2 Cities in Florida Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensFlorida State
Blake HS Master Certification Exhibition Shows Student's ArtworkModern GlobeTampa, FL
An 82-year-old lady died after being rescued from a Dunedin house fire by a neighbor.EddyEvonAnonymousDunedin, FL
To His Mom, He’s a Medical MasterpieceH. Roy AdamsSaint Petersburg, FL
Sheriff: A man from St. Pete was shot after making threats and brandishing a pistol at an officer.EddyEvonAnonymousSaint Petersburg, FL
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, two cities in the beautiful state of Florida were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
stpetecatalyst.com
As Fo’ Cheezy grows, so does its impact
After stints on popular cooking shows like Hells Kitchen and Beat Bobby Flay, Chef Robert Hesse realizes he could have set up shop in the culinary destination of his choice. However, the St. Petersburg native felt a calling to give back to the city where he spent his oft-troubled youth.
4 Great Seafood Places in Florida
Photo byPhoto by Anastasiia Rusaeva on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Florida that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit.
fox13news.com
Auguste Rodin exhibit first of its kind in Tampa Bay area
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - In a first for the Tampa Bay Area, the Museum of Fine Arts St. Petersburg is showing a new exhibit featuring the works of Auguste Rodin. True Nature: Rodin and the Age of Impressionism arrived this month at the museum and features many sculptures from the French artist who was active in the 19th and early 20th century.
thatssotampa.com
The Tampa Shop Small Holiday Gift Guide
This holiday season we encourage everyone in Tampa to support local businesses. If you’re looking for one of a kind gifts for those special folks on your shopping lists, look no further than the plethora of makers markets set for December. We at That’s So Tampa decided to compile...
businessobserverfl.com
Lakeland charter air-travel service expands Plant City fleet
In response to high demand for its private charter aircraft services, TRYP Air Charter has added another Pilatus PC12 turbo-prop plane to its existing fleet at Plant City Airport. In a news release, Lakeland-based TRYP says the Pilatus PC12 can accommodate up to eight passengers in a luxurious cabin that’s...
stpetecatalyst.com
Vintage St. Pete: Founding fathers and famous names
“What’s in a name?” William Shakespeare wrote in Romeo and Juliet, adding: “That which we call a rose by any other name would smell just as sweet.”. To expound, if St. Petersburg had been given the name Detroit, as was suggested by one of the city’s pioneers, would it still be the St. Petersburg we know and love?
An Alluring Weekend Getaway to Lido Key
Located off the shores of Sarasota in the warm waters of the Gulf, Lido Key is a narrow island lined with powder white beaches, packed with luxury homes and hotels, and filled with some of the best ambience for a... The post An Alluring Weekend Getaway to Lido Key appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
Erased: The fight to restore Tampa Bay area’s destroyed Black cemeteries
CLEARWATER, Fla. — For three years, archaeologists have been digging to shine a light on some of the Tampa Bay area’s darkest secrets. So far, they have found hundreds of graves from destroyed African American cemeteries buried under schools, apartments and business properties. Vestiges of racial segregation, the...
destinationtampabay.com
International Food Festival Coming to Oldsmar
The Florida Penguin’s International Food Festival is a two-day International Food Truck Festival. The City of Oldsmar and Florida Penguin Productions are teaming up to bring the tastiest event to Oldsmar! This family friendly, live, in-person event brings food trucks from all around to Oldsmar at 100 State St. W!
Sarasota man jumps in water to save engagement ring after trying to propose
SARASOTA, Fla. — A moment that was supposed to be romantic between a boyfriend proposing to his girlfriend resulted in the man diving into the water in Florida to save the one thing you need for the occasion -- an engagement ring. On his Facebook page, Scott Clyne from...
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various...
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota Bay Watch hauls fishing line from popular fishing sites
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Volunteers with the Sarasota Bay Watch (SBW) are spending their Sunday on the water fishing for fishing line. The teams are helping the weekend after the holiday with what SBW is calling the “Flocksgiving Monofilament Cleanup.” Together, they’re scouring 26 popular fishing sites around Lido Key to pull left behind fishing materials out of the water.
Poker Face: Retired Military Officer Sues USF Professor Over Alleged Bad Book Deal
TAMPA, Fla. – A professor at USF in Tampa and a retired Lieutenant Colonel of the United States Air Force are in a legal tango over a deal to write a book. On November 22, Mark Wiser, 54 of Land O’ Lakes sued Marvin Karlins,
pascosheriff.com
Community Alert: Found Potbelly Pig, Hudson
On Nov. 26, around 6 p.m., PSO’s Agricultural Unit found a gray and black female potbelly pig, near the intersection of Dayton Dr. and Peoria Ave. in Hudson. If you can provide proof of ownership, please call the Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7 and refer to case number 22-040950.
Flight radar shows Thanksgiving air travel over US
Over 54 million Americans were expected to travel 50 miles or more from home this Thanksgiving — that's about 98% the number of travelers compared to pre-pandemic volumes, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA).
4 Great Steakhouses in Florida
Steak, eggs and vegetablesPhoto byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida or you wish to go there in the near future, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are highly recommended by both local people and travellers, for their delicious food and impeccable service.
westorlandonews.com
Tampa General Hospital Reaches Milestone in Newborn Deliveries
The city of Tampa just got an official boost in its resident population with a record number of newborn deliveries at Tampa General Hospital (TGH) during the past fiscal year, from October 2021 through September 2022. More than 7,000 babies came into the world at the TGH Women’s Institute, the...
stpetecatalyst.com
Places This Week: Developer proposes $72M tower
A weekly roundup of local real estate deals. Developer Focus Acquisition Company LLC and Tampa-based investment firm EquiAlt (listed as the applicant) are proposing to build a 22-story residential tower with commercial space in St. Petersburg. On Dec. 8, the city council, meeting as the Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA), will...
Enchant 'Christmas light maze' in St. Pete open for the holidays
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Enchant's Christmas light adventure is back in St. Petersburg, and this year there are all new features including the story-themed maze, the "Everwhite" tree and the starry night chandelier effect. It may not snow in the Tampa Bay area, but Enchant will surely put you...
