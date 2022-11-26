ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penobscot, ME

wabi.tv

United Maine Craftsmen Craft Fair returns for 47th year in Brewer

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Some were on the hunt for a locally made gift. This weekend saw the return of the annual Thanksgiving Arts and Crafts Show in Brewer. The event, hosted by United Maine Craftsmen is in its 47th year. Crafters from all over New England display and sell...
BREWER, ME
gorhamtimes.com

Early Gorham History—Indigenous People Ignored

Two inscriptions can be seen on the 1936-era monument and adjacent historical plaques that are situated on the side lawn of Gorham’s Baxter Memorial Library. The west side inscription reads, “Gorham is one of seven townships granted by Gen. Court [Massachusetts Colonial Legislature] in 1732, to the Narragansett Settlers. On a division of the property among the original grantees, this town was assigned to Capt. John Gorham and one hundred nineteen others, and was then called Narragansett, Number 7.” The north side inscription is, “Capt. John Phinney commenced the first settlement in the town May 26, 1736. This event was celebrated May 26, 1836 and May 26, 1886.”
GORHAM, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Update: West Gray Road reopened early Sunday morning

GRAY, Maine — Update: West Gray Road in Gray was reopened early Sunday morning. Story: A motor vehicle crash occurred in Gray and caused a road closure Saturday night around 9 p.m., according to a news release from the Cumberland County Regional Communications Center. West Gray Road between Totten...
GRAY, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Betsy Webb, former Bangor superintendent of schools, dies

BANGOR, Maine — The Bangor community has lost a significant educational leader. According to a Friday release from the Bangor School Department, Dr. Betsy Webb, former longtime Bangor superintendent of schools has died. Webb served as the superintendent for Bangor schools for 13 years, and as a public educator...
BANGOR, ME
townline.org

14-year-old Albion girl achieves hunting grand slam

At the age of 8, Emily Peirce, of Albion, took an interest in hunting. Since then, she has harvested six deer prior to this year. She has applied for a moose permit in years passed and was lucky enough to be drawn this year. Since being drawn for her moose permit Emily decided to try for the hunting Grand Slam.
ALBION, ME
B98.5

Central Maine Woman Dead Following Friday Night Crash

Friday night's icy roads led to a series of crashes across the State of Maine. Sadly, one of those crashes was fatal. According to a press release from Shannon Moss at the Maine Department of Public Safety, a 59 year old woman from Madison is dead following a crash that happened near Waterville on the I-95.
WATERVILLE, ME
WMTW

Water leak in Lewiston repaired

LEWISTON, Maine — UPDATE: As of 8:45 p.m., Public Works officials say the water service has been restored and the leak fixed. Lewiston Public Works officials say the repairs on a water leak on Lisbon Street have now been completed, having begun around 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon. The leak...
LEWISTON, ME
wabi.tv

Multi-vehicle crash causes major backup on I-95 in Waterville

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Waterville Fire-Rescue tells us a multi-vehicle crash caused a major pile-up on I-95 north in Waterville Friday night. Drivers were asked to avoid the area of exit 130 as crews from Waterville, Winslow, Clinton and Albion responded. No word yet on if anyone was hurt. This...
WATERVILLE, ME
ABOUT

92.9 The Ticket has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

