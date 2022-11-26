Read full article on original website
Butchertown bar, event venue 'The Whirling Tiger' to reopen under new ownership
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville bar and music venue that closed in September will reopen with new ownership. The Whirling Tiger, located on Story Avenue in Butchertown, plans to reopen with new owners Mark Evans and Alley McDowell. Evans posted on social media on Saturday saying the keys are...
Income program giving $500/month to select few in Louisville
The program is a guaranteed income pilot led by Metro United Way, which will distribute $900,000 total to 150 young adults in three Louisville neighborhoods through March, with no requirements for how the money is spent.
Hundreds pack downtown streets to celebrate 42nd Light up Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's the yearly tradition that illuminates the streets of downtown Louisville, kicking off the Christmas season. Light up Louisville, and Santa, made their triumphant return post-COVID last year. This year, the parade was back again with some warmer temps. "I'm a big Christmas person, so I...
Old Louisville 'Holiday Home Tour' returns; here's where to get tickets
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For decades, the first weekend in December marks the start of the holiday season in Old Louisville. The neighborhood's annual holiday home tour is back next week. This self-guided walking tour gives visitors a rare glimpse inside Victorian mansions and townhouses decorated for the holidays. Officials...
Butchertown bar to end some weekend events after incident reported
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A popular Butchertown bar is shutting down some weekend events after an incident took place early Saturday. The High Horse Bar made a post to social media saying there was an incident around 3 a.m. and that they have made the decision to end the late-night DJ scene for safety reasons.
Hank the Horse to visit New York City for Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky's own Hank the Horse is embarking on a journey to New York City. The horse hit the road on Sunday morning from his family's farm in Paris, Ky. He will be visiting Times Square in New York City to support Salvation Army's National Red Kettle Campaign.
'Shop local' | Louisville area businesses boosted by Small Business Saturday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The holiday shopping season is now in full swing and local businesses were hoping for a boost on Small Business Saturday. After a challenging few years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Louisville area store owners are encouraged by what they're seeing this weekend. In a world...
Thousands of gently used coats passed out as part of free coat exchange in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Thousands of gently worn coats were given out to those in need in Louisville on Friday. "There's nobody here that would rather be out shopping. They are all here because at the end of the day, you have a warm fuzzy feeling from doing good; you get thank you's, you get hugs, you get handshakes and that's what it's all about," said Ted Loebenberg with the Free Coat Exchange.
Sherman Minton Bridge to close for 9 days
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Heads up for drivers, officials announced that the 9-day closure of the Sherman Minton Bridge will start on Wednesday, Dec. 14. During the Eastbound I-64 closure, the I-64 Eastbound entrance ramp from West Spring Street will be closed along with the I-64 Eastbound to I-264 Eastbound ramp.
Winter Woods Spectacular underway at Iroquois Park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Winter Woods Spectacular is now underway at Iroquois Park. The holiday light event kicked off Friday. Winter Woods features millions of twinkling lights and holiday displays set to festive music. It follows the same path has the Jack O'Lantern Spectacular. This year, it's a walk-through...
Butchertown bar is changing its business practices after early morning incident
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Butchertown bar says they're changing the way they do business after an incident early Saturday morning. Louisville Metro Police Department says responding officers did not locate any victims and tells WLKY there was no 'active trouble' when they responded to Story Avenue around 3 a.m. Saturday morning.
In Your Backyard | Namesake behind Atherton High School
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Tucked away in the Hayfield Dundee neighborhood surrounded by homes is J.M. Atherton High School, but who is John McDougall Atherton?. WHAS11 is uncovering the history of JCPS schools and the notable Kentucky namesake's whose stories you might not know. Atherton was born on April Fool's...
Black, LGBTQ+ owned tea business set to open storefront in Germantown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After three years of online success, international recognition, and many sleepless nights, Arielle Clark is standing inside the fruits of her labor at 976 Barrett Avenue. It will be the first storefront for her business, Sis Got Tea, that is Black and LGBTQ+ owned. “The reason...
60 firefighters tamed a huge fire near downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A structure was ablaze fire in Louisville's Park Hill neighborhood on Nov. 25. An abandoned building at South 13th Street and West Hill Street was up in flames, according to Metro Safe officials. Louisville Fire was reportedly on scene around 5 p.m.; a total of 60...
Crews at scene of fire in Downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Crews are at the scene of a structure fire in Downtown Louisville. MetroSafe has confirmed a fire in the 1400 block of South 13th Street. No injuries have been reported yet. All streets around it are blocked for right now.
WATCH | Scott Satterfield speaks after Louisville's loss to Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville football head coach Scott Satterfield speaks to the media after the Cardinals played Kentucky in Lexington on Nov. 26. Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.
Sazerac Co. makes largest distilled spirits-related investment in Kentucky, $600m in barrel warehouses
Gov. Andy Beshear announced the largest distilled spirits-related investment on record in Kentucky this week, as Louisville-based Sazerac Co. will invest $600 million to construct nearly 20 barrel warehouses and expand Robinson Stave and Cumberland Cooperage in London, creating up to 50 full-time jobs and supporting the company’s continued growth.
Louisville family grieving loss of daughter
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville father mourning his daughter just months before her 20th birthday. Antonio Perks, Sr., the father of 19-year-old Andrea Perks, wants answers. In a matter of days, he went from planning her birthday to planning her funeral, leaving his family with a huge hole in their hearts.
Fight breaks out at Louisville bar
It was so chaotic it looked like they were fighting in time with the music, as the brawl went on, caught on video by on-lookers. **This article is for informational purposes only and is based on information sourced from news and social media websites, cited throughout the story**
KSP Foundation hopes to raise $1.9 million for new driving skills pad
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky State Police Foundation is raising money for a new driving skills pad. Right now, KSP uses a training facility in Richmond and Bowling Green. "Driving is something that we do on a daily basis. But we're just not able to practice those skills," Capt....
