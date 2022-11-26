ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Yardbarker

Mets Reportedly Ink Free Agent Deal With Former Red Sox Relief Prospect

The New York Mets reportedly made a move Wednesday. New York has been busy this offseason and continued to rack up signings Wednesday as they inked a minor league deal with former Boston Red Sox prospect and Baltimore Oriole Denyi Reyes. The 26-year-old right-handed pitcher signed with Boston as an...
BOSTON, MA
Larry Brown Sports

Pirates agree to sign ex-All-Star slugger

Despite back-to-back seasons of 100 losses, things may be looking up ever so slightly for the Pittsburgh Pirates. Jeff Passan of ESPN reported Friday that the Pirates have agreed to terms with free agent slugger Carlos Santana. The deal is reportedly for one year and $6.7 million. The 36-year-old Santana...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pinstripe Alley

Around the Empire: Yankees news - 11/27/22

MLB.com | Mike Lupica: While we here will all be hoping it doesn’t come to this, the possibility of Aaron Judge signing elsewhere is still out there as of right now. If he did, he would become the biggest free agent to ever leave the Yankees in their prime. Only Robinson Canó would really come close, and Judge is far more of a “face of the franchise” figure at the time of free agency.
NEW YORK STATE
Yardbarker

Yankees could target under-the-radar shortstop in free agency

The New York Yankees have been connected to a myriad of different free agents this off-season. Slugger Aaron Judge remains their top priority, but having alternatives on deck is only reasonable given Judge is currently out west meeting with the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers. General manager Brian...
ATLANTA, NY
MLB

The 10 best 'old guy' free agents

Have you noticed that there are a lot of … older free agents out there? Not only that, some of these guys are among the most exciting names on the market. Now, “old” is a relative term here. I hardly consider myself an elderly person, but I’m older than all these guys by a good distance: We’re talking baseball old, not actually old. But there certainly is a preponderance of veterans on the market this year -- some superstars, some role players, but all of them useful.
MLB

The 22 nastiest pitches of '22

Want to see the nastiest pitches of 2022? Look no further. Let's use Statcast's pitch tracking data to find the very best pitches this season had to offer. These pitches had it all. They're the ones with the most overpowering velocity. The most elite spin. The most extreme Wiffle ball movement. The most pinpoint command. Oh, and they look great, too.
MLB

Ranking Bellinger's best fits in free agency

Three years ago, it sure seemed like, come the end of next season, there would be no bigger free agent in the world than Cody Bellinger. In 2019, Bellinger had a face-melter of a season, putting up a 1.035 OPS, playing an excellent center field (as well as many other positions) and winning the National League MVP … all in his age-23 season. It looked like he was going to be a Dodgers Hall of Famer at some point.
LOS ANGELES, CA
MLB

Where will Mariners' front office strike next?

SEATTLE -- Where will Jerry Dipoto and Justin Hollander strike next?. The Mariners’ president of baseball operations and general manager, respectively, are among the quickest to ignite the Hot Stove each offseason, continuing that trend with the high-profile trade with the Blue Jays for Teoscar Hernández last week.
SEATTLE, WA
MLB

Steinbrenner thinks Volpe, Peraza will get Spring Training looks

Could the Yankees’ Opening Day infield feature the next wave of “Baby Bombers” in Oswald Peraza and Anthony Volpe? That is the hope of managing general partner Hal Steinbrenner, who wants both prospects to have opportunities to shine this coming spring. “In my opinion, they’re going to...
MLB

Ramírez, McKenzie capture local BBWAA awards

CLEVELAND -- It’s not time to move on from awards season just yet. The Cleveland chapter of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America announced the winners of its annual awards for excellence both on and off the field on Sunday. Just like last year, José Ramírez was unanimously selected the winner of the 2022 Bob Feller Man of the Year Award, while the Frank Gibbons-Steve Olin Good Guy Award was given to Triston McKenzie.
CLEVELAND, OH
MLB

'Saw it coming': Renfroe unfazed by trade

Sometimes a trade takes a player by surprise. Not Hunter Renfroe, who has been through this before. The Brewers dealt Renfroe to the Angels this week for a bunch of reasons, all covered in our story from that night. He was entering his final season before free agency, and teams like the Brewers don’t like letting players walk without replenishing organizational talent. They felt they were dealing from a position of strength, with multiple outfield prospects knocking on the door of the big leagues. Then, there’s the payroll picture. Cot’s Baseball Contracts estimates Renfroe will earn north of $11 million this winter in his final year of arbitration.
MILWAUKEE, WI

