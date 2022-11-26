ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Wave 3

Butchertown bar to end some weekend events after incident reported

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A popular Butchertown bar is shutting down some weekend events after an incident took place early Saturday. The High Horse Bar made a post to social media saying there was an incident around 3 a.m. and that they have made the decision to end the late-night DJ scene for safety reasons.
WLKY.com

Thousands of gently used coats passed out as part of free coat exchange in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Thousands of gently worn coats were given out to those in need in Louisville on Friday. "There's nobody here that would rather be out shopping. They are all here because at the end of the day, you have a warm fuzzy feeling from doing good; you get thank you's, you get hugs, you get handshakes and that's what it's all about," said Ted Loebenberg with the Free Coat Exchange.
WHAS11

Sherman Minton Bridge to close for 9 days

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Heads up for drivers, officials announced that the 9-day closure of the Sherman Minton Bridge will start on Wednesday, Dec. 14. During the Eastbound I-64 closure, the I-64 Eastbound entrance ramp from West Spring Street will be closed along with the I-64 Eastbound to I-264 Eastbound ramp.
wdrb.com

Winter Woods Spectacular underway at Iroquois Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Winter Woods Spectacular is now underway at Iroquois Park. The holiday light event kicked off Friday. Winter Woods features millions of twinkling lights and holiday displays set to festive music. It follows the same path has the Jack O'Lantern Spectacular. This year, it's a walk-through...
WHAS11

In Your Backyard | Namesake behind Atherton High School

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Tucked away in the Hayfield Dundee neighborhood surrounded by homes is J.M. Atherton High School, but who is John McDougall Atherton?. WHAS11 is uncovering the history of JCPS schools and the notable Kentucky namesake's whose stories you might not know. Atherton was born on April Fool's...
Wave 3

Crews at scene of fire in Downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Crews are at the scene of a structure fire in Downtown Louisville. MetroSafe has confirmed a fire in the 1400 block of South 13th Street. No injuries have been reported yet. All streets around it are blocked for right now.
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Sazerac Co. makes largest distilled spirits-related investment in Kentucky, $600m in barrel warehouses

Gov. Andy Beshear announced the largest distilled spirits-related investment on record in Kentucky this week, as Louisville-based Sazerac Co. will invest $600 million to construct nearly 20 barrel warehouses and expand Robinson Stave and Cumberland Cooperage in London, creating up to 50 full-time jobs and supporting the company’s continued growth.
Wave 3

Louisville family grieving loss of daughter

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville father mourning his daughter just months before her 20th birthday. Antonio Perks, Sr., the father of 19-year-old Andrea Perks, wants answers. In a matter of days, he went from planning her birthday to planning her funeral, leaving his family with a huge hole in their hearts.
Amarie M.

Fight breaks out at Louisville bar

It was so chaotic it looked like they were fighting in time with the music, as the brawl went on, caught on video by on-lookers. **This article is for informational purposes only and is based on information sourced from news and social media websites, cited throughout the story**
