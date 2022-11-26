ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anchorage, AK

Melissa Logue
2d ago

Dumbest thing ever! They want to close the schools but then use it for a preschool hub? Well if it can be used for that, then no reason to not be holding classes. Come on ASD, do better for once!

alaskasnewssource.com

Intersection of Lake Otis & East 88th Avenue reopened following collision

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Police Department reported that the intersection of Lake Otis Parkway and East 88th Avenue was closed due to a collision. A notice about the collision was sent via Nixle shortly after 2:45 p.m. on Sunday alerting motorists to the incident and advising that alternate routes be used in the area.
ANCHORAGE, AK
Must Read Alaska

Anchorage birth rate drops dramatically, but school district is finding a way to get more money: Add Pre-kindergarten

Readers have been led to believe the Anchorage School District was preparing to close schools due to major budget shortfalls. Instead, two out of the six of the proposed schools are being “repurposed” by the Anchorage School District as pre-kindergarten academies, even though it has no data to prove the effectiveness of such programs.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

School district and Challenge Alaska team up for wheelchair basketball

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - From November to December, every Monday through Friday afternoon at Service High School, wheelchair athletes are going up and down the court playing wheelchair basketball. Disabled or not, students in grades 6 through 12 can stop by the Service High School gym and participate in wheelchair...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Santa to check in on team at Reindeer Farm in Palmer

PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - Thanksgiving has just passed, which means Santa Claus is heading into his busiest time of the year. Part of his preparations include making a few visits to the Reindeer Farm in Palmer to scope out potential alternates in case any of his eight reindeer need to take a break.
PALMER, AK
sewardjournal.com

Christmas Tree Cutting on the Kenai National Wildlife Refuge

The Kenai National Wildlife Refuge announces that the Refuge opened Christmas tree cutting from Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 24 through Christmas Day, Sunday, December 25. Trees are free for personal use with a limit of one per household and may not be taller than 20 feet. Trees may be taken anywhere on the Refuge with hand tools, except within 150 feet of a road, lake, stream, trail, campground, or picnic area. No tree cutting is permitted in the Refuge Headquarters/Visitor Center area and along Ski Hill Road. The public is requested to trim the stumps as close to the ground as possible for aesthetic reasons.
KENAI, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Salvation Army seeking additional volunteers for red kettles

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Salvation Army red kettles are back. They have been a national holiday tradition for over a century. Here in Alaska, the money dropped into the kettles makes up about 30% of the yearly budget. Each kettle is staffed by a volunteer bell ringer. And since...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Shoppers delight in shopping local for Small Business Saturday

The Anchorage Downtown Partnership invited everyone to come out to support downtown small businesses, all in an effort to make sure we keep Alaska unique in character by being a locally run community. Many businesses plan at least two to three months ahead of time to make sure they have the products they need in the store to ensure they can take care of customers to the best of their abilities.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Man arrested for fatal Thanksgiving morning collision

Alaska's News Source Anchor Kristen Durand brings you an update on thanksgiving meals handed out yesterday in Anchorage and Wasilla, the lighting of a Christmas tree by Government Hill Elementary Students on Wednesday, and national gas prices that continue to drop. South Anchorage, Dimond and Eagle River High Schools are...
ANCHORAGE, AK
PLANetizen

Anchorage Eliminates Parking Requirements Citywide

Anchorage eliminated parking requirements, becoming the latest U.S. jurisdiction to participate in a wave of parking reform. According to Anchorage Assemblymember Daniel Vollands on Twitter, the Anchorage Assembly voted unanimously on Tuesday, November 22 to remove parking requirements citywide and add bike parking requirements to the zoning code instead. Emily...
ANCHORAGE, AK
Outsider.com

Alaska Wildlife Officials Euthanize Black Bear Sow and Three Cubs

Alaska Fish and Game officials were forced to put down a black bear sow and three cubs following a series of the animals visiting a neighborhood in East Anchorage. According to Alaska’s News Source, authorities stated that the four black bears had become habituated to humans and their food following frequent visits near Cheney Lake and Baxter Bog. “They had been operating in East Anchorage all summer,” Fish and Game biologist, Dave Battle, explained. “Getting into trash and birdseed and chickens and all sorts of things.”
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Yup’ik woman plans to celebrate ‘Truthsgiving’ on Thursday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Eagle River resident Kelsey Ciugun Wallace is planning the menu for Thursday, a turkey with the fixings but also moose meat and dried fish, maybe with seal oil. It’s a blend of traditional holiday foods and traditional Native foods to celebrate Wallace’s Yup’ik heritage.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskapublic.org

2 Anchorage students arrested after police find loaded gun

Anchorage police arrested two students Wednesday morning after one of them brought a loaded gun to West High School. According to principal Ja Dorris, district staff received a report that a student had a firearm. Anchorage police went to the school and located the student. “When officers arrived, the student...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Shoppers head out early to score Black Friday deals

The Anchorage Downtown Partnership invited everyone to come out to support downtown small businesses, all in an effort to make sure we keep Alaska unique in character by being a locally run community. Many businesses plan at least two to three months ahead of time to make sure they have the products they need in the store to ensure they can take care of customers to the best of their abilities.
ANCHORAGE, AK
Must Read Alaska

FTX’s foundation funded ProPublica, a news provider that paid for Anchorage Daily News attacks on Gov. Dunleavy

Cryptocurrency’s fallen king Sam Bankman-Fried, who ran FTX into bankruptcy and now may be criminally charged for scamming money from investors, not only funded the campaigns of Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski, Alaska Congresswoman Mary Peltola, and the Alaska Democratic Party through his direct donations and funneled donations, he was indirectly funding left-leaning news organizations in Alaska, most notably the Anchorage Daily News. And he was funding a news group that defines what “misinformation” is.
ALASKA STATE
nomadlawyer.org

Best 06 Budget Hotels in Anchorage near Anchorage Museum

Whether you’re on a budget or not, you’ll find a variety of affordable accommodations in Anchorage. These budget hotels in Anchorage offer great value, and are perfect for travelers who don’t want to break the bank. If you’re looking for a quiet hotel, you can stay at...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskapublic.org

Anchorage teen was fatally shot in robbery over ‘puff bars,’ charges say

A teen boy was fatally shot in Anchorage’s Abbott Loop neighborhood last week during a nicotine deal gone bad, according to charging documents. One of three juvenile suspects in the case, 17-year-old Sakariya Abdulkadir Musa, was charged as an adult in the Tuesday death of 16-year-old Jersey Miller. He faces two counts of second-degree murder and one count of robbery.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasportsreport.com

AK Hoops Report: UAA women beat Biola and men snap skid; Reimers & Silva hit double digits for UAF women, men lose

The UAA women’s basketball team shook off a Shootout hangover and used a strong second-half effort Friday to fight off Biola 77-68 at the Alaska Airlines Center. Senior Jahanna Hajdukovich of Anchorage and freshman Elaina Mack of King Cove combined to score 10 straight points in the third quarter to help the Seawolves reclaim the lead for good after trailing at halftime.
ANCHORAGE, AK

