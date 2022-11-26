ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Can You Guess the Longest River in Maine?

Maine has a heck of a lot of water. Within the Pine Tree State are 73 rivers over 20 miles long, and an additional 39 that drain over 200 square miles each, according to Maine: An Encyclopedia. In addition to its 3,400+ miles of coastline, the state also has many lakes, 51 of which cover an area of at least five miles each.
First Snow in Maine: The Earliest & Latest First Snows on Record

First Snow in Maine: The Earliest & Latest First Snows on Record. Given the location of our northeasternmost state, you may be wondering when the first snow in Maine typically happens. No portion of Maine avoids snowfall during the wintertime, but just how much snow does the state of Maine see during a given year, and what can you expect if you are moving there?
Christmas tree prices affected by inflation, but not as bad in Maine

NEWBURGH, Maine (WABI) - As Thanksgiving goes into our rear-view, we move onto other holiday hurdles. Across the country, the price of Christmas trees is going up like other crops. The cost of fuel, seed, and other factors are attributing to the higher prices. In regard to how it will...
Will State Of Maine Residents Be Getting Another Check?

On February 10th, during Governor Janet Mills' State of The State address, she remarked that some legislators suggested that the state's surplus of money be dolled out to the residents of the state. She explained that she thought it was a good idea and intended to make it happen. Over...
Is It Illegal to Cut Down Your Own Christmas Tree in Maine?

Now that Thanksgiving has passed, most people's attention has turned fully towards Christmas. Black Friday is the unofficial kickoff to the gift giving season, as people shop furiously for the items they want to place under the tree. Speaking of that tree, there's plenty of options on how you'll acquire one. Many people opt for an artificial tree, as it's easy to set up and tear down. But if you're going for a more traditional route, there are plenty of rules in place you should know about.
Rain transitions to snow in in northern Maine tonight, staying rain south.

Christmas tree prices affected by inflation, but not as bad in Maine. Pastries de'Amor fuses Portuguese and Maine flavor staples at new Old Town location. New England holiday travel to be largest on record since 2000, AAA says. Increasing clouds today, rain and snow showers move in tonight. Rain transitions...
Pertussis rates plummet in Maine amid precautions, new law

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - The rate of pertussis has fallen sharply in Maine, which not long ago had one of the highest rates of the infectious disease in the country. Pertussis is also called whooping cough and it’s an infection that causes a severe, hacking cough and can be especially dangerous to babies.
Imagine Hitting the Maine Hard Water in this Luxurious Ice Shack

You wouldn't be roughing it on the ice in this shack. Now this is an ice shack. Sebago Bait in Windham have been quite a spectacle on the ice this season with their fancy new ice shack. The outfitter recently purchased a Core-Ice 6515ST Ice Shack. The swanky setup boasts two bunk beds, a TV, stovetop, microwave, oven, and a furnace. Leaving the cozy foam insulated oasis isn't necessary on those brutally cold days, as it features multiple ports to drop a line down.
Health officials warn Maine bird owners about 'highly contagious' avian bird flu

AUGUSTA, Maine — Animal health officials in Maine warn bird owners to protect their flock against the "highly pathogenic" avian flu virus (HPAI). The reminder came on Friday after the deadly virus was detected in a group of backyard birds in Washington County, according to an email by Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry (DACF) spokesperson Jim Britt.
The Four Least Religious States in the Nation Are All in New England

Religion remains a large part of the majority of people's lives in the United States. There are very few populated communities throughout New England where you won't find a church or house of worship nearby. But according to a new survey done by World Population Review, people in Maine, Massachusetts, Vermont, Connecticut, and New Hampshire are all using those churches and houses of worship less.
Boothbay Harbor lobster boat sinks, raised with lots of help

In the early morning hours of Thanksgiving Day, Andy Page's boat, F/V Sea Star sank at the Boothbay Harbor town dock. Efforts to raise the boat were not able to happen until Friday morning. Bruce White of Sea Tow along with many fellow fishermen worked through the morning placing airbags...
NH Ranked as One of the Least Stressed States in the Country

With all that's happening in the world and the obstacles life throws our way, it's safe to say that most of us are stressed out in one way or another. Wallet Hub conducted a survey in which they used a comprehensive 41-category system to rank states based on how stressed they are, with #1 being the most stressed and #50 the least.
