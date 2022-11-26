Read full article on original website
Related
Can You Guess the Longest River in Maine?
Maine has a heck of a lot of water. Within the Pine Tree State are 73 rivers over 20 miles long, and an additional 39 that drain over 200 square miles each, according to Maine: An Encyclopedia. In addition to its 3,400+ miles of coastline, the state also has many lakes, 51 of which cover an area of at least five miles each.
a-z-animals.com
First Snow in Maine: The Earliest & Latest First Snows on Record
First Snow in Maine: The Earliest & Latest First Snows on Record. Given the location of our northeasternmost state, you may be wondering when the first snow in Maine typically happens. No portion of Maine avoids snowfall during the wintertime, but just how much snow does the state of Maine see during a given year, and what can you expect if you are moving there?
wabi.tv
Christmas tree prices affected by inflation, but not as bad in Maine
NEWBURGH, Maine (WABI) - As Thanksgiving goes into our rear-view, we move onto other holiday hurdles. Across the country, the price of Christmas trees is going up like other crops. The cost of fuel, seed, and other factors are attributing to the higher prices. In regard to how it will...
Will State Of Maine Residents Be Getting Another Check?
On February 10th, during Governor Janet Mills' State of The State address, she remarked that some legislators suggested that the state's surplus of money be dolled out to the residents of the state. She explained that she thought it was a good idea and intended to make it happen. Over...
Is It Illegal to Cut Down Your Own Christmas Tree in Maine?
Now that Thanksgiving has passed, most people's attention has turned fully towards Christmas. Black Friday is the unofficial kickoff to the gift giving season, as people shop furiously for the items they want to place under the tree. Speaking of that tree, there's plenty of options on how you'll acquire one. Many people opt for an artificial tree, as it's easy to set up and tear down. But if you're going for a more traditional route, there are plenty of rules in place you should know about.
Holidays Can Be Difficult in the Great State of Maine
OLD TOWN — We had it rough as kids — even if we didn’t know it at the time. While the neighbor kids had Lucky Charms, Cocoa Crisps, or Sugar Smacks, we ate surplus oatmeal, rice, or cornmeal, and biscuits for breakfast.
Here’s 50 Maine Restaurants That Are Worth Making the Trip for
One of my favorite things to do on a random weekend is take a trip in-state to a new establishment to eat. My wife and I will drive hours based on a review, article, tip, or social media post. It's fun, adventurous, and always satisfies the pallet. While traveling this...
Stay In A Hobbit-Themed House At This Maine Campground
Yes, we understand that it is late fall, but that does not mean it is too early to start thinking about the 2023 camping season. And, if you love The Lord of The Rings, The Hobbit, or just love staying in non-traditional places, you need to take a look at these.
wabi.tv
Rain transitions to snow in in northern Maine tonight, staying rain south.
Christmas tree prices affected by inflation, but not as bad in Maine. Pastries de'Amor fuses Portuguese and Maine flavor staples at new Old Town location. New England holiday travel to be largest on record since 2000, AAA says. Increasing clouds today, rain and snow showers move in tonight. Rain transitions...
wabi.tv
Pertussis rates plummet in Maine amid precautions, new law
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - The rate of pertussis has fallen sharply in Maine, which not long ago had one of the highest rates of the infectious disease in the country. Pertussis is also called whooping cough and it’s an infection that causes a severe, hacking cough and can be especially dangerous to babies.
Imagine Hitting the Maine Hard Water in this Luxurious Ice Shack
You wouldn't be roughing it on the ice in this shack. Now this is an ice shack. Sebago Bait in Windham have been quite a spectacle on the ice this season with their fancy new ice shack. The outfitter recently purchased a Core-Ice 6515ST Ice Shack. The swanky setup boasts two bunk beds, a TV, stovetop, microwave, oven, and a furnace. Leaving the cozy foam insulated oasis isn't necessary on those brutally cold days, as it features multiple ports to drop a line down.
Health officials warn Maine bird owners about 'highly contagious' avian bird flu
AUGUSTA, Maine — Animal health officials in Maine warn bird owners to protect their flock against the "highly pathogenic" avian flu virus (HPAI). The reminder came on Friday after the deadly virus was detected in a group of backyard birds in Washington County, according to an email by Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry (DACF) spokesperson Jim Britt.
The Four Least Religious States in the Nation Are All in New England
Religion remains a large part of the majority of people's lives in the United States. There are very few populated communities throughout New England where you won't find a church or house of worship nearby. But according to a new survey done by World Population Review, people in Maine, Massachusetts, Vermont, Connecticut, and New Hampshire are all using those churches and houses of worship less.
10 Safest Places to Live in New Hampshire and Massachusetts Right Now
Safety is something we all take seriously, especially when it comes to personal safety and where we live. Did you ever wonder how your town rates when it comes to the safest places in your state?. New Hampshire. Looking at Safewise.com, crime rates continue to decline in New Hampshire, and...
newscentermaine.com
NEWS CENTER Maine Weather Video Forecast
NEWS CENTER Maine Weather Video Forecast: UPDATE Monday, November 28, 2022. 4:30 am.
Maine's Low Key Approach to the May 3, 2023, REAL ID Deadline - When You Will Need a REAL ID to Fly on a Plane
Maine's Bureau of Motor Vehicles (MBMV) has definitely taken a low-key approach to the federal May 3, 2023, deadline - after which you will need a REAL ID driver's license (or a passport) to fly commercially in the U.S.
Inflation costs hit Maine Christmas tree industry
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — The turkey was barely cold the morning after Thanksgiving. But, for many, the next holiday has already arrived. Cold rain didn’t stop families from browsing rows of balsams for the perfect Christmas tree in South Portland on Friday. The local Rotary Club has been...
7 Christmas Traditions That Have Been Around for Generations in Maine
When the days get shorter and darker, the air gets colder, and the snow starts flying, you know Christmas is on its way. After the calendar flips to November, there's a slew of Christmas traditions in Maine that start coming out of the woodwork. Most of those traditions have been...
boothbayregister.com
Boothbay Harbor lobster boat sinks, raised with lots of help
In the early morning hours of Thanksgiving Day, Andy Page's boat, F/V Sea Star sank at the Boothbay Harbor town dock. Efforts to raise the boat were not able to happen until Friday morning. Bruce White of Sea Tow along with many fellow fishermen worked through the morning placing airbags...
NH Ranked as One of the Least Stressed States in the Country
With all that's happening in the world and the obstacles life throws our way, it's safe to say that most of us are stressed out in one way or another. Wallet Hub conducted a survey in which they used a comprehensive 41-category system to rank states based on how stressed they are, with #1 being the most stressed and #50 the least.
97.5 WOKQ
Dover, NH
12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
97.5 WOKQ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0