Knoxville, TN

Where to get customized Christmas tree ornaments in East Tennessee

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Santa’s Claus-et, the largest Christmas store in Gatlinburg, is getting people into the Christmas spirit. Since 2014, the Gatlinburg store has provided a space for people seeking an immersive Christmas experience. Stephanie Morgan, a worker at Santa’s Claus-et, explained why the store is so special to the community in Sevier County.
Gatlinburg Christmas parade nominated for USA Today 10Best award

East Tenn. police arrest 13 people in ‘Operation Thunder Chicken’. Charges for those arrested ranged from felony violation of probation to vehicular homicide. Artisan holiday market returns to Downtown Maryville. Updated: 22 hours ago. The Southern Appalachian Artisan Market returned to Downtown Maryville allowing guests to purchase hand-made local...
Artisan holiday market returns to Downtown Maryville

When crews arrived at the home, they found a fire blazing from a window in the front right corner. Non-profit hopes to help protect East Tennessee K-9s The vests for K-9 Ryker, K-9 Tuko, and K-9 Raven costs $2,600 each and the non-profit asked for assistance from the community to help raise the remaining funds needed.
Knoxville Santa will bring magic of Christmas to you

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - An entertainment company in Knoxville called Santa on Call is giving businesses and families an opportunity to meet Santa. Started by the Freeman family, the company has been in business for more than 30 years. Crystal Freeman, scheduling coordinator at Santa on Call, said helping people...
Winds slowly subside into Monday, turning a little cooler

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Winds are slowly relaxing as we move through the overnight and into Monday morning as we’ll see a mixture of sun and clouds to start the day. Cooler temperatures are here to stay briefly as we’ll be closer to average before our next system arrives moving into the middle of the week, which will provide the next opportunity for rain with some of that being heavy at times.
How Long Will Gatlinburg Tennessee’s Winter Light Display Be Lighting Up the Night?

Many Christmas light displays end after January 1st, but not in Gatlinburg!. Who doesn't love going to the Smoky Mountains? There's so much to do! Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge are just a short drive from one another and there is a TON you can do there. It's the perfect distance for a long weekend, or to go for an entire week. Whether you want to get away in a cabin in the mountains, explore the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, or take on the fun tourist action on the main strip, there's something for everyone.
UT shares coloring pages to keep kids busy

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Little Vol fans can color their favorite University of Tennessee sights every shade, not just Big Orange. UT shared four coloring sheets online that are free to download and print at home. They feature Smokey, the Torchbearer, Ayres Hall and The Rock complete with a blank...
LGBTQIA+ Event Bombarding by Protestors

Protestors attempted to dissuade attendees of an LGBTQIA event that hosted a toy drive at a Maryville book store. Protestors attempted to dissuade attendees of an LGBTQIA event that hosted a toy drive at a Maryville book store. Family Searching for Answers in East TN Man’s Mysterious …. A...
Rainy start to Sunday, before winds increase for the afternoon

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rain is set to move in through the overnight and into Sunday morning ahead of the next cold front and it could be heavy at times. While most areas see lighter amounts, the bigger story will turn to the wind for the afternoon. Cooler and drier weather returns to start the week, but don’t put the rain gear away just yet as our next system arrives Wednesday bringing more rain.
Black Friday Shopping at Tanger Outlets

Man dies in Thanksgiving Day crash on I-75 in Loudon Co. One man died in a single-vehicle crash in Loudon Co. Thursday, according to a preliminary report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol. Man found dead in Five Points area. Updated: 18 hours ago. A man was found shot dead on...
Sevierville police prepare for Black Friday shoppers

SEVIER CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Officers in Sevier County were planning for a jam-packed weekend with many trying to get to the county’s big shopping centers. In Sevierville, that starts bright and early on Friday. Sevierville Police are already making plans to help people get in and out of...
Early morning rain to windy afternoon Sunday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Most of us got in on some rain overnight into early Sunday morning. Gusty winds are expected throughout the day as this cold front pushes out of the region. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay...
Gradually clearing today but mostly dry for now

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re working on booting out clouds from our last rainy system, but we only have a couple of “mostly dry” days, before a cold front moves through. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can...
Non-profit hopes to help protect East Tennessee K-9s

The vests for K-9 Ryker, K-9 Tuko, and K-9 Raven costs $2,600 each and the non-profit asked for assistance from the community to help raise the remaining funds needed. Santa on Call, an entertainment company in Knoxville, is providing kids across East Tennessee with Santa’s phone number to get in the Christmas spirit.
Seymour woman loses home in Thanksgiving Day house fire

SEYMOUR, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Thanksgiving Day, Lisa Williams was winding down preparations for traveling across state lines the next morning when she realized something was wrong. “I heard a couple of pops and got up and saw flames coming through the front door in the kitchen and barely got...
60 pounds of chicken thrown away at Morristown restaurant

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The restaurant with the low grade is in Hamblen County and there were more than a dozen health violations checked off in the report. The grade is a 73 at the Golden Dragon Buffet on West Andrew Johnson Highway in Morristown. That 73 is a passing score as any grade below […]
