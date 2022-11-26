ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upworthy Weekly podcast: Christmas decorations, raising 'good' kids, 'Weird' Al

By Tod Perry
 2 days ago

What are Tod and Alison talking about this week? The benefits of decorating for the holidays early, how to know you just won an argument and Harvard's advice on how to raise "good kids."

Plus, the one artist "Weird" Al Yankovic won't parody and Tod makes a bold prediction about the future of Twitter.

