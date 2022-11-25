ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
stpetecatalyst.com

As Fo’ Cheezy grows, so does its impact

After stints on popular cooking shows like Hells Kitchen and Beat Bobby Flay, Chef Robert Hesse realizes he could have set up shop in the culinary destination of his choice. However, the St. Petersburg native felt a calling to give back to the city where he spent his oft-troubled youth.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Florida

Photo byPhoto by Anastasiia Rusaeva on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Florida that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit.
FLORIDA STATE
fox13news.com

Auguste Rodin exhibit first of its kind in Tampa Bay area

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - In a first for the Tampa Bay Area, the Museum of Fine Arts St. Petersburg is showing a new exhibit featuring the works of Auguste Rodin. True Nature: Rodin and the Age of Impressionism arrived this month at the museum and features many sculptures from the French artist who was active in the 19th and early 20th century.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
thatssotampa.com

The Tampa Shop Small Holiday Gift Guide

This holiday season we encourage everyone in Tampa to support local businesses. If you’re looking for one of a kind gifts for those special folks on your shopping lists, look no further than the plethora of makers markets set for December. We at That’s So Tampa decided to compile...
TAMPA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Lakeland charter air-travel service expands Plant City fleet

In response to high demand for its private charter aircraft services, TRYP Air Charter has added another Pilatus PC12 turbo-prop plane to its existing fleet at Plant City Airport. In a news release, Lakeland-based TRYP says the Pilatus PC12 can accommodate up to eight passengers in a luxurious cabin that’s...
PLANT CITY, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Vintage St. Pete: Founding fathers and famous names

“What’s in a name?” William Shakespeare wrote in Romeo and Juliet, adding: “That which we call a rose by any other name would smell just as sweet.”. To expound, if St. Petersburg had been given the name Detroit, as was suggested by one of the city’s pioneers, would it still be the St. Petersburg we know and love?
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Orlando Date Night Guide

An Alluring Weekend Getaway to Lido Key

Located off the shores of Sarasota in the warm waters of the Gulf, Lido Key is a narrow island lined with powder white beaches, packed with luxury homes and hotels, and filled with some of the best ambience for a... The post An Alluring Weekend Getaway to Lido Key appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
SARASOTA, FL
destinationtampabay.com

International Food Festival Coming to Oldsmar

The Florida Penguin’s International Food Festival is a two-day International Food Truck Festival. The City of Oldsmar and Florida Penguin Productions are teaming up to bring the tastiest event to Oldsmar! This family friendly, live, in-person event brings food trucks from all around to Oldsmar at 100 State St. W!
OLDSMAR, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota Bay Watch hauls fishing line from popular fishing sites

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Volunteers with the Sarasota Bay Watch (SBW) are spending their Sunday on the water fishing for fishing line. The teams are helping the weekend after the holiday with what SBW is calling the “Flocksgiving Monofilament Cleanup.” Together, they’re scouring 26 popular fishing sites around Lido Key to pull left behind fishing materials out of the water.
SARASOTA, FL
pascosheriff.com

Community Alert: Found Potbelly Pig, Hudson

On Nov. 26, around 6 p.m., PSO’s Agricultural Unit found a gray and black female potbelly pig, near the intersection of Dayton Dr. and Peoria Ave. in Hudson. If you can provide proof of ownership, please call the Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7 and refer to case number 22-040950.
HUDSON, FL
WFLA

Flight radar shows Thanksgiving air travel over US

Over 54 million Americans were expected to travel 50 miles or more from home this Thanksgiving — that's about 98% the number of travelers compared to pre-pandemic volumes, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA).
TAMPA, FL
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Florida

Steak, eggs and vegetablesPhoto byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida or you wish to go there in the near future, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are highly recommended by both local people and travellers, for their delicious food and impeccable service.
FLORIDA STATE
westorlandonews.com

Tampa General Hospital Reaches Milestone in Newborn Deliveries

The city of Tampa just got an official boost in its resident population with a record number of newborn deliveries at Tampa General Hospital (TGH) during the past fiscal year, from October 2021 through September 2022. More than 7,000 babies came into the world at the TGH Women’s Institute, the...
TAMPA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Places This Week: Developer proposes $72M tower

A weekly roundup of local real estate deals. Developer Focus Acquisition Company LLC and Tampa-based investment firm EquiAlt (listed as the applicant) are proposing to build a 22-story residential tower with commercial space in St. Petersburg. On Dec. 8, the city council, meeting as the Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA), will...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

