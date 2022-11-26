Read full article on original website
WYFF4.com
Child airlifted to hospital following Upstate hit-and-run, officials say
HONEA PATH, S.C. — A man has been arrested following a hit-and-run involving a child on Sunday, according to the Honea Path Police Department. According to police, the hit-and-run happened on Sanders Street in Honea Path. The family of the child identified him as Jayce Rainey, 5. The Honea...
WYFF4.com
Relatives of suspect arrested in connection to death of Upstate woman and baby, deputies say
The Greenville County Sheriff's Office has made two additional arrests after a woman and recently-born baby were found dead in a Greenville County, South Carolina, home. The Greenville County Coroner's Office identified the victim as Clarrissa Michelle Winchester, 22, and said the newborn was a boy. Deputies said investigators learned...
WYFF4.com
Bicyclist killed in Upstate crash, coroner says
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — A bicyclist is dead following a crash that happened in Spartanburg County. That's according to coroner, Rusty Clevenger. Clevenger said, the crash happened Wednesday, on Boiling Springs Road, near North River Hills Drive. Clevenger said, Alexis Nicole Cook, 28, was riding a bicycle, when she...
WYFF4.com
1 dead following Upstate moped crash, troopers say
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. — One person is dead following a moped crash. That's according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened at about 12:30 a.m. Saturday, on Financial Boulevard, near Woodbine Road. According to troopers, a moped driver was traveling on Financial Boulevard, when they...
WYFF4.com
Coroner identifies Walhalla man killed in crash
A Walhalla man was killed in a crash on Thanksgiving Day, according to Coroner Karl Addis with Oconee County Coroner's Office. The single-vehicle collision happened around 5 p.m. on Poplar Springs Road near Walhalla. Addis identifies the man as Nathan Lee Webb, 19, of Walhalla. According to state troopers, Webb's...
WYFF4.com
Man killed after truck hits a tree in Spartanburg County, coroner says
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — A man was killed in a truck crash Friday afternoon in Spartanburg County, according to Coroner Rusty Clevenger with the Spartanburg County Coroner's Office. The accident happened around 2:45 p.m. on West Frontage Road near Smith Chapel Lane in Campobello, Clevenger said. Clevenger identified the...
WYFF4.com
'It only takes a second': Upstate family preaches seat belt safety after loved one dies in car crash
WALHALLA, S.C. — An Upstate family is remembering their loved one after he died in a tragic car accident Thursday. "God knows what he had planned. I don't. I loved him with all my heart," Nathen Webb's father, Robert, said. Nathan Webb was driving on Poplar Springs Road near...
WYFF4.com
Life-size jail cell is bringing awareness to programs helping those formerly incarcerated
GREENVILLE, S.C. — JumpStart Ministry currently has active programs in 18 state prisons. Executive Director Cary Sanders said he wanted to bring life behind bars to the public in a way that would raise awareness about programs to reduce recidivism. “JumpStart exists to provide transformational opportunities to men and...
WYFF4.com
Upstate teen works to get young adults involved in elections
GREENVILLE, S.C. — An Upstate teenager is taking the initiative to get young people educated and involved in the voting process. At 17 years old, Parker Malphrus of Simpsonville can't vote. But that's not stopping him from influencing his peers. "One of the main things we want to focus...
WYFF4.com
South Carolina high school football semifinal scores, highlights
GREENVILLE, S.C. — South Carolina teams took to the field Friday night for the semifinal round of high school football. To see scores on the app, click here.
WYFF4.com
Greenville mini golf offers holiday light show while you play
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A Greenville mini golf course is offering a hole-in-one holiday tradition. Takeoff Mini Golf is offering a nighttime putting experience to help you get into the holiday spirit. The course and pavilion are lit up with more than 100,000 lights, and you get to play with...
WYFF4.com
Customers shop sales as a family on busiest shopping day of the year
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The National Retail Federation expects 166 million people, 8 million more than last year, to go shopping on Black Friday weekend. According to spokesperson Brandi Crowe, Haywood Mall is the biggest mall in the state. Friday the mall was filled with thousands of bargain hunters. "This...
WYFF4.com
South Carolina beats Clemson in rivalry game
CLEMSON, S.C. — South Carolina beat Clemson 31-30 on Saturday afternoon at Memorial Stadium. The Tigers had won seven straight in the rivalry, but the Gamecocks snapped that streak. They also snapped Clemson's home-winning streak of 40 straight wins in Death Valley, which dated to 2016. Clemson fell to 10-2 on the season, while South Carolina improved to 8-4. Spencer Rattler threw for 360 yards and two touchdowns, Mitch Jeter hit the go-ahead field goal with 11 minutes left.
