Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
It’s a Walk in the Woods…Branford Land Trust Annual Van Wie WalkJen PayneBranford, CT
This Connecticut Christmas Market is a Must VisitTravel MavenNewington, CT
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in ConnecticutTravel MavenWallingford, CT
Lifetime Movie "The 12 Days Of Christmas Eve’' Starring Kelsey Grammer Filmed In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaMontville, CT
9 Awesome Things to do Near the Mohegan Sun Resort & CasinoThe Connecticut ExplorerMontville, CT
Related
Glow Hartford is a Unique ‘One-Of-A-Kind’ Indoor Festival Of Lights
We had a corner 3-story house growing up in Kansas and every season my dad would climb to the very top of the highest peak to put lights up. The entire house was outlined in twinkling white lights every single year. Lights are up and lighting up neighborhoods all over...
New Kelsey Grammer Lifetime Holiday Movie Was Filmed In Connecticut
A couple of months or more ago we pointed out that 'Frasier' himself was in Connecticut filming a holiday movie for Lifetime and that movie has now made its debut. I have to be completely honest with you about this whole Lifetime movie thing. Not a fan and will probably not see a second of this film unless it happens by accident. It's a tough sell to get me to watch anything that doesn't involve football or basketball. Don't get me wrong, I believe I have a good eye when it comes to television and the quality of which I will partake in that is not a live sporting event. That being said, Lifetime movies have an audience, and needless to say, I am not in that group.
WCVB
Raging fire destroys popular New England marina overnight
STONINGTON, Conn. — A massive four-alarm fire destroyed part of a Connecticut marina overnight. The fire broke out at Seaport Marine on Washington Street in Mystic at about 9 p.m. Sunday. Firefighters say the wind was a major factor in fueling and fanning the fire. The Chamber of Commerce...
New Britain Herald
Christmas crafts and creations fly home with shoppers of local fairs
Holiday shopping season has begun, and shoppers picked up all the handmade and unique gifts they could get their hands on at several holiday fairs over the weekend. One of the biggest and most well-attended was the Holiday Craft Fair Show at the Aqua Turf in Southington, which featured over 200 vendors. Run by Mike and Pats’ New England Craft Shows, this one has been going on for more than two decades.
Danbury Homeowner Inundated With Field Mice, Is the Hat City One Giant Mouse House?
There's a mouse in the house, or many, in this case. That is the issue for one Danbury Homeowner who took to Reddit to see if others were encountering the same issue. u/humanagain12 shared the following post on the Danbury Reddit page a few months back:. "I know someone with...
milfordmirror.com
Milford restaurant marks 15 years in a spot picked for sibling proximity
MILFORD — When Elena Fusco opened Bin 100 Restaurant, she didn't know much about Milford. But after 15 years at 100 Landsalve Ave., Fusco says it's been great owning a restaurant in the city. "I picked Milford to be a little further away from the restaurants owned by my...
Eyewitness News
People face traffic as they head home after holiday weekend
NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - We are at the end of the holiday weekend and some people are looking at a long drive home. A rest stop in North Haven is full of people who didn’t get much sleep after having nightmares of brutal post-Thanksgiving traffic. “We always leave...
Pratt Streets opens Winter Village
HARTFORD, Conn. — An all-new outdoor holiday market opened Saturday morning on Pratt Street in Hartford just in time to shop locally for any gifts this season. The “Winter Village” will run every weekend for most of December with pop-up vendors lining the street. Musical performers and holiday demonstrations will also take place each weekend.
NBC Connecticut
Massive Fire Rips Through Mystic
Fire crews from across southeastern Connecticut responded to a four-alarm fire near the Mystic River in the vicinity of 2 Washington St. At least one business was engulfed by the flames which could be seen throughout Groton and Stonington. The Stonington Police Department asked residents to avoid the downtown Mystic...
