students of the Rotary Club have figured out a way to better insulate windows so that Mainer's can save more on the high energy bills. As the article states, they were able to work on 200 of these.
townline.org
14-year-old Albion girl achieves hunting grand slam
At the age of 8, Emily Peirce, of Albion, took an interest in hunting. Since then, she has harvested six deer prior to this year. She has applied for a moose permit in years passed and was lucky enough to be drawn this year. Since being drawn for her moose permit Emily decided to try for the hunting Grand Slam.
Central Maine Woman Dead Following Friday Night Crash
Friday night's icy roads led to a series of crashes across the State of Maine. Sadly, one of those crashes was fatal. According to a press release from Shannon Moss at the Maine Department of Public Safety, a 59 year old woman from Madison is dead following a crash that happened near Waterville on the I-95.
WMTW
Water leak in Lewiston repaired
LEWISTON, Maine — UPDATE: As of 8:45 p.m., Public Works officials say the water service has been restored and the leak fixed. Lewiston Public Works officials say the repairs on a water leak on Lisbon Street have now been completed, having begun around 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon. The leak...
wabi.tv
Multi-vehicle crash causes major backup on I-95 in Waterville
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Waterville Fire-Rescue tells us a multi-vehicle crash caused a major pile-up on I-95 north in Waterville Friday night. Drivers were asked to avoid the area of exit 130 as crews from Waterville, Winslow, Clinton and Albion responded. No word yet on if anyone was hurt. This...
Holidays Can Be Difficult in the Great State of Maine
OLD TOWN — We had it rough as kids — even if we didn’t know it at the time. While the neighbor kids had Lucky Charms, Cocoa Crisps, or Sugar Smacks, we ate surplus oatmeal, rice, or cornmeal, and biscuits for breakfast.
nerej.com
East Brown Cow and Malone leases 5,532 s/f to Madewell at 75 Market St.
PORTLAND, ME East Brown Cow and Malone Commercial Brokers has signed a five-year lease with Madewell for a retail storefront at 75 Market St., scheduled to open soon. The 5,532 s/f space looks on to Post Office Park at the corner of Market and Middle St. Madewell, best known for...
