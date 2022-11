TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Kenny Dillingham’s rapid rise through the coaching ranks took him from the Southwest through the South, into Florida and up to Oregon. His successes along the way pushed him to become the youngest head coach at a Power Five program, a 32-year-old tasked with resuscitating an Arizona State program mired in mediocrity.

TEMPE, AZ ・ 20 HOURS AGO