(Lincoln City, Oregon) – You could say about one central Oregon coast town: So much Lincoln City, so little time. The heavenly little hotspot is actually seven miles worth of pristine beaches and lovely strand, creating a magnet for all manner of fun and repose. There's bundles of attractions and distractions in the manmade realm of things, making Highway 101 a wonderland of things to do for all ages. Still, it's the sand that's the star of the show – good ol' gritty nature. (All photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection)

LINCOLN CITY, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO