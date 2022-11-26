KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A local doctor has been nominated for the NFL’s Fan of the Year Award!. Dr. Amy Patel is a breast imaging specialist and medical director of the Breast Care Center at Liberty Hospital. Patel was selected as the Lamar Hunt legacy honoree at the Chiefs home opener. She tells us she couldn’t believe her eyes when Hunt himself took it a step further, and presented her with a 2022 Chiefs Fan of the Year jersey.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO