Imperial, NE

KSNB Local4

Murder investigation underway in Imperial

IMPERIAL, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a homicide that occurred overnight in Imperial. The Imperial Police Department and Chase County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of a shooting overnight at a residence in the 100 block of 12th street in Imperial. A victim was located with a gunshot wound. The victim, identified as 19-year-old Jesse Krausnick was transported to the hospital in Imperial, but passed away shortly after arrival.