GoLocalProv
What You Can Buy in RI for $500,000
This week, the folks at Mott & Chace Sotheby's International have three distinct properties in the range of $500,000. One is right by the waterfront, and another is located in Narragansett. And, if you need to get pricing on the value of your home - CLICK HERE. Listed by Jennifer...
trumbulltimes.com
New Trumbull Center eatery features self-pour, 'adult kids' favorites
TRUMBULL — Pat Fahy knows that the menu at his new restaurant Emma's has a certain youthful vibe. It's peppered with some of the restaurant owner's favorites — crustless grilled cheese, pasta with butter and parmesan and pigs 'n' blankets among them. "It's like an adult kids' menu,"...
Journal Inquirer
Glastonbury’s Shops at Somerset Square sold to Tennessee development company
GLASTONBURY — The financially troubled Shops at Somerset Square retail property in Glastonbury, anchored by upscale tenants that include Jos. A Bank, Chico’s, White House Black Market, and Max Fish restaurant, recently sold to a Memphis, Tennessee real estate development company for $30.1 million, property records show. Poag...
New Christmas Festival lights up Connecticut Convention Center
HARTFORD, Conn. — There is a new Christmas light display happening in the city of Hartford. It’s called Hartford Glow and it opened on Friday. The entire festival is indoors and it’s the first year this indoor light festival has ever happened in Hartford. Light gardens, activities, treats, and live entertainment can be found there all while staying warm.
First responders hold honorary hockey game for fallen Bristol officers ahead of family puck drop
HARTFORD, Conn. — First responders from 18 departments across Connecticut and Massachusetts held an honorary hockey game Saturday at the XL Center for Bristol Police Officers Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy, both shot and killed in October in the line of duty. DeMonte's pregnant wife, Laura, dropped...
Eyewitness News
Bar and restaurant hosts benefit to support Bristol fallen officers
ORANGE, Conn. (WFSB) - A bar and restaurant in Orange hosted a benefit tonight to help out the families of fallen officers Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy, as well as officer Alec Iurato. It comes nearly a month and a half after the deadly attack. “Before everyone came,...
NBC Connecticut
Branford Community Gets Into Holiday Spirit With Annual Tree Lighting
With Thanksgiving all wrapped up, it’s now time to kickoff the countdown to Christmas. Cities and towns all across Connecticut are holding tree lightings Saturday. If you’re looking for a place to see a Christmas tree light up in Connecticut, Branford would certainly be among the top places for that with town officials saying this year’s festivities was bigger than ever.
rimonthly.com
5 Spots in Rhode Island to Dine in an Outdoor Igloo
Editor’s Note: This article has been updated form a previous version posted in 2021. One positive thing the pandemic did for restaurants is to inspire and encourage all-season outdoor dining experiences just like in Scandinavian countries. There are several restaurants in Rhode Island that have brought back igloo dining for yet another winter season. Bring your own blanket and cozy on up while dining al fresco in a cozy igloo in Newport, Providence, Cranston, East Greenwich, Smithfield and more. The igloos are lit up, most are heated, and all are sanitized after each use for guests to enjoy.
trumbulltimes.com
Tenants say Wintonbury Mall is an 'eyesore.' How Bloomfield may use new ordinance to fix conditions.
BLOOMFIELD — The Wintonbury Mall has fallen into such disrepair that town leaders say they are considering using a new ordinance to seize the property under eminent domain. Bloomfield Mayor Danielle Wong and other local leaders believe the more than 8-acre property should be the "centerpiece" of town, but claim the new owner has not fulfilled plans to improve the "deplorable" conditions of the shopping center.
Power duo: Conn. mother, daughter graduate together from SNHU
Conn. (WTNH) — A Connecticut mother and daughter had the chance to celebrate their triumphs together this holiday season. Shannon Freda, 40, of Danbury, and her daughter, 22-year-old Courtney Miles, graduated from Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) on November 19. Freda, a mother of five, said that it was amazing to be able to walk […]
wiltonbulletin.com
'Princess Bride' star Cary Elwes brings film to CT's Oakdale Theater Saturday
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Whether you skip the kissing parts or look forward to that one “most passionate, most pure” climactic embrace between heroes Buttercup and Westley, the Princess Bride has for 35 years left an indelible mark on pop culture.
103.7 WCYY
Portland, ME
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
660K+
Views
ABOUT
WCYY plays the best alternative rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine and New Hampshire. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wcyy.com
Comments / 0