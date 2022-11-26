Read full article on original website
Ben Simmons' Suggestion for Sixers Regarding Tyrese Maxey
Ben Simmons praised Tyrese Maxey on Tuesday.
Ja Morant 'not worried' about exchange with Pelicans forward Naji Marshall
Ja Morant and Naji Marshall both received technical fouls during the Memphis Grizzlies win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday, but the exchange of words started long before the whistles. After the game, Morant said Marshall was having words with "his people" sitting courtside during the Grizzlies' 132-111 victory. Marshall pointed to fans sitting courtside with 2:05 remaining in the third quarter after a made 3-pointer, and he had words with the courtside group each...
Ja Morant leads Memphis Grizzlies past Zion Williamson, New Orleans Pelicans in dominant win
It had been 647 days since the top two picks of the 2019 NBA Draft played in an NBA game against one another. Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant and New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson weren't matched up against one another, but it didn't take long for their first meeting at the rim. Morant drove to the basket past the Pelicans defense, and Williamson was the last player left. Morant and Williamson soared in the air, but the Grizzlies star altered his layup with his left hand to go around Williamson.
numberfire.com
Jaden Ivey (knee) out again for Pistons on Sunday
Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Ivey is dealing with right knee soreness. After entering the day with a questionable tag, he has been ruled out of action once again. Expect another start for Rodney McGruder on the wing.
BREAKING: Dallas Mavericks "Plan To Sign" 4x NBA All-Star
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Dallas Mavericks "plan to sign" four-time NBA All-Star Kemba Walker.
Detroit News
Pistons mailbag: What would it take for Jaden Ivey to win Rookie of the Year?
The Pistons are playing their best basketball of the season, without three of their best players. Detroit is riding a two-game win streak after back-to-back wins against the Denver Nuggets and Utah Jazz, and the team looks to complete its six-game road trip with a victory against the Phoenix Suns on Friday.
CBS Sports
Suns' Chris Paul: Not playing Monday
Paul (heel) won't play Monday against the Kings, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports. The veteran floor general is set to miss his 10th straight game with a heel injury that has turned out to be more complicated than originally expected. Cameron Payne should remain the Suns' starting point guard until Paul is ready to return.
CBS Sports
Bucks' Serge Ibaka: Questionable versus Cleveland
Ibaka is questionable for Friday's game versus the Cavaliers due to a non-COVID illness. Ibaka could miss his second game in a row after not playing in Wednesday's game against Chicago. If Ibaka can't play Friday, his next opportunity will be Sunday's game against the Mavericks.
CBS Sports
Wizards' Kyle Kuzma: Downgraded to out
Kuzma (back) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against Boston. Kuzma will miss his first game of the season due to a low-back injury. Rui Hachimura (ankle) is also out, so Anthony Gill and Will Barton are strong candidates for increased roles against the Celtics.
CBS Sports
No. 8 Duke and No. 24 Purdue clash in Phil Knight final
No. 8 Duke and No. 24 Purdue have found lots to be happy about so far in two games in the Phil Knight Legacy. A tournament championship would certainly cap off the three-game experience. The Blue Devils (6-1) and Boilermakers (5-0) meet in the tournament final Sunday afternoon in Portland,...
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Alabama soars to No. 10 in Top 25 And 1 as star freshman Brandon Miller shines
Arkansas' Nick Smith still hasn't played in a game, and Duke's Dereck Lively has been mostly irrelevant after missing part of the preseason with a calf injury. Those were two of the top three prospects in the Class of 2022, according to 247Sports. So not all of the elite first-year players have been awesome already.
numberfire.com
Killian Hayes (calf) available for Pistons on Friday
Detroit Pistons guard Killian Hayes will play Friday in the team's game against the Phoenix Suns. Hayes was listed questionable due to left calf soreness. Despite the ailment, he has received the green light to take the court to kick off the weekend. Our models project Hayes for 9.3 points,...
CBS Sports
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Won't play against Atlanta
Gordon is listed as out for Friday's game versus the Hawks due to right groin injury maintenance. Gordon is likely sitting out Friday's game because it is the first leg of a back-to-back. While Gordon will likely play in Saturday's game against the Thunder, Garrison Matthews should see extended minutes in his absence against Atlanta.
CBS Sports
Jazz's Mike Conley: Remains out Saturday
Conley (lower leg) won't play in Saturday's game against the Suns, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports. Conley will miss his fourth straight game due to a lower leg injury. While it was reported that Conley could return as soon as the Jazz's back-to-back on Friday and Saturday, the veteran point guard will have to wait until at least Monday's game against the Bulls to retake the court.
Ja Morant matches Marc Gasol for Grizzlies history in just four seasons
Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies got the job done Sunday in the Big Apple. With Morant playing at a high level, the Grizzlies managed to take down the New York Knicks on the road, 127-123. Morant came up big, stitching together a triple-double performance that put him a trip-dub...
FOX Sports
Mitchell, Mobley lead Cavaliers to 102-94 win over Pistons
DETROIT (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 32 points, Evan Mobley added 20 and the Cleveland Cavaliers rallied late to beat the Detroit Pistons 102-94 on Sunday. Cleveland trailed for much of the game, but outscored the Pistons 29-16 in the fourth quarter. Darius Garland added 16 points for Cleveland,...
Watch Cavaliers’ Mamadi Diakite block a shot, get a two-handed dunk against the Pistons (Video)
DETROIT — Mamadi Diakite is making his presence known for the shorthanded Cavaliers in Detroit. The third-year forward rejected a dunk attempt by Pistons forward Jalen Duren early in the second quarter Sunday and then ran the floor for a dunk off an assist from Darius Garland at the other end. Garland found Diakite for a spinning two-handed slam that cut Detroit’s lead to one at 26-25.
CBS Sports
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Nabs questionable tag Friday
Gobert is questionable to play in Friday's game versus Charlotte due to a left ankle sprain. If Gobert is unable to play, Naz Reid or Kyle Anderson (back) are likely candidates to join the starting lineup. Gobert's next opportunity to play will be Sunday's matchup with the Warriors if he can't go Friday.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Tyreek Hill: Solid showing before early exit
Hill (undisclosed) brought in six of nine targets for 85 yards and rushed once for five yards in the Dolphins' 30-15 win over the Texans on Sunday. He left the game in the second half due to cramping, per Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald. Hill put together an efficient...
CBS Sports
Texans' Davis Mills: Officially benched
Head coach Lovie Smith confirmed Friday that Mills will move to the bench while Kyle Allen takes over as the Texans' starting quarterback for Sunday's game in Miami, Deepi Sidhu of the Texans' official site reports. As anticipated, Mills has lost his starting job while the Texans are in the...
