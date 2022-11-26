Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
SLO County man, family members burned in ‘horrific’ fire during Thanksgiving camping trip
As the fire engulfed the Atascadero man, his daughter “literally tackled him” to try to extinguish the flames, a family friend said.
krcrtv.com
Free marijuana is being given out to veterans Sunday at High Times in Redding
REDDING, Calif. — Veterans in the Redding area have the opportunity to receive free cannabis through an event being put on by "Weed for Warriors", that they are calling "Compassion Event Holiday Donation Drop", happening this Sunday. Weed for Warriors is a "social justice lifestyle brand" that supports holistic...
krcrtv.com
Over 1,300 Los Molinos residents without power
LOS MOLINOS, CALIF. — According to the PG&E Outage Map, at least 1,340 residents throughout Tehama County have lost power. The outage occurred around 8:11 AM, and PG&E crews aim to restore power by 12:15 PM today. The outage is largely affecting the community of Los Molinos, and specific outage areas can be viewed on the map here.
actionnewsnow.com
Redding firefighters extinguish 3 vegetation fires
REDDING, Calif. - Redding firefighters extinguished three vegetation fires on Thanksgiving. The fire department responded to a fire in the area of Benton Drive and Riverside Drive and was able to extinguish a 30-foot spot fire. The cause of the fire was not determined. Crews responded to another fire in...
‘A secret till you find it’: Jesse James once threw ‘em back at this California bar
How the strange and famous seem to stumble upon California's second-oldest bar.
calcoastnews.com
Atascadero retailer asking the public to help identify thief
A thief ran out of the Hobby Headquarters on El Camino Real last week with a radio controlled vehicle. The popular shop sells leisure time items such as paintball equipment, drones and remote control vehicles. Sporting a baseball cap and thick black suspenders, the man walked into the store and...
krcrtv.com
A new hotel is opening in North Redding, Monday
A new four-story hotel is going to be open for business in Redding this Monday. Homes2 Suites (H2S) by Hilton will be located at 5184 Caterpillar Road, H2S says that they are owned and developed by BMV Hotels Group, LP, and features 92 guest suites. “We are so excited to...
SFGate
Lamborghini driver busted going 152 mph on California highway, CHP says
"154 is the State Route NOT the speed limit."
Paso Robles Daily News
Missing persons, dog found dead in San Luis Obispo
Police investigating incident, possible connection with traffic accident Monday. – On Monday at approximately 5:35 p.m., the San Luis Obispo Police Department responded to a single-vehicle collision on the 3400 block of Sacramento Drive where a car had reportedly struck the curb, a street sign, and the abutment of the bridge. The driver was not suspected of alcohol impairment; a traffic collision report was completed, and the car was towed.
actionnewsnow.com
Man arrested in Redding after running into intersection while avoiding police Saturday
REDDING, Calif. - The Redding Police say that they arrested a man suspected of stealing a car and then running away from police on Saturday. Police say that they responded to the 2400 block of Wilson Avenue to investigate a report of a stolen car. The owner said that they saw a person, later identified as Khampasong Phaviseth, 35, of Redding, driving his car, which was parked and locked before the theft.
krcrtv.com
Stolen vehicle crashed in downtown Redding Sunday night, multiple arrests made
REDDING, Calif. — A stolen vehicle crashed into a building in downtown Redding while fleeing from police Sunday night. Redding Police Department said a 1999 Honda that had been reported stolen in Colusa County was spotted on Highway 273 near Wyndham Lane. RPD said they attempted to stop the...
SLO County weather: strong winds, light rain ahead
Strong winds to clear by Thursday, larger storm expected on Dec. 4.
actionnewsnow.com
Power back on for over 1,200 PG&E customers in Los Molinos area Saturday
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. 10:51 A.M. UPDATE - 1,271 PG&E customers are without power in the Los Molinos area in Tehama County on Saturday, according to the PG&E outage map. 69 PG&E customers are still without power in the Los Molinos area. The map says that power went out at about...
The Tribune
2 SLO residents and their dog found dead in creekbed
Police are trying to determine what happened, but they think a car crash the day before may provide clues.
actionnewsnow.com
Man injured in stabbing on Cypress Avenue bridge
REDDING, Calif. - Redding Police are investigating a stabbing that took place Thursday afternoon in Redding. At approximately 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, officers from the Redding Police Department responded to the Cypress Avenue bridge after reports of a man suffering from a possible stab wound. Authorities say that the wound was non-life threatening.
actionnewsnow.com
Man arrested in Trinity County stabbing Wednesday
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - A man was arrested Wednesday for attempted homicide in connection with a stabbing in Lewiston, according to the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they responded to the Lewiston area at about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday for a report that a woman was stabbed. Authorities learned...
actionnewsnow.com
Good Samaritan killed while trying to help crash victim on I-5 in Shasta County
ANDERSON, Calif. - A good Samaritan was killed on Thanksgiving while trying to help a crash victim on Interstate 5 in Shasta County. The chain reaction crash killed two people. Northbound I-5 was closed for several hours while officers cleared the wreckage. The crash happened at 5:30 p.m. Thursday on...
One-man radio station in shadow of Mount Shasta keeps the rock rollin'
MOUNT SHASTA (CBS SF) -- It's no secret that we live in a time when the media landscape is changing dramatically, and the world of radio is no expectation. San Francisco's KGO talk radio, for example, recently shut down with little warning. But Northern California can claim something of an antique: it's rock 'n' roll radio done the old fashioned way and, for one man, that means doing it the hard way."ZZ Top on Northern California's home of the classics, The Z Channel," KZRO 100 FM owner Dennis Michaels said into one of the microphones in the station's Mount Shasta...
News Channel 3-12
SLO Sheriff’s find missing Los Osos 22-year-old woman
The 22-year-old woman was found in Perris by Riverside County Sheriff's Department after a civilian recognized the missing person. The post SLO Sheriff’s find missing Los Osos 22-year-old woman appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Comments / 1