ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Comments / 0

Related
KCTV 5

Doctor from Liberty Hospital nominated for NFL’s Fan of the Year Award

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A local doctor has been nominated for the NFL’s Fan of the Year Award!. Dr. Amy Patel is a breast imaging specialist and medical director of the Breast Care Center at Liberty Hospital. Patel was selected as the Lamar Hunt legacy honoree at the Chiefs home opener. She tells us she couldn’t believe her eyes when Hunt himself took it a step further, and presented her with a 2022 Chiefs Fan of the Year jersey.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KTLO

West Plains to compete in state semifinals

The West Plains High School football team is one win away from playing for a state championship. The Zizzers will be in O’Fallon on Saturday to meet St. Dominic in the semifinals of the Class 4 State Playoffs. Kickoff at Crusader Stadium is scheduled for 1.
WEST PLAINS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy