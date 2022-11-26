CLEMSON, S.C. — South Carolina beat Clemson 31-30 on Saturday afternoon at Memorial Stadium. The Tigers had won seven straight in the rivalry, but the Gamecocks snapped that streak. They also snapped Clemson's home-winning streak of 40 straight wins in Death Valley, which dated to 2016. Clemson fell to 10-2 on the season, while South Carolina improved to 8-4. Spencer Rattler threw for 360 yards and two touchdowns, Mitch Jeter hit the go-ahead field goal with 11 minutes left.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO