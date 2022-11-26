Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Restaurants to Get BBQ in Memphis, TennesseeJameson StewardMemphis, TN
A Man From Trenton, TN Claims the USPS in Memphis has 'Lost 38 Packages' & Mail Carrier 'Carjacked' in MemphisZack LoveMemphis, TN
Woman defends having 11 children by eight different dads and slams critics who called her a 'bad mom'Aabha GopanMemphis, TN
A White Woman Has 11 Children with 8 Different "Baby Daddies" And ALL 8 of the FATHERS are BLACK!!Marry EvensMemphis, TN
Related
saturdaytradition.com
Casey Thompson: Nebraska 'could have thrown for 400, 500 yards' against Iowa
Casey Thompson and the Nebraska offense were supremely confident in the game against Iowa. It’s not hard to see why after the type of numbers the Huskers point up. When it was all said and done Friday night, Thompson finished the game with a 20-for-30 passing performance for 278 yards and all 3 touchdowns for Nebraska. Trey Palmer terrorized the Hawkeyes with 165 yards receiving and Marcus Washington also had 52 yards on the night.
Post Register
Tyson Walker helps No. 12 Michigan State top Portland 88-87
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Tyson Walker scored 15 points, and No. 12 Michigan State topped Portland 88-87 on Sunday in the fifth-place game of the Phil Knight Invitational. The Spartans (5-2) shot 52.5% (31 for 59) from the field, and each of their starters scored in double figures. Pierre Brooks made each of his four 3-point attempts and finished with 15 points. Joey Hauser had 14 points and seven rebounds, and A.J. Hoggard added 12 points and nine assists.
Three Keys and a Pick: No. 25 Iowa vs. TCU
Iowa basketball picked up a 74-71 win on Friday night as the Hawkeyes took down Clemson in the semifinal of the Emerald Coast Classic in Niceville, Florida. In the other semifinal, the TCU Horned Frogs defeated the Cal Golden Bears, 59-48. That said, the Championship matchup will be played between...
Post Register
Rand scores 12 as Milwaukee downs Boston University 67-46
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Ahmad Rand's 12 points helped Milwaukee defeat Boston University 67-46 on Sunday night. Rand shot 4 of 5 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line for the Panthers (4-3). Markeith Browning II shot 4 for 7, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to add 11 points. Kentrell Pullian finished 2 of 5 from 3-point range and 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 10 points.
Post Register
Morant has triple-double, Grizzlies hold on to edge Knicks
NEW YORK (AP) — After Ja Morant’s triple-double at Madison Square Garden on Sunday night, his father asked for his jersey. One problem: The Grizzlies star planned to give it to Knicks veteran Derrick Rose.
Post Register
Bam Adebayo has 32 points, Heat rally to beat Hawks 106-98
ATLANTA (AP) — Bam Adebayo scored 14 of his 32 points in the third quarter, Caleb Martin added 20 points and the Miami Heat snapped a seven-game road losing streak with a 106-98 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday night. Tyler Herro had 11 points, 10 assists and...
Post Register
Allen's hot start helps Bucks defeat Mavericks 124-115
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Grayson Allen's sizzling start for Milwaukee meant the Dallas Mavericks couldn't stop their recent cold spell. Allen went 7 of 7 from 3-point range in the game's first 17 1/2 minutes, and the Bucks never trailed in a 124-115 victory Sunday night that sent the Mavericks to their fourth straight loss.
FSU Men’s Basketball wraps up play at the ESPN Events Invitational against Nebraska on Sunday
Florida State wraps up play in the ESPN Events Invitational from the State Farm Field House in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. on Sunday at 7:30 p.m. against Nebraska. The game between the Seminoles (1-6) and Cornhuskers (3-3) will be shown on ESPNews. Mark Neely and Randolph Childress will be on the call. It can also be heard on the Learfield IMG College Radio Network, with Jeff Culhane on the call.
Live Updates: Final - Nebraska 24, Iowa 17
Iowa DL Lukas Van Ness focused on remainder of college season, not NFL Draft buzz. Four weeks ago, it seemed improbable that Iowa would win the Big Ten West. Well, that's why the games are played. This Black Friday, the Hawkeyes have a chance to secure their second straight Big Ten West title with a win over Nebraska. Stay tuned to this article for updates, analysis, discussion and much more.
Kansas Volleyball returns to the NCAA Tournament for the second straight season
Despite falling in straight sets in the season finale, the Jayhawks are back in the NCAA Tournament after finishing .500 in conference play.
Post Register
Curry, Warriors cruise to 137-114 win over Timberwolves
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Stephen Curry had 25 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists, Jordan Poole pitched in 24 points off the bench and the Golden State Warriors used a 47-point first quarter to spark a 137-114 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday. Draymond Green had his first double-double...
Clemson Set to Face No. 25 Iowa In Emerald Coast Classic
Clemson faces its stiffest challenge of the young season on Friday, as the Tigers (4-1) will square off with No. 25 Iowa in the Emerald Coast Classic in Niceville, Florida.
Post Register
Hurts sets Eagles rushing record for QB in win over Packers
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jalen Hurts ran for 157 yards to set an Eagles record for a quarterback, and Packers QB Aaron Rodgers suffered an oblique injury in Philadelphia’s 40-33 victory over Green Bay on Sunday night. Hurts also threw for 153 yards and two touchdowns for the NFC-best...
Comments / 0