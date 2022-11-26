Read full article on original website
California elections finally had national relevance. Democrats didn’t capitalize
The Democratic Party could regret its failure to better coordinate campaigns in California and spend more money on congressional races that helped determine control of the House of Representatives.
Mehta, Khalil discuss aftermath of midterm elections and the make up of the new congress
(INSIDE CALIFORNIA POLITICS) — Los Angeles Times political writer Seema Mehta and News Nation Washington D.C. correspondent Joe Khalil joined Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo to discuss the midterm elections. Mehta and Khalil talk about the disappointment both Democrats and Republicans are feeling surrounding congressional races here in California, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s […]
Laist.com
LA Gets Its New Mayor Next Month
LA Council votes to ban oil drilling
The City Council voted to move forward Tuesday with the process of phasing out oil and gas extraction in Los Angeles, moving the city a step closer to banning oil drilling. Two committees had approved the item before it came before the council, which voted 10-0 to request that the city attorney prepare an ordinance to prohibit new oil and gas extraction and phase out all oil drilling activities in the city.
California food stamp costs reach record highs
(The Center Square) – Despite posting the lowest unemployment rate in at least 46 years, the state of California had more people on the federal food stamp program in 2022 than ever. California's participation in the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program in 2022 peaked at 4.9 million people as...
inglewoodtoday.com
Yvonne Wheeler Elected New President
Yvonne Wheeler was elected the new President of the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor, AFL-CIO, (LA Fed) Nov. 21. The historic unanimous vote by her peers makes Wheeler the first Black woman to hold the title and makes her one of the most influential people in Los Angeles politics.
signalscv.com
Santa Clarita completes Tesoro annexation, approves continued services for waste collection
Santa Clarita City Council approved Tuesday evening an agreement for the continuation rights for residential solid waste collection for the newly annexed area of Tesoro Del Valle. According to City Manager Ken Striplin, Tesoro Del Valle was official annexed into the city mid-November, which includes 820 residential units and 770...
Before and after: Satellite imaging shows California’s reservoir levels years apart
A lot has changed for California’s reservoirs over the last five years. In April 2017, then-Governor Jerry Brown issued an executive order that declared California’s drought state of emergency over in most counties (Fresno, Kings, Tulare and Tuolumne counties were initially excluded). The emergency order had been in place since 2014 following several years of […]
Report: California, ‘Story of Two Economies,’ Must Promote Growth in Underserved Regions
California must do more to promote inclusive and sustainable regional economic growth by prioritizing resources for underserved regions, a state watchdog panel has found. The report by the Little Hoover Commission, Equitable Economic Development Across California, examines how state government can promote inclusive growth in California’s less prosperous regions.
CNBC
Making $70K as a "water cop" in Los Angeles County
Fernando Gonzalez, 43, makes $70,000 a year as a water operator based in Calabasas, California, and says he is on track to make close to $100,000 with overtime this year. He is on the frontlines of combatting the historic "megadrought" in the southwestern U.S., and works with customers across parts of Los Angeles County to conserve water in the desert.
thepalmspringspost.com
County still tallying votes as Holstege’s lead shrinks in AD47 race, Garner’s increases in City Council contest
Riverside County counted half its remaining ballots between Monday and Wednesday, but in at least one race involving a member of the Palm Springs City Council it still wasn’t enough to produce a clear winner. Both Councilmember Christy Holstege and Mayor Pro Tem Grace Garner are in tight races....
Republican Kiley captures California US House seat
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Republican Kevin Kiley, a state legislator who became a conservative favorite for his pointed and relentless criticism of Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, captured a U.S. House seat Tuesday in northeastern California. With 83% of ballots counted, Kiley received nearly 53% of the votes to defeat...
Traci Park Replacing Mike Bonin on LA Council Signifies Change in Westside
Councilwoman-elect Traci Park -- who takes over for Bonin in less than three weeks -- told City News Service that she plans on day one to "insist" that the 41.18 ordinance be enforced in the 11th District, signifying a key difference between Park and her soon-to-be predecessor.
mynewsla.com
Democrat Will Rollins Concedes Election for 41st Congressional District
Democrat Will Rollins has conceded to Republican Ken Calvert in the race for the 41st Congressional District, and called his opponent to congratulate him. Rollins said in a statement released Monday on social media that, “we are in a moment of uncertainty, because America is divided. And there are a lot of people out there who benefit — financially, militarily, politically — when Americans turn against one another.”
18-mile gridlock on California-Nevada border amid slammed holiday travel day
An 18-mile stretch of I-15 is a parking lot as drivers attempt to get home after Thanksgiving.
southpasadenareview.com
City Asks Residents to Trap Peafowl for Relocation
Though not all residents are on board, the city is looking to push ahead with its Peafowl Management Plan, which now calls for resident volunteers to help trap the peacocks and peahens in their yards to assist with relocation efforts. Residents who would like to volunteer must have space in...
Arizona’s GOP governor congratulates Hobbs on victory as Lake refuses to concede
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey (R) on Wednesday congratulated Katie Hobbs (D) on her victory to succeed him after Republican nominee Kari Lake declined to concede the race. Hobbs was declared the winner of the high-profile gubernatorial race last week, and Ducey on Wednesday met with her and offered his full support to begin the transition amid GOP allegations of voter disenfranchisement.
nomadlawyer.org
Costa Mesa: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Costa Mesa, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Costa Mesa California. Located in Orange County, Costa Mesa has a variety of fun things to do. It is located between Los Angeles and San Diego. In addition to a variety of beach towns, Costa Mesa is home to many parks, restaurants and cultural attractions.
2urbangirls.com
Inglewood continues approving contracts related to the Transit Connector project
INGLEWOOD, Calif. – The Inglewood city council approved a total of nearly $35 million of a combination of Measure M and Measure R grant funds towards contracts related to the Inglewood Transit Connector project during the regular city council meeting held Nov. 22. Measure M and Measure R funds...
California Inflation Relief: Here’s When You’ll Get Paid in November
To help California residents battle inflation, the state started sending Middle-Class Tax Refund (MCTR) payments early October. However, some residents are still waiting for the one-time payments, and...
