Beating the blues: Expert on how to deal with anxiety, stress during the holidays
Dr. Ilana Brodzki Pilato, a clinical psychologist with Duke, answers questions about seasonal depression.
Don't ruin your slumber during the holidays. Try these sleep expert tips
It may be our favorite family time of the year, but the holidays are packed with chores, parties and stress, which can all take a toll on sleep. Here's how to stop the holidays from sabotaging your slumber.
Woonsocket Call
Reduce Stress with the TILA App this Black Friday
The sleek and streamlined TILA app is providing a simple way to relax and reduce stress during Black Friday. The holidays are a notoriously stressful time, which often culminates near Black Friday. This day mark’s the largest shopping event of the year, but it also brings anxiety. The TILA app offers a solution.
Greatist
How to Complete the Three Stages of the Stress Response Cycle
The stress response cycle is your body’s natural response to stress. It’s broken into three stages: alarm, resistance, and exhaustion. Learning how to work through each stage can help you alleviate stress. Stress is the physical and mental response to an external trigger. When this happens, your body...
Can’t fall asleep? Try this ancient technique
The breathwork style that can calm a racing mind was coined by integrative medicine specialist Dr. Andrew Weil in 2015, but it is an ancient practice with roots in yoga.
The silent epidemic of young people who go to bed - and never wake up: It's a little-known risk for those with epilepsy. So why are hundreds of lives being lost needlessly through lack of awareness?
Margaret and Kevin Corrigan were fast asleep when in the early hours of January 7, 2018, Kevin's mobile rang. It was a friend of their son, Shane, 23, who had been diagnosed with epilepsy three years before. 'She said Shane had had a seizure and was making a noise 'like a horse'.'
Psych Centra
What Are the Physical Symptoms of Grief?
Grief is an emotional response to loss that can lead to physical symptoms as well as mental and behavioral changes. You might have heard the phrase “sick with grief” or the word “heartache.”. These phrases and words reveal a profound truth about grief. Grief doesn’t just affect...
Perfectionist teens reported more depression and stress during COVID-19
Perfectionists are sometimes thought of as superheroes: people who are high achievers and seem to always have it all together. Perfectionism is different from simply trying to do a good job or even seeking excellence. Rather, perfectionism refers to rigidly requiring nothing short of absolute perfection and being highly self-critical.
verywellmind.com
Adderall and Emotional Detachment: Why It Happens and How to Cope
People with ADHD may be seen as insensitive, self-absorbed, or disengaged with the world around them. Emotional detachment, or the act of being disconnected or disengaged from the feelings of others, is a symptom of ADHD. However, it can also be caused by Adderall, a medication used to treat ADHD and narcolepsy.
Science Focus
What’s the best thing to do when you can’t sleep?
If you’ve been lying in bed unable to sleep for 15-20 minutes or more, it’s a good idea to get out of bed and do something else (ideally in another room). The logic of getting up and heading to another room comes from considering stimulus control (we learn to behave in a certain way in the presence of a certain stimulus). We want to pair sleep (rather than being awake) with the bedroom environment. Only return to the bedroom when you are ready to sleep.
psychologytoday.com
The Benefits of Mindfulness When Thinking About Past Events
Individuals with a history of depression can find it difficult to manage their emotions when remembering personal past events. Online mindfulness practice may help those with a depression history manage emotions in response to memories of personal past events. With sufficient mindfulness practice, individuals with a history of depression may...
KevinMD.com
Can love fight burnout?
Symptoms of burnout that are plaguing physicians and society include feelings of cynicism, apathy, depersonalization, and fatigue. These are associated with anxiety, depression, and suicide. In fact, more than 400 physicians each year die by suicide. So much is written about the causes and what can be done to change...
Essence
Coping During The Holidays
Clinical psychologist Jacqueline Jones McKinney, Ph.D., offers suggestions on how to process seasonal depression amid family gatherings. Affectionate get-togethers are considered traditional during any holiday season—but between fall and winter, these gatherings are based upon religious and other observances that center around family celebrations. While for many of us, the occasions are joyous, for some folks, a mental health struggle can become heightened during this time of year.
EverydayHealth.com
Mindfulness as Effective as a Commonly Prescribed Antidepressant in Reducing Anxiety
A guided mindfulness-based stress reduction program was as effective as use of the gold-standard drug — the antidepressant escitalopram (sold under the brand names Lexipro and Cipralex, among others) — for people with anxiety disorders, according to the findings of a first-of-its-kind, randomized clinical trial published on November 9 in JAMA Psychiatry.
Eating more flavonols may slow cognitive decline: study
Story at a glance Flavonols are a type of flavonoid and can be found in certain fruits, vegetables, wine and teas. They are known for their antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. The study included data from over 900 individuals with an average age of 81. Individuals who incorporate more antioxidant flavonols into their diet may have…
psychologytoday.com
Mindfulness and Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD)
OCD can disrupt peace in relationships. Undesired intrusive thoughts based on unfounded perceptions of reality can lead to an erosion of trust. Mindfulness can help reduce OCD symptoms and nurture a sense of peace and well-being. Mindfulness can help caregivers recognize how they may be accommodating patients with faulty logic...
psychologytoday.com
How Your Breathing Patterns Affect Your Brain
Besides its job keeping you alive, breathing supports many essential systems in your body. Intentional slow, deep breathing can help improve physical and mental health in the short term and the long term. Not only do breathing patterns affect brain activities such as emotion and cognition, but the brain also...
oprahdaily.com
How to Stop a Panic Attack, According to Therapists
I’ll never forget where I was when I had my first panic attack. I woke up in the middle of the night with my heart racing, hands trembling, arms tingling, and forehead sweating profusely. I paced around my bedroom screaming because I didn’t know what was going on and it quite literally felt like I was having a heart attack. At the time, I didn’t know how to stop a panic attack, so I just hoped it would subside on its own. I can’t tell you specifically what triggered my panic attack, but after a few sessions with my therapist, we think it was stress-induced, thanks to my never-ending to-do list.
