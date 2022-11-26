Read full article on original website
KCTV 5
Doctor from Liberty Hospital nominated for NFL’s Fan of the Year Award
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A local doctor has been nominated for the NFL’s Fan of the Year Award!. Dr. Amy Patel is a breast imaging specialist and medical director of the Breast Care Center at Liberty Hospital. Patel was selected as the Lamar Hunt legacy honoree at the Chiefs home opener. She tells us she couldn’t believe her eyes when Hunt himself took it a step further, and presented her with a 2022 Chiefs Fan of the Year jersey.
Hogs Win Paradise Jam, Downing Top 25 Team Handily
Makayla Daniels picks up tournament MVP as Razorbacks stay perfect.
KCTV 5
Gardner-Edgerton falls in double overtime in Kansas 6A championship game
Paul Chaney Memorial Fitness Party honors trainer, raises funds for a cause. The Foundation Gym was packed on Saturday, but not just for exercise. Friends and family of a personal trainer that recently passed away came together to remember him and make a difference in his honor. Updated: 5 hours...
Find Kansas high school football state championship game scores, as KSHSAA crowns champs
Varsity Kansas has the latest scores from Saturday’s state championship games.
NFL Draft Profile: Jalen Wayne, Wide Receiver, South Alabama Jaguars
NFL Draft profile scouting report for South Alabama WR Jalen Wayne
KTLO
KTLO
West Plains to compete in state semifinals
The West Plains High School football team is one win away from playing for a state championship. The Zizzers will be in O’Fallon on Saturday to meet St. Dominic in the semifinals of the Class 4 State Playoffs. Kickoff at Crusader Stadium is scheduled for 1.
