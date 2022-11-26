Read full article on original website
The woman who fell in love on the world's 'most remote island': Brit settles on Tristan - 1,500 miles of South Africa coast - after falling for local who carried her bag off a boat
Meet the woman who lives on the 'world's most remote island' - 1,500 miles off the coast of South Africa - where there's just one shop, pub and school and 138 inhabitants. Kelly Green, 32, moved from Eastbourne, East Sussex, in the UK to Tristan da Cunha, one of a remote group of volcanic islands in the South Atlantic Ocean, in July 2013.
After locking out everyone for more than two years Aussies are finally being welcomed back to this tourist favourite - and getting out of the airport is even easier than Bali
Australians can finally book a trip to Japan after two long years of the holiday hotspot being shut off to tourists. Japan had some of the world's strictest border controls in place when Covid wreaked havoc across the world but after almost two-and-a-half years of locking out tourists, the nation is finally welcoming b ack tourists wanting to travel without a visa.
A massive new cruise ship is set to function as a floating hotel for the Qatar World Cup, and rooms start at $220 a night. Take a look inside.
MSC Cruises launched a new luxury liner ahead of the Qatar World Cup. The ship is expected to host more than 6,700 fans at the World Cup. A single night's stay on the docked ship during the World Cup starts at $220. MSC Cruises just launched a new cruise liner...
I worked on cruise ships for 6 years. Here are the 5 best warm-weather ports with beaches.
As a former crew member on cruise ships who spent six years working for two different cruise lines, I've seen my fair share of beachside ports. Here are my five favorites, based on the variety and quality of experiences I had during my visits. San Juan, Puerto Rico, has a...
Montana Has One of the Best All-Inclusive Resorts in North America
Sometimes, you don't want to worry about anything on vacation, and this resort that can help with that. When we think of all-inclusive resorts, we think of Mexico, the Caribbean, or Hawaii—Montana is never mentioned. Would you be surprised to know that Montana actually has several all-inclusive resorts, including one that's known for its high-quality services?
France 24
Discovering France's regions through gastronomy: The delights of Normandy
One of the best things about France is its food. Each region has its own culinary wonders that reflect the area's culture and history. Join Genie Godula and Florence Villeminot as they embark on a road trip to discover France's regions through gastronomy. Their first stop is Normandy. Known for its world-famous beaches and towering monuments – like the Mont-Saint-Michel – the region is also a foodie's paradise. From the creamy delight that is Camembert to the apple brandy named Calvados, we take you to discover the region of Normandy through its culinary specialties.
travelawaits.com
10 Unforgettable Experiences To Add To Your Europe Bucket List
Are you planning that dream European trip? What are the best things to do in Europe, those “once in a lifetime” things, to add to your bucket list? Everywhere you turn in Europe, there is something awesome to enjoy. From famous cities to beautiful villages, cultural attractions, museums, galleries, fabulous food, and fantastic scenery. What are the best things to do in Europe, if you could pick just a few?
The World’s Best Beaches, According to Tripadvisor
When many of us think of our “happy place,” we think of the beach. Just close your eyes and picture it: the sound of the waves crashing, the warm sun, the gentle breeze, the swaying palm trees…. It may sound like a fantasy, but perfect beaches really do exist. There are plenty of reasons why […]
travelawaits.com
8 Reasons This Historic Midwest Town Is The Perfect Small-Town Holiday Getaway
We stood on the top of downtown High Street looking downwards at one of the best Midwest holiday towns to explore. Decorated shops and galleries invite residents and guests to celebrate the season. From this point of view, downtown and the Driftless Region’s rounded farmland hills merge, rising above the rooftops, creating a majestic view of historic Mineral Point.
travelawaits.com
9 Holiday Events In California’s Central Coast Wine Country, Plus Gifts To Buy While You’re There
Glittering parades at night, sunny seaside scenery during the day, and festive wine tasting and shopping virtually anytime. It’s easy to see why California’s Central Coast region makes for a wonderful holiday destination. For me, a trip to the Central Coast in December is especially lovely because I...
puravidamoms.com
Best Time to Visit Costa Rica
This post may include affiliate links. As an Amazon associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Wondering when’s the best time to visit Costa Rica? Well, to be honest, there’s no bad time to visit. With a temperate climate year-round, and friendly people always ready to welcome tourists, Costa Rica is a true tropical paradise.
travelawaits.com
12 Reasons To Visit The Adorable Town Where Hallmark Christmas Movies Are Filmed
We all know that the corporate event planner forced to come home to save the family bakery will eventually fall in love with her former sweetheart-turned-farmer. That’s the magic of a Hallmark Christmas movie. They’re filled with feel-good montages, some cheesy love scenes, and — my personal favorite — enchanting scenery that’s picture-perfect for the dreamy storyline. It almost looks too good to be true, but it most certainly is not. Most people have no idea that many of the most popular made-for-TV festive movies film in a real-life tiny Canadian town that eagerly welcomes visitors.
travelawaits.com
A Complete List Of Countries Where You Can And Can’t Drink The Tap Water When You Travel
When you tell people you’ll be traveling to a foreign country, they will inevitably ask a variation of the question, “Is it safe to drink the water there?”. For that matter, you may even be asking the same question yourself. Rather than trusting hearsay reports from other travelers...
Time Out Global
You can stay in an Airbnb in Mexico with its own private natural plunge pool
Getting bored of winter’s chilly wind and drenching rain? Well, here’s the chance to stay somewhere that is pretty much the complete opposite vibe. There’s a villa in the Mexican jungle that comes with its own cenote – and it’s available to rent on Airbnb.
Four SC Islands Were Named the “Best Island Getaways” in the United States
Four islands in SC were named the "Best Island Getaways in the United States".Kiawah Islands Getaways. There are a plethora of beautiful islands here in the United States and many individuals as well as families visit them every year for an opportunity to unwind and detach from reality for a few days. A major national publication just recently released a list of "The 30 Most Magical Island Getaways in the United States" and four islands in South Carolina made the cut! In this article, we will take a look at which SC islands made the cut and what makes them popular tourist destinations!
techaiapp.com
A wild taste of Kenya – safari dining in East Africa – A Luxury Travel Blog
Take your tastebuds on an adventure while on safari in Kenya. When travelling, food becomes more than just sustenance. It’s an experience to add to your memories. Meals are an integral part of celebrations, holidays, and family-gatherings – and a safari in Kenya is no different. There are few better ways to connect with your loved ones, as well as make new connections and friends, than by sharing a meal. This is why we believe that every good safari should be accompanied by equally good food.
Superyacht chef shows life at sea serving the world's richest is far from glamorous — from grueling 18-hour days to a guest who asked to 'heat the Adriatic'
In a tell-all book, Melanie White details the difficulties of life at sea, including the demands of the rich and famous and difficult crew dynamics.
BBC
Italy landslide: Five bodies found as rescue work continues
Heartbreaking accounts are emerging of the last moments of victims of a powerful landslide that tore across the Italian island of Ischia on Saturday. The father of one woman in her 30s told how she phoned him for help as earth began breaking on the hill above her, but that he was unable to save her.
Landslide kills 1, leaves up to a dozen missing on Italy's resort island of Ischia
Milan — Heavy rainfall triggered a massive landslide early Saturday on the southern Italian resort island of Ischia that destroyed buildings and swept parked cars into the sea, leaving at least one person dead and up to 12 missing. The body of a woman was pulled from the mud, the Naples prefect Claudio Palomba, told a news conference.
tripatini.com
A Day at Taj Mahal by Fastest Train From Delhi
Every Indian wish to visit the Taj Mahal at least once. It is one of the most bucket-listed places in India. Taj Mahal sees a lot of visitors and tourists every year to admire this place's marvelous architecture and scenic beauty. In this blog, we will discuss how to spend the day at the Taj Mahal with lots of excitement and adventures that this place has to offer.
