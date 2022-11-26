ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Over 1,300 Los Molinos residents without power

LOS MOLINOS, CALIF. — According to the PG&E Outage Map, at least 1,340 residents throughout Tehama County have lost power. The outage occurred around 8:11 AM, and PG&E crews aim to restore power by 12:15 PM today. The outage is largely affecting the community of Los Molinos, and specific outage areas can be viewed on the map here.
Redding firefighters extinguish 3 vegetation fires

REDDING, Calif. - Redding firefighters extinguished three vegetation fires on Thanksgiving. The fire department responded to a fire in the area of Benton Drive and Riverside Drive and was able to extinguish a 30-foot spot fire. The cause of the fire was not determined. Crews responded to another fire in...
Atascadero retailer asking the public to help identify thief

A thief ran out of the Hobby Headquarters on El Camino Real last week with a radio controlled vehicle. The popular shop sells leisure time items such as paintball equipment, drones and remote control vehicles. Sporting a baseball cap and thick black suspenders, the man walked into the store and...
A new hotel is opening in North Redding, Monday

A new four-story hotel is going to be open for business in Redding this Monday. Homes2 Suites (H2S) by Hilton will be located at 5184 Caterpillar Road, H2S says that they are owned and developed by BMV Hotels Group, LP, and features 92 guest suites. “We are so excited to...
Missing persons, dog found dead in San Luis Obispo

Police investigating incident, possible connection with traffic accident Monday. – On Monday at approximately 5:35 p.m., the San Luis Obispo Police Department responded to a single-vehicle collision on the 3400 block of Sacramento Drive where a car had reportedly struck the curb, a street sign, and the abutment of the bridge. The driver was not suspected of alcohol impairment; a traffic collision report was completed, and the car was towed.
Man arrested in Redding after running into intersection while avoiding police Saturday

REDDING, Calif. - The Redding Police say that they arrested a man suspected of stealing a car and then running away from police on Saturday. Police say that they responded to the 2400 block of Wilson Avenue to investigate a report of a stolen car. The owner said that they saw a person, later identified as Khampasong Phaviseth, 35, of Redding, driving his car, which was parked and locked before the theft.
Power back on for over 1,200 PG&E customers in Los Molinos area Saturday

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. 10:51 A.M. UPDATE - 1,271 PG&E customers are without power in the Los Molinos area in Tehama County on Saturday, according to the PG&E outage map. 69 PG&E customers are still without power in the Los Molinos area. The map says that power went out at about...
Man injured in stabbing on Cypress Avenue bridge

REDDING, Calif. - Redding Police are investigating a stabbing that took place Thursday afternoon in Redding. At approximately 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, officers from the Redding Police Department responded to the Cypress Avenue bridge after reports of a man suffering from a possible stab wound. Authorities say that the wound was non-life threatening.
Man arrested in Trinity County stabbing Wednesday

TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - A man was arrested Wednesday for attempted homicide in connection with a stabbing in Lewiston, according to the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they responded to the Lewiston area at about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday for a report that a woman was stabbed. Authorities learned...
One-man radio station in shadow of Mount Shasta keeps the rock rollin'

MOUNT SHASTA (CBS SF) -- It's no secret that we live in a time when the media landscape is changing dramatically, and the world of radio is no expectation. San Francisco's KGO talk radio, for example, recently shut down with little warning. But Northern California can claim something of an antique: it's rock 'n' roll radio done the old fashioned way and, for one man, that means doing it the hard way."ZZ Top on Northern California's home of the classics, The Z Channel,"  KZRO 100 FM owner Dennis Michaels said into one of the microphones in the station's Mount Shasta...
SLO Sheriff’s find missing Los Osos 22-year-old woman

The 22-year-old woman was found in Perris by Riverside County Sheriff's Department after a civilian recognized the missing person. The post SLO Sheriff’s find missing Los Osos 22-year-old woman appeared first on News Channel 3-12.

