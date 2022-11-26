ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

The Commercial Appeal

Ja Morant 'not worried' about exchange with Pelicans forward Naji Marshall

Ja Morant and Naji Marshall both received technical fouls during the Memphis Grizzlies win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday, but the exchange of words started long before the whistles. After the game, Morant said Marshall was having words with "his people" sitting courtside during the Grizzlies' 132-111 victory. Marshall pointed to fans sitting courtside with 2:05 remaining in the third quarter after a made 3-pointer, and he had words with the courtside group each...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Commercial Appeal

Ja Morant leads Memphis Grizzlies past Zion Williamson, New Orleans Pelicans in dominant win

It had been 647 days since the top two picks of the 2019 NBA Draft played in an NBA game against one another. Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant and New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson weren't matched up against one another, but it didn't take long for their first meeting at the rim. Morant drove to the basket past the Pelicans defense, and Williamson was the last player left. Morant and Williamson soared in the air, but the Grizzlies star altered his layup with his left hand to go around Williamson.
MEMPHIS, TN
numberfire.com

Jaden Ivey (knee) out again for Pistons on Sunday

Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Ivey is dealing with right knee soreness. After entering the day with a questionable tag, he has been ruled out of action once again. Expect another start for Rodney McGruder on the wing.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Suns' Chris Paul: Not playing Monday

Paul (heel) won't play Monday against the Kings, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports. The veteran floor general is set to miss his 10th straight game with a heel injury that has turned out to be more complicated than originally expected. Cameron Payne should remain the Suns' starting point guard until Paul is ready to return.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Bucks' Serge Ibaka: Questionable versus Cleveland

Ibaka is questionable for Friday's game versus the Cavaliers due to a non-COVID illness. Ibaka could miss his second game in a row after not playing in Wednesday's game against Chicago. If Ibaka can't play Friday, his next opportunity will be Sunday's game against the Mavericks.
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

Wizards' Kyle Kuzma: Downgraded to out

Kuzma (back) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against Boston. Kuzma will miss his first game of the season due to a low-back injury. Rui Hachimura (ankle) is also out, so Anthony Gill and Will Barton are strong candidates for increased roles against the Celtics.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Sports

No. 8 Duke and No. 24 Purdue clash in Phil Knight final

No. 8 Duke and No. 24 Purdue have found lots to be happy about so far in two games in the Phil Knight Legacy. A tournament championship would certainly cap off the three-game experience. The Blue Devils (6-1) and Boilermakers (5-0) meet in the tournament final Sunday afternoon in Portland,...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
numberfire.com

Killian Hayes (calf) available for Pistons on Friday

Detroit Pistons guard Killian Hayes will play Friday in the team's game against the Phoenix Suns. Hayes was listed questionable due to left calf soreness. Despite the ailment, he has received the green light to take the court to kick off the weekend. Our models project Hayes for 9.3 points,...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Rockets' Eric Gordon: Won't play against Atlanta

Gordon is listed as out for Friday's game versus the Hawks due to right groin injury maintenance. Gordon is likely sitting out Friday's game because it is the first leg of a back-to-back. While Gordon will likely play in Saturday's game against the Thunder, Garrison Matthews should see extended minutes in his absence against Atlanta.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Jazz's Mike Conley: Remains out Saturday

Conley (lower leg) won't play in Saturday's game against the Suns, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports. Conley will miss his fourth straight game due to a lower leg injury. While it was reported that Conley could return as soon as the Jazz's back-to-back on Friday and Saturday, the veteran point guard will have to wait until at least Monday's game against the Bulls to retake the court.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
FOX Sports

Mitchell, Mobley lead Cavaliers to 102-94 win over Pistons

DETROIT (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 32 points, Evan Mobley added 20 and the Cleveland Cavaliers rallied late to beat the Detroit Pistons 102-94 on Sunday. Cleveland trailed for much of the game, but outscored the Pistons 29-16 in the fourth quarter. Darius Garland added 16 points for Cleveland,...
DETROIT, MI
Cleveland.com

Watch Cavaliers’ Mamadi Diakite block a shot, get a two-handed dunk against the Pistons (Video)

DETROIT — Mamadi Diakite is making his presence known for the shorthanded Cavaliers in Detroit. The third-year forward rejected a dunk attempt by Pistons forward Jalen Duren early in the second quarter Sunday and then ran the floor for a dunk off an assist from Darius Garland at the other end. Garland found Diakite for a spinning two-handed slam that cut Detroit’s lead to one at 26-25.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Nabs questionable tag Friday

Gobert is questionable to play in Friday's game versus Charlotte due to a left ankle sprain. If Gobert is unable to play, Naz Reid or Kyle Anderson (back) are likely candidates to join the starting lineup. Gobert's next opportunity to play will be Sunday's matchup with the Warriors if he can't go Friday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Dolphins' Tyreek Hill: Solid showing before early exit

Hill (undisclosed) brought in six of nine targets for 85 yards and rushed once for five yards in the Dolphins' 30-15 win over the Texans on Sunday. He left the game in the second half due to cramping, per Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald. Hill put together an efficient...
CBS Sports

Texans' Davis Mills: Officially benched

Head coach Lovie Smith confirmed Friday that Mills will move to the bench while Kyle Allen takes over as the Texans' starting quarterback for Sunday's game in Miami, Deepi Sidhu of the Texans' official site reports. As anticipated, Mills has lost his starting job while the Texans are in the...
HOUSTON, TX

