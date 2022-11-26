Read full article on original website
IMPERIAL, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a homicide that occurred overnight in Imperial. The Imperial Police Department and Chase County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of a shooting overnight at a residence in the 100 block of 12th street in Imperial. A victim was located with a gunshot wound. The victim, identified as 19-year-old Jesse Krausnick was transported to the hospital in Imperial, but passed away shortly after arrival.
IMPERIAL, Neb. -- The Nebraska State Patrol said they are investigating a homicide that happened between Thursday and Friday night. The NSP said a 19-year-old victim died and a 19-year-old has been taken into custody for the shooting. The Imperial Police Department and Chase County Sheriff's Office responded to a...
IMPERIAL, Neb. (WOWT) - A homicide investigation is underway in Chase County after a 19-year-old was killed in a shooting. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, there was a report of a shooting overnight near 12th and Broadway in Imperial. The Imperial Police Department and Chase County Sheriff’s Office responded...
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a homicide that killed a 19-year-old Thursday night in north Imperial. The Imperial Police Department and Chase County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a shooting at a home near the intersection of West State and Broadway Streets.
