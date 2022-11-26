ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurens County, SC

Bicyclist killed in Upstate crash, coroner says

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — A bicyclist is dead following a crash that happened in Spartanburg County. That's according to coroner, Rusty Clevenger. Clevenger said, the crash happened Wednesday, on Boiling Springs Road, near North River Hills Drive. Clevenger said, Alexis Nicole Cook, 28, was riding a bicycle, when she...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
1 dead following Upstate moped crash, troopers say

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. — One person is dead following a moped crash. That's according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened at about 12:30 a.m. Saturday, on Financial Boulevard, near Woodbine Road. According to troopers, a moped driver was traveling on Financial Boulevard, when they...
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
Coroner identifies Walhalla man killed in crash

A Walhalla man was killed in a crash on Thanksgiving Day, according to Coroner Karl Addis with Oconee County Coroner's Office. The single-vehicle collision happened around 5 p.m. on Poplar Springs Road near Walhalla. Addis identifies the man as Nathan Lee Webb, 19, of Walhalla. According to state troopers, Webb's...
WALHALLA, SC
Upstate teen works to get young adults involved in elections

GREENVILLE, S.C. — An Upstate teenager is taking the initiative to get young people educated and involved in the voting process. At 17 years old, Parker Malphrus of Simpsonville can't vote. But that's not stopping him from influencing his peers. "One of the main things we want to focus...
SIMPSONVILLE, SC
Greenville mini golf offers holiday light show while you play

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A Greenville mini golf course is offering a hole-in-one holiday tradition. Takeoff Mini Golf is offering a nighttime putting experience to help you get into the holiday spirit. The course and pavilion are lit up with more than 100,000 lights, and you get to play with...
GREENVILLE, SC
Customers shop sales as a family on busiest shopping day of the year

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The National Retail Federation expects 166 million people, 8 million more than last year, to go shopping on Black Friday weekend. According to spokesperson Brandi Crowe, Haywood Mall is the biggest mall in the state. Friday the mall was filled with thousands of bargain hunters. "This...
GREENVILLE, SC
South Carolina beats Clemson in rivalry game

CLEMSON, S.C. — South Carolina beat Clemson 31-30 on Saturday afternoon at Memorial Stadium. The Tigers had won seven straight in the rivalry, but the Gamecocks snapped that streak. They also snapped Clemson's home-winning streak of 40 straight wins in Death Valley, which dated to 2016. Clemson fell to 10-2 on the season, while South Carolina improved to 8-4. Spencer Rattler threw for 360 yards and two touchdowns, Mitch Jeter hit the go-ahead field goal with 11 minutes left.
CLEMSON, SC

