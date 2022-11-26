Two inscriptions can be seen on the 1936-era monument and adjacent historical plaques that are situated on the side lawn of Gorham’s Baxter Memorial Library. The west side inscription reads, “Gorham is one of seven townships granted by Gen. Court [Massachusetts Colonial Legislature] in 1732, to the Narragansett Settlers. On a division of the property among the original grantees, this town was assigned to Capt. John Gorham and one hundred nineteen others, and was then called Narragansett, Number 7.” The north side inscription is, “Capt. John Phinney commenced the first settlement in the town May 26, 1736. This event was celebrated May 26, 1836 and May 26, 1886.”

GORHAM, ME ・ 4 DAYS AGO