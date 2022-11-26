Many people cannot take care of a house let alone property. Who will take care of the property? Who will pay for all the extra work electrician, plumbing damage to roof water leaks.$$$$$
Why are you making much needed housing for those that have moved on already? We lost our home in California's 2018 fire. All you can do after losing your home is to pick up whatever you may have and start again. You don't wait two years for some program to come in and build new housing. Although the homes should have been insured.
Stop replacing homes for people who neglect to insure them for fire, and live near forest land. It’s ridiculous that the majority pays this and when a disaster happens, those that don’t, still get a house. It’s a tax on top of a tax…you pay taxes that are used to replace someone else’s home, you pay home insurance that replaces yours. Why?
